بدائل - Usermaven
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com، Inc. هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية قائمة على السحابة ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. توفر خدمة إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) وتبيع أيضًا مجموعة تكميلية من تطبيقات المؤسسات التي تركز على خدمة العملاء وأتمتة التسويق والتحليلات وتطوير التطبيقات. في عام 2020، صنفت مجلة Fortune شركة Salesfor...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
يمكنك إدارة أعمالك بالكامل باستخدام مجموعة Zoho من أدوات الإنتاجية عبر الإنترنت وتطبيقات SaaS. أكثر من 50 مليون مستخدم يثقون بنا في جميع أنحاء العالم. جرّب خطتنا المجانية للأبد!
Miro
miro.com
Miro هي منصة السبورة البيضاء التعاونية عبر الإنترنت التي تمكن الفرق الموزعة من العمل معًا بشكل فعال، بدءًا من تبادل الأفكار باستخدام الملاحظات اللاصقة الرقمية وحتى تخطيط وإدارة سير العمل السريع.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus عبارة عن منصة موحدة لتجربة العملاء تعمل على تمكين فرق المبيعات والتسويق والدعم لديك من العمل كفريق واحد على واجهة واحدة.
TheyDo
theydo.io
التفكير في التصميم الرقمي لحل المشكلات التي تتمحور حول العملاء. قم بتحويل أعمالك لإنتاج ابتكارات مذهلة، باستخدام طريقة مجربة على نطاق واسع.
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat عبارة عن منصة جميلة ومرنة وقوية لنجاح العملاء. العملاء 360، والنتائج الصحية، وكتب قواعد اللعبة، وبوابات العملاء، والمزيد.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap هي شركة لإدارة دورة حياة العملاء والتسويق عبر الهاتف المحمول قائمة على SaaS ومقرها في ماونتن فيو، كاليفورنيا. تأسست في مايو 2013، وتوفر تحليلات تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول ومنتجات مشاركة المستخدم لأكثر من 8000 شركة بما في ذلك Sony وVodafone وCarousell وDC Comics وGo-Jek وBookMyShow وDealsPlus. ...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage هو حل متكامل يتكون من تحليلات قوية للعملاء والمشاركة الآلية عبر القنوات والتخصيص القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
قم بتحسين الإيرادات والتحويل والمشاركة من خلال منصة تحليلات التجربة الرقمية الأكثر اكتمالاً في العالم.
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero هو برنامج لنجاح العملاء يساعد الشركات على فهم استخدام منتجات العملاء، وتقييم صحتهم، ويمنح الأعمال الوسائل اللازمة لإدارة تجربة العملاء وأتمتتها.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
برنامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعدك على مركزية بيانات العملاء والحصول على رؤية واضحة لصحة العملاء وتوسيع نطاق التجارب التي تدفع الاحتفاظ والنمو.
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia هي شركة برمجيات كخدمة شارك في تأسيسها Dries Buytaert وJay Batson لتوفير منتجات وخدمات المؤسسات والدعم الفني لمنصة إدارة محتوى الويب مفتوحة المصدر Drupal.
Totango
totango.com
Totango هو أحد برامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعد المؤسسات على تحقيق نمو في الإيرادات وتقليل التقلبات مع التركيز على رحلة عميل SaaS. تجربة توتانجو مجانا.
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento عبارة عن منصة قوية لأتمتة الرسائل تم إنشاؤها للشركات عبر الإنترنت - تتميز بأتمتة قوية لتسويق البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة.
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
برنامج أتمتة البريد الإلكتروني الذي يلهم المشاركة. قم بإشراك جمهور بريدك الإلكتروني بمحتوى مخصص يجذب التحويلات. Upland Adestra هي شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال توفير البريد الإلكتروني للتسويق من منظور الشخص الأول وحلول التسويق لدورة الحياة للعلامات التجارية العالمية والمتنامية على حدٍ سواء.
Act-On
act-on.com
منصة أتمتة التسويق متخصصة في التسويق بين الشركات (B2B) وB2C (B2C) والبريد الإلكتروني، وهي مصممة لتلبية الاحتياجات الفعلية للأعمال في العصر الحديث.
