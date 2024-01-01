بدائل - Together AI
Botpress
botpress.com
أنشئ روبوتات الدردشة ChatGPT، بسرعة مدهشة 🚀. أول منشئ روبوتات الدردشة من الجيل التالي مدعوم من OpenAI. أنشئ روبوتات تشبه ChatGPT لمشروعك أو عملك لإنجاز المهام. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
المنصة التعاونية لبناء وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي. تستخدم الفرق Voiceflow لتصميم واختبار وتشغيل وكلاء الدردشة أو الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوتي - معًا وبشكل أسرع وعلى نطاق واسع.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
محبوب من قبل علماء البيانات، وتحكمه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. الحل الشامل الخاص بك لعلوم البيانات وتطوير التعلم الآلي والنشر وخطوط أنابيب البيانات في السحابة.
Chooch
chooch.ai
تساعد حلول رؤية الكمبيوتر من Chooch الشركات على أتمتة المراجعة المرئية لبيانات الفيديو والصور الخاصة بها لاكتشاف وفهم أهمية العناصر المرئية الأكثر دقة - كل ذلك في الوقت الفعلي لتقديم رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ لدفع قرارات العمل.
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
أنشئ تطبيقات ذكاء اصطناعي قوية في دقائق معدودة على منصة Katonic Geneative AI Platform بدون أي تعليمات برمجية. عزز إنتاجيتك أنت وموظفيك، وعزز تجربة العملاء، وقم بأشياء لا يمكن أن تفعلها سوى المؤسسات الكبيرة، كل ذلك باستخدام قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي. * لا توجد مهارات الترميز المطلوبة. * أمان على...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
سحابة بدون خادم للذكاء الاصطناعي - BentoCloud عبارة عن منصة مُدارة بالكامل لبناء وتشغيل تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يوفر تسليمًا سريعًا للمنتجات لفرق الذكاء الاصطناعي. BentoML هي منصة لمهندسي البرمجيات لبناء منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
تمكن تقنية Robust Intelligence المؤسسات من تأمين تحول الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بها من خلال حل آلي للحماية من تهديدات الأمن والسلامة. تتضمن منصة Robust Intelligence محركًا لاكتشاف نقاط الضعف في النماذج وتقييمها، بالإضافة إلى التوصية وتنفيذ حواجز الحماية اللازمة للتخفيف من التهديدات التي تواجه تطبيقات ا...
OctoAI
octo.ai
توفر OctoAI بنية تحتية لتشغيل تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدية وضبطها وتوسيع نطاقها. OctoAI يجعل النماذج تعمل لصالحك، وليس العكس. يحصل المطورون على وصول سهل إلى البنية التحتية الفعالة للذكاء الاصطناعي حتى يتمكنوا من تشغيل النماذج التي يختارونها، وضبطها لتناسب حالة الاستخدام الخاصة بهم، والتوسع من ...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
توفر Qualetics منصة ثورية للذكاء الاصطناعي تسهل عليك الاستفادة من علوم البيانات في أعمالك دون عوائق الموارد والبنية التحتية. يمكن للشركات من جميع الأحجام، من الشركات الناشئة إلى المؤسسات، الاستفادة من منصة Qualetics لحل مشاكل الأعمال المعقدة ودفع النمو. تعمل Qualetics مع منتجك أو نظامك أو عمليتك لج...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry عبارة عن PaaS أصلي في السحابة لفرق التعلم الآلي لبناء ونشر وشحن تطبيقات ML/LLM على السحابة الخاصة بهم/البنية التحتية المحلية بطريقة أسرع وقابلة للتطوير وفعالة من حيث التكلفة مع ضوابط الحوكمة الصحيحة، مما يسمح لهم بتحقيق 90 % وقت أسرع للتقييم من الفرق الأخرى. تلخص TrueFoundry الهندسة الم...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
تعمل Tune AI على تعزيز اعتماد GenAI في المؤسسات. نحن مدعومون من قبل Accel وFlipkart Ventures وTogether Fund وSpeciale Invest وTechstars وغيرهم من المستثمرين البارزين TuneChat: تطبيق الدردشة الخاص بنا مدعوم بنماذج مفتوحة المصدر TuneStudio: ملعبنا للمطورين لضبط ونشر LLMs ChainFury: محركنا الفوري مفت...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
بناء منتجات ذكاء اصطناعي أفضل وأكثر تنوعًا. مساحة عمل تعاونية قائمة على السحابة للتكرار السريع لمنتجات GenAI.
Aporia
aporia.com
استخدم إمكانية ملاحظة تعلم الآلة من Aporia لاكتشاف الانحراف وتدهور النموذج، وإدارة النماذج بشكل مركزي، وشرح التنبؤات، وتحسين نماذج تعلم الآلة في الإنتاج.