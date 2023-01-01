بدائل - Tray.io
Hubspot
hubspot.com
تقدم HubSpot منصة كاملة للتسويق والمبيعات وخدمة العملاء وبرامج إدارة علاقات العملاء - بالإضافة إلى المنهجية والموارد والدعم - لمساعدة الشركات على النمو بشكل أفضل. ابدأ باستخدام الأدوات المجانية، وقم بالترقية مع تقدمك.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com، Inc. هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية قائمة على السحابة ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. توفر خدمة إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) وتبيع أيضًا مجموعة تكميلية من تطبيقات المؤسسات التي تركز على خدمة العملاء وأتمتة التسويق والتحليلات وتطوير التطبيقات. في عام 2020، صنفت مجلة Fortune شركة Salesfor...
Outreach
outreach.io
تساعد منصة مشاركة المبيعات الخارجية على إشراك العملاء المحتملين بكفاءة وفعالية لدفع المزيد من خطوط الأنابيب وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات. طلب العرض التوضيحي اليوم.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo عبارة عن نظام أساسي للمشاركة بالبيانات أولاً، وهو يدمج الذكاء في سير العمل لديك لمساعدتك في تنفيذ استراتيجية النمو الخاصة بك وتحليلها وتحسينها.
CallRail
callrail.com
تتبع وتحليلات للمكالمات الهاتفية ونماذج الويب. قم بتحسين التسويق الخاص بك وزيادة عائد الاستثمار على الحملات الإعلانية الخاصة بالدفع لكل نقرة (PPC) وتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) والحملات الإعلانية غير المتصلة بالإنترنت.
Gong.io
gong.io
تعرف على كيفية استخدام قادة المبيعات لذكاء الإيرادات لزيادة نجاح مندوبي المبيعات والفوز بالمزيد من الصفقات. تم التصويت له رقم 1 من قبل محترفي الإيرادات مثلك. احجز عرضًا توضيحيًا.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
قم بتسجيل ونسخ وبحث اجتماعاتك! ملاحظات الاجتماع التلقائية لـ Zoom وGMet وTeams وWebex والمزيد.
Salesloft
salesloft.com
تعد SalesLoft منصة المشاركة في المبيعات رقم 1، حيث تساعد البائعين في مجال B2B على الوصول إلى "نعم" بشكل أسرع. نحن نتكامل مع أفضل أنظمة إدارة علاقات العملاء اليوم، لنحول بياناتك إلى دولارات.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay هو برنامج متكامل للتسويق والمبيعات والدعم وبرنامج CRM مجاني للشركات المتنامية لإشراك زوار الويب والتحويل إلى عملاء سعداء
Showpad
showpad.com
تدمج منصة تمكين المبيعات Showpad برامج التدريب والتوجيه الرائدة في الصناعة مع حلول المحتوى المبتكرة، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة المبيعات.
Chorus.ai
chorus.ai
اجعل كل تفاعل مهمًا. يجلب الذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة في الكورس قوة قصتك إلى كل محادثة.
Yesware
yesware.com
Yesware عبارة عن وظيفة إضافية لبرنامجي Outlook وGmail توفر لمحترفي المبيعات كل ما يحتاجون إليه للتنقيب وجدولة الاجتماعات والمتابعة.
Reply.io
reply.io
الرد عبارة عن نظام أساسي لمشاركة المبيعات يساعدك على أتمتة وتوسيع نطاق التواصل متعدد القنوات، حتى تتمكن من جذب المزيد من العملاء المحتملين واكتساب عملاء جدد وزيادة الإيرادات بشكل أسرع.
Nutshell
nutshell.com
Nutshell هو نظام إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) لأتمتة المبيعات سهل الاستخدام، ويساعد مندوبي المبيعات على الفوز بالمزيد من الصفقات، من خلال الإعداد السريع والتقارير القوية والدعم المجاني بنسبة 100%.
Vidyard
vidyard.com
Vidyard هي شركة برمجيات يقع مقرها الرئيسي في كيتشنر، أونتاريو، وتقوم بإنشاء برامج لاستضافة وتحليل أداء الفيديو. تأسست الشركة في مايو 2010.
