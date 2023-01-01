بدائل - Ringba
CallRail
callrail.com
تتبع وتحليلات للمكالمات الهاتفية ونماذج الويب. قم بتحسين التسويق الخاص بك وزيادة عائد الاستثمار على الحملات الإعلانية الخاصة بالدفع لكل نقرة (PPC) وتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) والحملات الإعلانية غير المتصلة بالإنترنت.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (، الاسم القانوني Vonage Holdings Corp.) هو مزود اتصالات سحابية تجاري أمريكي مملوك للقطاع العام. يقع المقر الرئيسي للشركة في بلدة هولمديل بولاية نيوجيرسي، وقد تأسست الشركة في عام 2001 كمزود لخدمات الاتصالات السكنية القائمة على بروتوكول نقل الصوت عبر الإنترنت (VoIP). اعتبارًا من عام 2020، أعل...
Ringover
ringover.com
قم بإعداد منصة اتصال قوية مدمجة مع نظام إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) الخاص بك، ويمكن الوصول إليها على أجهزة الكمبيوتر والهواتف الذكية واحصل على أرقام في جميع أنحاء العالم.
CallFire
callfire.com
قم بتنمية أعمالك باستخدام أرقام الهواتف الافتراضية، ونظام الرد الصوتي التفاعلي (IVR)، والبث الصوتي، وخدمات الرسائل النصية الجماعية، والاتصال المباشر. جرب CallFire مجانًا!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
إثبات عائد الاستثمار. زيادة التحويلات. دفع الإيرادات. قم بتتبع وإسناد كل عميل محتمل عبر الإنترنت وغير متصل إلى الحملة التي تقوده بالضبط.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa هو برنامج تتبع على مستوى المؤسسات للأداء والتسويق التابع والشركاء. تعد Phonexa Suite هي التكنولوجيا الأساسية التي تنفذ خلال دورة حياة العميل المحتمل والاتصال، مما يساعد فرق تسويق الأداء على تحقيق عائد الاستثمار للعلامات التجارية عبر القنوات التابعة والشركاء والقنوات المدفوعة. تعطي Phonexa ال...
Marchex
marchex.com
شركة Marchex, Inc. هي شركة عامة مقرها في سياتل، تأسست في عام 2003، ويعمل بها أكثر من 300 موظف. Marchex هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات المكالمات والمحادثات بين الشركات. وهي متخصصة في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي لتحليل بيانات المحادثة بين الشركات والعملاء. توفر Marchex للشركات "رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
إن Ruler Analytics عبارة عن نظام أساسي لقياس التسويق وإسناده يربط بيانات التسويق والمبيعات والإيرادات والعملاء المنعزلة بما يلي: - توفير عرض مسار كامل لرحلة العميل الخاصة بك - إسناد الإيرادات بدقة على مستوى القناة والحملة والمحتوى والكلمات الرئيسية - إنشاء اللمس المتعدد تقارير الإحالة باستخدام 6 نما...
Shape Software
setshape.com
إن Shape عبارة عن برنامج أتمتة للمبيعات والتسويق مصمم خصيصًا لهذا الغرض ويأتي مزودًا بميزات مصممة مسبقًا يمكن تهيئتها لأي عمل تجاري. تعمل الواجهة سهلة الاستخدام على تمكين فرقك ودمج جميع جوانب عملك في منصة واحدة تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي. توفر Shape Software مساحة تعاونية لفرقك للبقاء متسقة وفعالة في كل...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
تتبع الرصاص لوكالات التسويق والعملاء برنامج التتبع وإعداد التقارير الرائد الوحيد الذي يثق به كبار المتخصصين في خدمات الدفع لكل نقرة (PPC) وتحسين محركات البحث (SEO) لزيادة القيمة للعملاء.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource هي الشركة الرائدة في مجال تتبع المكالمات وإدارة العملاء المحتملين وحلول تحليل الأعمال. قم بزيادة أموالك التسويقية إلى الحد الأقصى واحصل على نتائج محسوبة.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Infinity Portal
infinity.co
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza هي أول منصة لتتبع مكالمات المؤسسات وتحسينها. لتلبية الطلب المتزايد على المعلومات من التفاعلات الهاتفية، فإننا نجمع بين تتبع المكالمات التقليدية والتحليل القوي للمكالمات الهاتفية. تستخدم Convirza تقنية التعرف على الكلام والخوارزميات المتطورة لقياس جودة العملاء المحتملين وقياس التحويلات واتخا...
Salesken
salesken.ai
يوفر لك Salesken إمكانية رؤية أداء مندوبي المبيعات لديك على المكالمات، على حدة، حتى تتمكن من تحسين مشاركة العملاء وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات.
Invoca
invoca.com
قم بتسجيل الدخول للوصول إلى منصة الدفع لكل مكالمة الخاصة بشركة Invoca. ينشئ المعلنون حملات تعتمد على الاتصال ويكسب الناشرون المزيد من العمولات مقابل زيادة المكالمات.