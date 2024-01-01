بدائل - SafetyCulture
Canva
canva.com
Canva عبارة عن منصة للتصميم الجرافيكي تتيح للمستخدمين إنشاء رسومات الوسائط الاجتماعية والعروض التقديمية والملصقات والمستندات والمحتويات المرئية الأخرى. ويمكن للمستخدمين الاختيار من بين العديد من القوالب المصممة بشكل احترافي، وتحرير التصميمات وتحميل الصور الخاصة بهم من خلال واجهة السحب والإفلات. النظ...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
يعد Looker Studio، المعروف سابقًا باسم Google Data Studio، أداة عبر الإنترنت لتحويل البيانات إلى تقارير ولوحات معلومات إعلامية قابلة للتخصيص قدمتها Google في 15 مارس 2016 كجزء من مجموعة Google Analytics 360 للمؤسسات. أطلق العنان لقوة بياناتك باستخدام لوحات المعلومات التفاعلية والتقارير الرائعة التي...
Kittl
kittl.com
قم بتسريع سير عملك باستخدام أدوات التصميم المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي من Kittl واحصل على إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى عدد كبير من الرسوم التوضيحية والخطوط والصور والأيقونات والأنسجة المذهلة.
Genially
genial.ly
قم بإنشاء العروض التقديمية والرسوم البيانية والمحتويات المذهلة الأخرى بنفسك أو مع فريقك.
Flourish
flourish.studio
تصور جميل وسهل للبيانات وسرد القصص
Grow
grow.com
برنامج ذكاء الأعمال الذي يحرر الرؤى التي تحتاجها بشدة لدعم النمو وتحويل أعمالك.
Visme
visme.co
قم بإنشاء عروض تقديمية احترافية ورسوم بيانية تفاعلية وتصميم جميل ومقاطع فيديو جذابة، كل ذلك في مكان واحد. ابدأ باستخدام Visme اليوم.
Infogram
infogram.com
إن Infogram هو أداة سهلة الاستخدام لإنشاء الرسوم البيانية والرسوم البيانية. قم بإنشاء ومشاركة الرسوم البيانية الجميلة والتقارير عبر الإنترنت والخرائط التفاعلية. اصنع بنفسك هنا
Rose AI
rose.ai
ابحث بشكل أسرع مع روز. تخلص من الساعات الضائعة في البحث عن البيانات وتنظيفها وتصورها وتحويلها باستخدام قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Venngage
venngage.com
انضم إلى أكثر من 5 ملايين محترف يعتبرون Venngage صانع الرسوم البيانية المفضل. اختر من بين أكثر من 10000 قالب احترافي مخصص للشركات.
Databox
databox.com
منصة تحليلات الأعمال مصممة لمساعدتك على فهم ما يحدث في عملك. مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية من الخدمات السحابية وجداول البيانات وقاعدة البيانات في مكان واحد.
Grist
getgrist.com
يستحق العالم أداة أفضل من جداول البيانات. يمكنك الجمع بين مرونة جدول البيانات وقوة قاعدة البيانات لتنظيم بياناتك على طريقتك.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
البحث المؤسسي وإمكانية المراقبة والأمان للسحابة. يمكنك العثور على المعلومات بسرعة وسهولة واكتساب الرؤى وحماية استثمارك التكنولوجي سواء كنت تعمل على Amazon Web Services أو Microsoft Azure أو Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
باستخدام Cluvio، يمكنك تشغيل استعلامات SQL على قاعدة البيانات الخاصة بك وتصور النتائج على شكل لوحات معلومات تفاعلية جميلة يمكن مشاركتها بسهولة مع فريقك. يدعم Cluvio جميع قواعد بيانات SQL الرئيسية مثل Postgres وMySQL وRedshift وAthena وBigQuery وSnowflake وPresto وMicrosoft SQL Server وOracle وGoogle...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
أطلق العنان للرؤى في بياناتك باستخدام أفضل برامج تحليل البيانات النوعية. يساعدك NVivo على اكتشاف المزيد من بيانات الأساليب النوعية والمختلطة. اكتشف رؤى أكثر ثراءً وقم بإنتاج نتائج واضحة المعالم ويمكن الدفاع عنها ومدعومة بأدلة صارمة.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء لوحات معلومات قابلة للمشاركة تجعل بيانات الأعمال الرئيسية والمقاييس ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية واضحة وسهلة الفهم.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
لوحات تحكم تحسين محركات البحث (SEO)، وPPC، والتواصل الاجتماعي، والبريد الإلكتروني، والمراجعة، وتتبع المكالمات
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Whatagraph هي أداة إعداد التقارير الأكثر وضوحًا لتحليلات التسويق وإعداد تقارير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. ابدأ النسخة التجريبية المجانية الآن! لا حاجة لنسخة CC.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات تطبيقات ذكاء الأعمال القائمة على السحابة ذاتية الخدمة ومقرها في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا. تشتهر الشركة بإنشائها تطبيق لوحة معلومات الأعمال، المصمم لتحليل البيانات وتحويلها والإبلاغ عنها من مصادر متكاملة مختلفة لذكاء الأعمال. إنه تطبيق مجاني لتتبع ومراقبة جميع مقاييس الأعمال ...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin هو منشئ أدوات داخلي بدون تعليمات برمجية. تتيح واجهة السحب والإفلات البسيطة لأي شخص إنشاء الأدوات التي يحتاجها لإدارة العمليات اليومية، مثل تتبع الطلبات وحل المشكلات ومراقبة المدفوعات.