Allego
allego.com
الشركة الرائدة في السوق في مجال حلول التعلم والتمكين الافتراضية. قم بتحويل مؤسستك باستخدام النظام الأساسي المحمول المصمم للفرق الموزعة اليوم.
Mixmax
mixmax.com
نحن نتخلص من العمل المزدحم ونمكن المشاركة الحقيقية. اجعل AEs وCSMs أكثر إنتاجية، مباشرة من Gmail. طلب العرض التوضيحي.
Uptics
uptics.io
نظام أساسي لأتمتة المبيعات الكل في واحد لفرق المبيعات عن بعد والداخلية لإطلاق الحملات الصادرة بسهولة، ورعاية العملاء المتوقعين الواردين، وتعبئة خطوط أنابيب الصفقات الخاصة بك، وزيادة الإيرادات.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
يتيح لك Terminus تسليم رسائل مخصصة إلى الجماهير المناسبة بغض النظر عن مكان وجودهم.
Balto
balto.ai
منصة التوجيه رقم 1 في الوقت الفعلي لمراكز الاتصال المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي. وكلاء المساعدة يقولون الشيء الصحيح في كل مكالمة.
Chili Piper
chilipiper.com
يساعد برنامج الجدولة المتقدم من Chili Piper فرق الإيرادات B2B على مضاعفة معدلات التحويل وزيادة رضا العملاء والوصول إلى مستويات جديدة من الإنتاجية.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace هي شركة علوم بيانات برمجيات كخدمة (SaaS) توفر منصة بيانات العملاء B2B. تعمل منتجات الشركة على توحيد مصادر البيانات المتعددة ومصادر الطرف الأول والثالث من وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وقواعد بيانات الاتصال وأنظمة إدارة علاقات العملاء ومنصات أتمتة التسويق.
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
إثبات عائد الاستثمار. زيادة التحويلات. دفع الإيرادات. قم بتتبع وإسناد كل عميل محتمل عبر الإنترنت وغير متصل إلى الحملة التي تقوده بالضبط.
Jiminny
jiminny.com
تعظيم إيرادات فريقك. أطلق العنان لإمكانات فريق المبيعات لديك لزيادة الإيرادات من خلال ذكاء المحادثة.
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
تساعد منصة ذكاء المبيعات B2B الخاصة بنا فرق المبيعات والتسويق على بيع المزيد. بيانات النوايا وقاعدة بيانات B2B ومعرف زائر الويب وتتبع البريد الإلكتروني.
Gryphon.ai
gryphon.ai
تقدم Gryphon Networks حلاً قائمًا على السحابة يمكّن المسوقين من زيادة إيراداتهم مع احترام اختيار المستهلك.
Marchex
marchex.com
شركة Marchex, Inc. هي شركة عامة مقرها في سياتل، تأسست في عام 2003، ويعمل بها أكثر من 300 موظف. Marchex هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات المكالمات والمحادثات بين الشركات. وهي متخصصة في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي لتحليل بيانات المحادثة بين الشركات والعملاء. توفر Marchex للشركات "رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ...
SalesHood
saleshood.com
SalesHood’s purpose-built sales enablement solution replicates top performers at scale by speeding up sales productivity breakthroughs in readiness, effectiveness and execution. Keep your revenue teams in sync with interactive training and onboarding. Replicate winning sales plays with curated conte...
Pathlight
pathlight.com
استفد من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي. قم بتحليل محادثات العملاء وأداء الفريق لاكتشاف الرؤى المخفية واغتنام الفرص وتخفيف المخاطر.
Attention
attention.tech
الآن وقد حظينا باهتمامك... املأ إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) الخاصة بك بالذكاء الاصطناعي وعزز التحقق من أيقونات المبيعات لديك. الاهتمام هو مساعدك الصوتي المتكامل تمامًا في الوقت الفعلي للتحقق من أيقونات المبيعات. اربح صفقاتك من خلال إرشاداتنا في الوقت الفعلي واملأ إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) الخاصة ب...
