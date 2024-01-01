بدائل - Sisense
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker هو برنامج لذكاء الأعمال ومنصة لتحليل البيانات الضخمة تساعدك على استكشاف تحليلات الأعمال في الوقت الفعلي وتحليلها ومشاركتها بسهولة.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
برامج ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات. Zoho Analytics هو برنامج ذاتي الخدمة لتحليل المعلومات وذكاء الأعمال يتيح لك تحليل بياناتك بصريًا وإنشاء تصورات مذهلة للبيانات واكتشاف الرؤى المخفية في دقائق.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات سحابية مقرها في أمريكان فورك، يوتا، الولايات المتحدة. وهي متخصصة في أدوات ذكاء الأعمال وتصور البيانات.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode عبارة عن منصة بيانات تعاونية تجمع بين SQL وR وPython والتحليلات المرئية في مكان واحد. الاتصال والتحليل والمشاركة بشكل أسرع.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
توفر Alteryx منصة التحليلات السحابية الرائدة. نحن نمكن الجميع من اكتشاف رؤى عالية التأثير من خلال أتمتة التحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
تم إجراء تحليلات موقع الويب والمنتجات بشكل صحيح - أخيرًا! يلتقط تتبع Spotless™ من Usermaven جميع الأحداث تلقائيًا، مما يزيل الاعتماد على المطورين ويجعله أداة التحليل الأسهل للمسوقين وأفراد المنتج.