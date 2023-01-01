بدائل - SleekFlow
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer هي الطريقة الأرخص والأسرع والأسهل لاكتشاف ما يحدث بالفعل عبر الإنترنت.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
يقدم TinyLetter تجربة كتابة نظيفة ومباشرة للأشخاص الذين لا يبحثون عن تقارير أو ميزات متقدمة للشركات.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
يتكامل موقع Retention.com مع منصات أتمتة التسويق الرائدة في العالم لتحقيق أقصى قدر من نمو الجمهور، واستعادة إيرادات عربة التسوق، وإعادة جذب الجماهير المنقضية من خلال أنظمة تكامل البيانات الرائدة في الصناعة. قم بزيادة الإيرادات غير المستغلة لمتجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك إلى الحد الأقصى باستخدام ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
تعزيز حركة الاحتفاظ والأرباح باستخدام تقنية GPT-3