Sybill
sybill.ai
مساعد شخصي لفرق GTM بعد كل مكالمة مبيعات، يقوم Sybill بإنشاء ملخص دقيق ويدفعه إلى Slack + CRM. يكتب لك مسودة بريد إلكتروني للمتابعة. يلتقط كل كلمة ورد فعل غير لفظي في التقرير.
Hexospark
hexospark.com
قم بتخصيص رسائل البريد الإلكتروني وأتمتة عمليات المتابعة الواردة وزيادة مبيعاتك من خلال تعزيز العلاقات في منصة مركزية واحدة.
Recapped
recapped.io
إتمام الصفقات وضم العملاء بشكل أسرع بنسبة 25%. أنشئ على الفور خطط عمل متبادلة تساعدك على إتمام الصفقات بشكل أسرع، ومعرفة ما يحدث فعليًا في الصفقة، وتمكين أبطالك.
Goodmeetings
goodmeetings.ai
Goodmeetings هو أول نظام أساسي للفيديو يدعم الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليلات، وقد تم تصميمه حصريًا للمبيعات عن بعد. وبعيدًا عن احتياجات اجتماعات الفيديو التقليدية لفرق المبيعات، فهو يعمل على أتمتة سير عمل المبيعات من أجل الإنتاجية ويستفيد من الذكاء الاصطناعي لتوفير إشارات ودفعات ديناميكية لتحويل المبيعات...
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip عبارة عن منصة وبرنامج لتجربة المحتوى يمكّن المسوقين من إنشاء تجارب رقمية مع محتوى لكل مرحلة من رحلة المشتري.
Openprise
openprisetech.com
Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond ...
Sellular
sellular.com
Sellular is a sales engagement platform designed for fast-growing and medium-sized businesses. With Sellular, SDRs and AEs can win more deals faster. Leaders can rest easy knowing they're capturing all the required data for the business into Salesforce CRM, and get full visibility into all their dea...
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for websi...
GlassHive
glasshive.com
Making sales and marketing simple and fun. GlassHive was developed with the care and attention of a team who has worked alongside MSPs of every size to help them achieve their sales and marketing dreams. And along the way, we kept seeing the same struggles. Visibility, accountability, manual data m...
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Adentro
adentro.com
Adentro is the only visit-based marketing platform that pairs with your in-store WiFi to drive real guest visits AND proves it. Our technology helps you identify unknown customers, attract new ones, and measure their visit behavior. Our proprietary Walk-Through Rate™ combined with enriched customer ...
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ is a sales engagement platform that automates prospecting, email outreach, calls, tasks, and social selling. Thousands of sales teams use PersistIQ to find prospect’s emails, send personalized outreach emails, automate follow-ups, and book more meetings. PersistIQ’s sales outreach platform...
SmartReach.io
smartreach.io
SmartReach.io is an email outreach software designed to let users schedule and send personalised emails and follow-ups automatically from their mailbox and boost their reply rates. SmartReach.io syncs your prospect data from your CRM to your campaigns with workflow automations and also gives you the...
Overloop
overloop.com
Overloop is a multi-channel sales engagement platform. Crush your sales quota with ultra-personalized campaigns, mixing cold emails, LinkedIn automation, and phone calls. Handle your entire sales pipeline, track your performances, and, in the end, close more deals! List Building & Contact Management...
Cirrus Insight
cirrusinsight.com
Cirrus Insight is a plugin for Gmail and Outlook for salespeople. Founded in 2011, Cirrus Insight sales enablement platform for Gmail and Outlook offers an all-in-one sales productivity platform with world-class Salesforce integration. We get it. You work in your inbox to connect with customers. You...
Paage
paage.io
Paage.io is used by thousands of AE's to close deals faster. It all starts with a "Paage", which is a mini landing page you can share with your buyer that includes all the resources they'll need to pitch you internally. Rather than long emails with attachments that get lost in the inbox, send over a...
