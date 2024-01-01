بدائل - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly هي خدمة تقصير عناوين URL ومنصة لإدارة الروابط. تأسست شركة Bitly, Inc. في عام 2008. وهي شركة خاصة ومقرها في مدينة نيويورك. يقوم Bitly بتقصير 600 مليون رابط شهريًا، لاستخدامها في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي والرسائل النصية القصيرة والبريد الإلكتروني. تجني Bitly الأموال عن طريق فرض رسوم مقابل الوصول ...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com هو أداة تقصير عناوين URL الأصلية التي تعمل على تقصير الروابط غير العملية إلى عناوين URL أكثر قابلية للإدارة والاستخدام.
BL.INK
bl.ink
إدارة الارتباط المؤسسي. توفير التعاون والامتثال والإبداع للفرق العالمية لتحسين كل مشاركة وحماية بياناتك وخلق الثقة في كل نقرة.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL Shortener مع المجالات المخصصة. قم بتقصير عناوين URL ووضع العلامات التجارية عليها وتتبعها باستخدام النظام الأساسي لإدارة الروابط الرائد في الصناعة. مجاني للمحاولة. واجهة برمجة التطبيقات، عنوان URL القصير، المجالات المخصصة.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply هو أداة اختصار الروابط الوحيدة التي تؤدي إلى التحويل. اعرض رسالتك في أي مكان عن طريق تضمين العبارات التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء في كل صفحة تشاركها بسهولة. قم بتحويل متابعيك إلى مستخدمين وعملاء مجانًا.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe عبارة عن أداة لتقصير عناوين URL تتضمن إعادة استهداف وحدات البكسل في كل رابط تشاركه. أنشئ روابط قوية تحمل علامات تجارية واحصل على نقرات إضافية بنسبة تصل إلى 34%.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io هي أفضل طريقة لإنشاء UTMs ومشاركتها ومزامنتها مع فريقك. توقف عن استخدام جداول البيانات الفوضوية واحصل على بيانات جيدة للحملة في تحليلاتك.
Dub
dub.co
المصدر المفتوح البديل Bitly. Dub عبارة عن أداة اختصار روابط مفتوحة المصدر تحتوي على تحليلات مدمجة ونطاقات مخصصة مجانية.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
استمتع بالتحكم الكامل في الروابط القصيرة الخاصة بك منصة URL Shortener الكاملة، وإدارة الروابط، وتحليلات الروابط، والروابط العميقة، ومولد رموز QR، والرابط في السيرة الذاتية. قم بتقصير الروابط الخاصة بك وتمييزها وإدارتها وتتبعها ومشاركتها بسهولة.
GoLinks
golinks.io
روابط بديهية وآمنة ومشتركة بين الفرق. تعمل GoLinks® على تحسين الإنتاجية من خلال مساعدة الفرق في العثور على المعلومات ومشاركتها بسرعة من خلال روابط قصيرة لا تُنسى تسمى go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
ساعد الفرق في العثور على المعلومات ومشاركتها بسرعة باستخدام روابط قصيرة سهلة التذكر تسمى روابط go.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
تتبع نقراتك ومعدلات التحويل، واجمع العملاء المتوقعين، وأنشئ صفحات ويب لمنصة المنتجات التابعة الخاصة بك الكل في واحد ببضع نقرات.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
قم بتقصير الروابط الخاصة بك وتتبعها وتحسينها من خلال العبارات الجذابة التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء، وإعادة استهداف وحدات البكسل، والروابط ذات العلامات التجارية، والتحليلات القوية.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL Shortener عبارة عن نظام أساسي لإدارة الروابط الكل في واحد. أفضل أداة تقصير عناوين URL مخصصة مع النطاق ذي العلامة التجارية وواجهة برمجة التطبيقات. روابط قصيرة مخصصة مع رموز QR والتحليلات والتقارير المتقدمة. خيار مثيل مخصص للوكالات.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
مع Linkin Bio وإعادة استهداف URL والصفحات المنسقة، تساعدك Linkjoy زيادة الوعي بالعلامة التجارية، وتوليد المزيد من العملاء المحتملين وإعادة الاستهداف لمرة واحدة الزائرين.