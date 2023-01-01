WebCatalog

بدائل - SOCi

SEMrush

SEMrush

semrush.com

تقدم SEMrush حلولاً لتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) وPPC والمحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والأبحاث التنافسية. موثوق به من قبل أكثر من 6000000 مسوق حول العالم

Moz

Moz

moz.com

بدعم من أكبر مجتمع من مُحسنات محركات البحث على هذا الكوكب، تقوم Moz ببناء أدوات تجعل تحسين محركات البحث والتسويق الداخلي وبناء الروابط وتسويق المحتوى أمرًا سهلاً. ابدأ تجربتك المجانية لمدة 30 يومًا اليوم!

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

يمكنك إدارة العملاء في أي وقت وفي أي مكان وعلى أي جهاز باستخدام برامج الأعمال الصغيرة من Thryv: إدارة علاقات العملاء والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية والمزيد.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

قم بتعزيز علامتك التجارية باستخدام منصة التسويق رقم 1 للشركات الصغيرة.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext هي شركة تكنولوجيا في مدينة نيويورك تعمل في مجال إدارة العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت. ويقدم تحديثات للعلامة التجارية باستخدام شبكته السحابية من التطبيقات ومحركات البحث والمرافق الأخرى. تأسست الشركة في عام 2006 على يد هوارد ليرمان وبريان ديستيلبرجر وبرنت ميتز. أظهرت الأرقام الأخيرة أن القيمة الس...

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

أسهل طريقة لبيع الحلول الرقمية تحت علامتك التجارية الخاصة. Vendasta عبارة عن منصة ذات علامة بيضاء للشركات التي تقدم حلولًا رقمية للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers هي شركة برمجيات مراجعة العملاء حائزة على جوائز. احصل على المزيد من التقييمات. الرد على العملاء. ابحث عن رؤى حول تجربة العملاء.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

قم بإدارة جميع قوائم أعمالك من مكان واحد، دون عناء. نحن نجعل إدارة قوائم أعمالك ممتعة وسريعة وممتعة.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

يوفر Chatmeter للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع الرؤى والأدوات المحلية التي تحتاجها لمراقبة تجربة العملاء وتحليلها وتحسينها على نطاق واسع.

SO Connect

SO Connect

soconnect.com

Listings helps your local business get found by more customers. Update your company information in one go on 50+ platforms, improve your rankings and receive more website traffic, phone calls and visitors to your location(s). We currently serves more than 100.000 business locations and 50.000 custom...

ProManage

ProManage

promanage.biz

ProManage, a MaaS (Marketing as a service) platform guides brands and businesses by engaging with customers and prospects better, increasing reviews, and creating unified customer databases in three methods Distribution Tech partnerships with large corporations Google, Microsoft Bing, Meta, Sulekha ...

FreshLime

FreshLime

freshlime.com

FreshLime is the Customer Interaction Platform for local business that makes interactions with leads and customers convenient through text, chat, and email - and all organized in one place. We make your business customer-ready for any interaction 24/7/365.

Experience.com

Experience.com

experience.com

Since 2015, Experience.com has been committed to providing world-class AI-powered online reputation, reviews, and presence management solutions, helping companies and professionals enhance their online presence, and customer & employee engagement. With a joint mission to help millions of organizatio...

PinMeTo

PinMeTo

pinmeto.com

PinMeTo has everything your multi-location brand needs to take customers from search to action. Update and sync your business info across the biggest search, map, and social media platforms to give your local SEO a boost. Manage your reputation by collecting reviews and ratings across search, map, a...

DigitalMaas

DigitalMaas

digitalmaas.com

We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location information on multiple Search platforms, such as Google My Business, Apple, Facebook and Bing.We are a global local marketing platform used by Enterprise Businesses to optimise their location informati...

dbaPlatform

dbaPlatform

dbaplatform.com

Local digital advertising and listing tools and solutions. dbaPlatform helps businesses increase visibility for local businesses on Google, Apple, Bing, and other consumer platforms. dbaPlatform offers customized plans: + Done for You Ads + Done by You Ads + Done for You Listings + Done by You Listi...

Social Places

Social Places

socialplaces.io

Marketing Technology Agency specializing in listings, reputation, social, ads and bookings for multi-location brands. Social Places are affordable for franchises and provide a hands-on service to implement and drive local marketing strategies. Product Suites include Listings - Setup, Optimize & Mana...

Rio SEO

Rio SEO

rioseo.com

Rio SEO is the leader in local marketing for enterprise brands, powering the Local Experience (LX) Platform – a comprehensive, seamlessly integrated suite of turnkey local marketing and customer experience (CX) solutions that deliver impactful hyperlocal experiences at scale, across the entire brand...

Partoo

Partoo

partoo.co

At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer ...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

تقوم Synup بتحويل حضور العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت من خلال نهج ثلاثي المحاور: القوائم المحلية، وإدارة السمعة، وإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. باستخدام Synup، يمكن للعلامات التجارية تقديم محتوى أعمال ذي صلة وجدير بالثقة عبر جميع المواقع وقنوات الوسائط في لوحة تحكم واحدة شاملة. يمكن للعلامات التجار...

GoSite

GoSite

gosite.com

احصل على المزيد من العملاء، واحصل على أموال بشكل أسرع، واسترجع الوقت مع GoSite. تقنية سهلة للخدمات المنزلية وأصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة. لا حاجة للخبرة.

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

من خلال أتمتة تسويق القنوات منصة واحدة لجميع احتياجاتك التسويقية الموزعة

Uberall

Uberall

uberall.com

تتأكد Uberall CoreX من أن أقرب موقع لنشاطك التجاري مرئي، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة التفاعل من الاكتشاف إلى الشراء وما بعده.