Katalyz
katalyz.co
Katalyz is a 'dealroom' enabling revenue teams (Sales & Customer Success) to collaborate more efficiently with their clients within a shared project space (integrated with your CRM). Opportunities (new accounts or expansion) close 25% faster and become more predictable, while avoiding ineffective em...
eyezon
eyezonthis.com
eyezon is a live video shopping sandbox, which brings human interaction into modern shopping through personal on demand live streaming.
haeppie
haeppie.com
haeppie is made for Sales & Customer Success Teams - Turn buyer journeys into more revenue and get all decision makers on the same page with haeppie Sales Spaces. Create personalised and interactive Spaces that close more deals in seconds. Accelerate your sales cycles from cold outreach through to o...
envivo.io
envivo.io
envivo is a digital sales accelerator that allows enterprises to easily personalise offers to prospects and customers, creating an engaging environment between the buyer and seller. envivo helps you take opportunities from lead to deal, with everything in one place, all while integrating seamlessly ...
DealLab
deallab.io
DealLab.io consolidates entire deals into one collaborative platform while gaining intelligence on "how" to advance deals and "what" to do to close them. Uncover red flags and deal risks and avoid countless hours spent on messy email threads and out of date files. Streamline communication to always ...
Valuecase
valuecase.com
Yesterday, sales was a chaos of endless email streams, lost attachments, action plan spreadsheets, and overwhelmed prospects going dark. Today, sales is done with Valuecase. So prospects can move faster and sellers finally know if an opportunity is still moving. Sales and customer success teams of...
Heybase
heybase.io
Heybase is the Digital Sales Room Software that provides collaborative shared spaces where sellers can create personalized buyer experiences and communicate with potential buyers at a single digital location. Sellers can Embed personalized sales collateral with Drag & Drop Editor, collaborate with b...
OneMob
onemob.com
Introducing OneMob - the ultimate all-in-one platform for creating, sharing and tracking beautiful Microsites in seconds! Whether you're in sales, marketing, customer success or you're a content creator, OneMob has everything you need to elevate your outreach and capture more attention, engagement a...
SPCE
spce.com
توفر SP_CE غرفًا رقمية حيث يمكنك دعوة الأشخاص ومشاركة المحتوى والتعاون بأمان. كل ذلك مع الحصول على رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ حول رحلة المشترين. عادةً ما يكون لدى عملائنا ثلاثة أشياء مشتركة: 1. دورات مبيعات طويلة. 2. جهات اتصال متعددة لإبرام صفقة، والعديد من أصحاب المصلحة داخليًا ومن جانب المشترين الذين يحتا...
Aligned
alignedup.com
فرق المبيعات - ببساطة، ALIGNED عبارة عن غرفة مبيعات رقمية - منصة تعاون لفريقك والمشترين. فهو يتيح لك تنسيق الصفقات المعقدة، وزيادة مشاركة المشتري، واختصار الوقت اللازم لتحقيق القيمة. كيف؟ يعمل برنامج Aligned على تبسيط جميع اتصالات العملاء والمحتوى والعمليات والأدوات في مساحة عمل مخصصة واحدة للعملاء ...
Gridspace
gridspace.com
تجعل Gridspace الرعاية التحادثية متاحة بسهولة من خلال توفير المواهب الآلية الفائقة للمرضى والعملاء والشركات.
Meetric
meetric.com
قم بالتقاط اجتماعات المبيعات وتحليلها وتحسينها بسهولة وفعالية باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي لزيادة الإيرادات والرؤى. ما عليك سوى الاتصال بـ Teams أو Zoom أو Google Meet، أو الانتقال إلى المستوى التالي من خلال الاستفادة من منصة الاجتماعات المخصصة للمبيعات.
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza هي أول منصة لتتبع مكالمات المؤسسات وتحسينها. لتلبية الطلب المتزايد على المعلومات من التفاعلات الهاتفية، فإننا نجمع بين تتبع المكالمات التقليدية والتحليل القوي للمكالمات الهاتفية. تستخدم Convirza تقنية التعرف على الكلام والخوارزميات المتطورة لقياس جودة العملاء المحتملين وقياس التحويلات واتخا...