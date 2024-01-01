بدائل - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
أكبر خدمة توصيل الطعام وتناول الطعام واكتشاف المطاعم في الهند. غذاء أفضل لعدد أكبر من الناس.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
أوبر إيتس (Uber Eats) هي منصة أمريكية لطلب الطعام وتوصيله عبر الإنترنت أطلقتها أوبر في عام 2014 ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا.
DoorDash
doordash.com
شركة DoorDash هي شركة أمريكية تقدم خدمة توصيل الأطعمة المعدة حسب الطلب، تأسست في عام 2013 على يد طلاب جامعة ستانفورد توني شو، وستانلي تانغ، وآندي فانغ، وإيفان مور. تعد شركة DoorDash، إحدى الشركات المدعومة من Y Combinator، واحدة من العديد من شركات التكنولوجيا التي تستخدم الخدمات اللوجستية لتقديم خدمة...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. هي عبارة عن منصة أمريكية لطلب وتسليم الأطعمة المعدة عبر الإنترنت والهواتف المحمولة والتي تربط رواد المطعم بالمطاعم المحلية. يقع مقر الشركة في شيكاغو، إلينوي، وقد تأسست في عام 2004. اعتبارًا من عام 2019، كان لدى الشركة 19.9 مليون مستخدم نشط و115000 مطعم مرتبط في 3200 مدينة وجميع الولايات...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
طعام. لقد حصلنا عليه. لدينا جميعا المفضلة لدينا. مع ديليفرو، احصل على مطاعمك المحلية المفضلة والوجبات السريعة التي يتم توصيلها مباشرة إلى باب منزلك. كل شيء موجود في القائمة. بدءًا من السلاسل المشهورة على المستوى الوطني، مثل KFC وWagamama وNando’s وBurger King وSubway، إلى المطاعم المحلية والوجبات ا...
OpenTable
opentable.com
قم بإجراء الحجوزات عبر الإنترنت، واقرأ تقييمات المطاعم من رواد المطعم، واكسب نقاطًا للحصول على وجبات مجانية. OpenTable عبارة عن شبكة حجز عبر الإنترنت في الوقت الفعلي للمطاعم الفاخرة.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates هي شركة أمريكية تقدم خدمة التوصيل المحلي للوجبات المعدة في المطاعم وغيرها من السلع. اعتبارًا من فبراير 2019، تعمل Postmate في 2940 مدينة أمريكية. وتعتمد الخدمة على تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول وإمكانيات نظام تحديد المواقع العالمي الخاصة بها لمطابقة المخزون وطلب المستهلكين. تعد Postmites، التي تم...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet يجعل من السهل إدارة عمليات تسليم الميل الأخير. التوجيه والإرسال والتتبع في الوقت الفعلي والتحليلات والمزيد.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
ما عليك سوى طلب الطعام من خلال Just Eat! هل تريد البيتزا أو السوشي أو النباتي اليوم؟ استمتع بأطباقك المفضلة التي يتم توصيلها بسرعة أو كوجبات جاهزة.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
التوصيل والخروج من أفضل المطاعم المحلية. الإفطار والغداء والعشاء وأكثر من ذلك، يتم توصيلها بأمان إلى باب منزلك. تقدم الآن خدمة الاستلام والتسليم بدون اتصال.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless هي ببساطة أسهل طريقة لطلب الطعام للتوصيل أو تناوله في الخارج. مهما كان مزاجك، أينما كنت في مزاج، فقد حصلت عليه. لا قوائم، لا مكالمات هاتفية، لا تكرار نفسك. يعد Seamless جزءًا من مجموعة العلامات التجارية لشركة Grubhub Inc.
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice هي أسهل طريقة لطلب البيتزا المحلية المفضلة لديك. نحن نربط الملايين من محبي البيتزا بآلاف مطاعم البيتزا في جميع أنحاء البلاد.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
اطلب الوجبات الجاهزة عبر الإنترنت من أكثر من 2300 مطعم محلي في Just Eat. احصل على البيتزا والسوشي وأكثر من ذلك بكثير تصل إلى باب منزلك!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
خدمة التوصيل إلى المنازل من أفضل المطاعم القريبة منك تتم مع Just Eat، الاسم الجديد لـ Allo Resto! اطلب الان!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
محرك الخدمات اللوجستية حسب الطلب. قم بتعزيز طلبك باستخدام برنامج حقيقي لإدارة التسليم عند الطلب. الإرسال، وتخطيط الطريق، وإدارة البريد السريع - كل ذلك مصمم خصيصًا للعملية التي تقوم بها عند الطلب.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow هو نظام طلب عبر الإنترنت بدون عمولة وتطبيق لطلب الطعام يساعد المطاعم على إطعام عملائها الجائعين.
Tycode
tycode.tech
يمكّنك Tycode من إحداث ثورة في أعمالك الغذائية. الآن، لا يمكن لعملائك الطلب من أي مكان فحسب، سواء كان طاولة أو غرفة فندق أو أي مكان داخل المبنى الخاص بك، ولكن يمكنهم الدفع لك عبر الإنترنت وإجراء طلبات متزامنة والاستفادة من العديد من المزايا الفريدة الأخرى التي من المؤكد أنها ستجعل عملائك سعداء. والأ...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho هو برنامج الطلب الرائد عبر الإنترنت لموردي المواد الغذائية بالجملة وأماكنها. استخدم Fresho لجعل طلب الطعام بالجملة أمرًا بسيطًا وخاليًا من التوتر.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com هو النظام الأساسي الشامل الذي تستخدمه المطاعم المستقلة لتعزيز تواجدها الرقمي. فهو يمنح التكنولوجيا والتسويق القوى العظمى للعلامات التجارية الكبرى مثل Domino's وChick Fil-A وSweetGreen للمطاعم المستقلة. يمكن للنظام الأساسي تشغيل كل شيء بدءًا من مواقع الويب وحتى الطلب عبر الإنترنت والتسويق ع...
BentoBox
getbento.com
تعرف على التكنولوجيا التي تجعل سحر المطاعم يحدث. بدءًا من تصميم مواقع الويب وحتى حلول الطلب والدفع عبر الإنترنت، تساعد BentoBox المطاعم حول العالم على خلق تجارب أفضل لعملائها وموظفيها.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX هو برنامج مطاعم عبر الإنترنت مصمم لتوفير طلبات الطعام والحجوزات وشراء بطاقات الهدايا عبر الإنترنت.