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
إن Ruler Analytics عبارة عن نظام أساسي لقياس التسويق وإسناده يربط بيانات التسويق والمبيعات والإيرادات والعملاء المنعزلة بما يلي: - توفير عرض مسار كامل لرحلة العميل الخاصة بك - إسناد الإيرادات بدقة على مستوى القناة والحملة والمحتوى والكلمات الرئيسية - إنشاء اللمس المتعدد تقارير الإحالة باستخدام 6 نما...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage هو نظام تشغيل متكامل للاحتفاظ بالعملاء، يعمل على تبسيط مشاركة العملاء لأكثر من 800 علامة تجارية حول العالم. تتيح المنصة للشركات بناء علاقات شخصية وذات مغزى مع مستخدميها عبر القنوات الرقمية المختلفة. بفضل مجموعتها الشاملة من الأدوات والحلول، تعمل WebEngage على تمكين الشركات من فهم العملاء و...
Knotch
knotch.com
تكشف منصة ذكاء المحتوى في Knotch عن المحتوى الذي يعمل وسبب نجاحه، حتى تتمكن من قضاء وقت أقل في التخمين ووقت أطول في التصرف. موثوق به من قبل فرق التسويق المعتمدة على البيانات
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
تعد منصة مشاركة وتجربة العملاء من Netcore Cloud (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Netcore Smartech) بمثابة منصة نمو شاملة تمكن المسوقين والنمو ومديري المنتجات من إجراء محادثات قوية مع العملاء عبر نقاط اتصال متعددة. بدعم من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي/التعلم الآلي، تمكن Netcore Cloud العلامات التجارية لمواقع الويب وتطب...
cux.io
cux.io
نحن نترجم تجارب زوار موقعك إلى أرقام، ونتعرف على أنماط سلوكهم طوال رحلة العميل ونقدم رؤى فورية قابلة للتنفيذ. لا مزيد من البيانات غير المرغوب فيها
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
من خلال منصة شاملة ومجموعة شاملة من منتجات التحليلات، توفر ChannelMix للعلامات التجارية والوكالات الرائدة مسارًا واضحًا لقياس عائد الاستثمار التسويقي وتنميته. تعد ChannelMix رائدة في قياس التسويق الجاهز للمستقبل من خلال تتبع تحليلات الطرف الأول ونماذج البيانات التي تقدم رؤى أكثر دقة واستدامة وتأثيرً...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics عبارة عن منصة مبتكرة لمشاركة العملاء متخصصة في تنشيط الزوار وإشراك العملاء ومجموعة التحليلات الحديثة. تتيح المنصة للعلامات التجارية B2C أتمتة دورة حياة عملائها وتخصيصها وإدارتها بالكامل، وتنفيذ الرؤية الأكثر طموحًا ودفع النمو. مع الالتزام بالتنفيذ السريع (يعيش خلال 45 يومًا!) والابتكار المس...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon هو حل لتخصيص الويب والتنسيق على أساس الحساب - منصة تنسيق الرحلة القائمة على الهدف هي المحور الرئيسي المستخدم لفهم رحلة العميل وتقديم تجارب مخصصة على نطاق واسع، مما يشجع الزائرين على مواصلة التفاعل مع موقع الويب الخاص بك - مما يؤدي إلى زيادة أداء الأعمال . قم بتسريع مسار التدفق والإيرادات ا...
Prelay
prelay.com
تساعد منصة بيع فريق Prelay الشركات على تبسيط صفقاتها المعقدة وتعظيم مواردها الداخلية الأكثر قيمة لزيادة الإيرادات بشكل أسرع كفريق واحد. تسمح العديد من فرق الإيرادات لملفات CRM الثابتة والأدوات القديمة بقمع إمكانات البيع الخاصة بهم. بدون حل مصمم خصيصًا لإدارة الصفقات المعقدة، يلجأ أصحاب المصلحة الداخ...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
اجعل كل دولار تسويقي مهمًا - استفد من بياناتك الخاصة باستخدام القياسات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لاتخاذ قرارات تسويقية مثالية. لا حاجة لمحللي البيانات أو العلماء. تتيح منصة Lifesight للمسوقين المعاصرين تحقيق نتائج أكبر من خلال الحصول على ملكية بيانات العملاء، والتخفيف من فقدان المعرفات، وتعزيز تجا...
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient هي القوة الدافعة وراء تجارب العملاء الأكثر أهمية في العالم. نحن نساعد المؤسسات على بناء علاقات قوية مع عملائها.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
قم ببناء مسار تحويل أفضل مع تجارب مخصصة لكل زائر
Ortto
ortto.com
افهم عملائك وأطلق إستراتيجية كاملة النطاق تعتمد على البيانات من خلال منصة Ortto المتكاملة لإدارة علاقات العملاء والبريد الإلكتروني والتسويق.