Reportei
reportei.com
أنشئ تقارير ولوحات معلومات عن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والتسويق الرقمي في 3 ثوانٍ فقط. اطلع على جميع مؤشراتك الرئيسية من Instagram وFacebook وMeta Ads وYouTube وTikTok وLinkedIn وGoogle Analytics وGoogle Ads وMailchimp وHotmart وRD Station وActive Campaign وPhoneTrack وSearch Console وGoogle My Busi...
Reportz
reportz.io
أداة إعداد التقارير مصممة لتوفير الوقت والمال في مهام إعداد التقارير الدورية الشاقة من خلال استخدام لوحات المعلومات التفاعلية.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle عبارة عن مجموعة تحليلات تسويقية مصممة لتمكين مديري التسويق ووكالات التسويق. فهو يساعد الشركات على تصور بيانات التحليلات التسويقية المعقدة واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة تعتمد على البيانات. يقدم الجناح مجموعة من الميزات لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحليلات الإعلانات التي تجعل الحياة اليومية للمسوقين أسهل....
DashThis
dashthis.com
الطريقة البسيطة لأتمتة تقاريرك التسويقية! احصل على تسويق آلي جميل، وتحليلات، وتقارير SEM وSEO في ثوانٍ. ابدأ نسخة تجريبية مجانية وانظر!
Plecto
plecto.com
تعزيز أداء فريقك يبدأ من هنا. Plecto هي منصة أداء الأعمال الكاملة الوحيدة التي تجمع بين تصور مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية في الوقت الفعلي وأدوات اللعب والتدريب في حل واحد قوي.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
نظرة عامة على المخطط الزمني وأمثلة. تخطيط وجدولة فعالة للمشروعات بجداول زمنية مذهلة ببضع نقرات فقط. قم بإنشاء مخططات ورسوم بيانية ومرئيات أعمال عالية الجودة مجانًا في ثوانٍ. أنشئ جداول زمنية أو مخططات أو خرائط للعروض التقديمية أو المستندات أو الويب.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
تحويل البيانات وإعداد التقارير والتعاون الذي يدفع الكفاءة والعمل والمساءلة.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get ti...
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Indu...
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Con...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL هو تطور لمحررات SQL القديمة مثل DataGrip وDBeaver وPostico. نحن نقدم محرر SQL جميلًا وحديثًا للفرق التي تركز على البيانات والتي تتطلع إلى توفير الوقت وتحسين دقة البيانات وتعيين موظفين جدد بشكل أسرع وتقديم رؤى للأعمال بسرعة. باستخدام PopSQL، يمكن للمستخدمين فهم نموذج البيانات الخاص بهم بسهولة،...
Discern
discern.io
تستفيد شركات B2B من العديد من منصات التكنولوجيا نفسها وترغب في تتبع نفس المقاييس... فلماذا يتم تخصيص تصميمات ذكاء الأعمال بالكامل؟ وهذا يُترجم إلى إهدار ملايين الدولارات على الأدوات الإضافية وعدد الموظفين وعدة أشهر أو سنوات من تصميم النظام الأساسي. Discern هو ذكاء الأعمال الذي أصبح سهلاً. يمكّن التك...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Cumul.io) عبارة عن منصة تحليلات مضمنة، مصممة خصيصًا لشركات SaaS. إنه يضفي الحيوية على البيانات المعقدة من خلال لوحات معلومات جميلة وسهلة الاستخدام، ومضمنة بسلاسة في أي SaaS أو نظام أساسي على الويب. باستخدام Luzmo، يمكن لفرق المنتج إضافة رؤى مؤثرة إلى منتج SaaS الخاص بهم ف...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine هو برنامج متكامل لذكاء الأعمال يمكّن الجميع من استكشاف بياناتهم وتصورها ومراقبتها ومشاركتها بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل!
Explo
explo.co
يوفر Explo لوحة معلومات مدمجة قوية وحلاً لإعداد التقارير. قم بمشاركة تحليلات المنتج القابلة للتخصيص وتقارير المشروع ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية بشكل آمن مع كل عميل من عملائك مع مطابقة تصميم منتجك بسلاسة. امنح المستخدمين لديك القدرة على استكشاف بياناتهم من خلال تحرير لوحات المعلومات وإنشاء تقارير بيانات ...