بدائل - Riku.AI
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)، التي تقدمها Google، عبارة عن مجموعة من خدمات الحوسبة السحابية التي تعمل على نفس البنية الأساسية التي تستخدمها Google داخليًا لمنتجات المستخدم النهائي، مثل بحث Google وGmail وتخزين الملفات وYouTube. إلى جانب مجموعة من أدوات الإدارة، فإنه يوفر سلسلة من الخدمات السحابية الم...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
تتيح خدمة ServiceNow للموظفين العمل بالطريقة التي يريدونها، وليس بالطريقة التي يملي عليهم بها البرنامج. ويمكن للعملاء الحصول على ما يحتاجون إليه، عندما يحتاجون إليه.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
أداة توضيحية بسيطة وسريعة لتوسيع نطاق مشاريع التعلم الآلي الخاصة بك.
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
منصة التوطين الأصغر حجمًا والأسرع والأكثر موثوقية. استخدم قوة منصة تعريب البرامج القابلة للتطوير لدخول أسواق جديدة بشكل موثوق مع كل النمو وبدون أي متاعب.
Deep Block
deepblock.net
أسهل طريقة للذكاء الاصطناعي.
AMD
amd.com
Xilinx (التي أصبحت الآن جزءًا من AMD) هي مخترع FPGA، وSoCs القابلة للبرمجة، والآن تقدم ACAP تكنولوجيا المعالجة الأكثر ديناميكية في الصناعة.
V7
v7labs.com
البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI هي شركة أبحاث ونشر للذكاء الاصطناعي مكرسة لضمان أن الذكاء الاصطناعي للأغراض العامة يفيد البشرية جمعاء. يعد الذكاء الاصطناعي أداة قوية للغاية يجب إنشاؤها مع وضع السلامة والاحتياجات البشرية في جوهرها. تلتزم شركة OpenAI بوضع توافق المصالح في المقام الأول – قبل الربح. لتحقيق مهمتنا، يجب علينا أن...
Aidaptive
aidaptive.com
تقديم تجارب شخصية ونتائج لا تحتاج إلى تفكير. العلامات التجارية للتجارة الإلكترونية والضيافة. الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي يحول. قم بتوسيع نطاق عملك باستخدام Aidaptive. الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي يحول.
SAP
sap.com
في SAP، هدفنا هو مساعدة العالم على العمل بشكل أفضل وتحسين حياة الناس. وعدنا هو الابتكار لمساعدة عملائنا على العمل بأفضل ما لديهم. تلتزم SAP بمساعدة كل عميل على أن يصبح شركة تدار بشكل أفضل. نحن نصمم حلولاً لتحفيز الابتكار وتعزيز المساواة ونشر الفرص عبر الحدود والثقافات. معًا، مع عملائنا وشركائنا، يمك...
IBM
ibm.com
يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...
DataScale
getdatascale.com
Datascale is an AI-based knowledge management system that helps automate data discovery, and make sense of data use cases. Cultivate data ideas, organize saved queries, and visualize relationship of scattered analyses. Having an AI in place with your saved queries will remove the infrastructure se...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
يساعد LiftIgniter الشركات على الاستفادة من التوصيات المستندة إلى التعلم الآلي في الوقت الفعلي والموجودة أصلاً في خصائصها الرقمية (الويب، الهاتف المحمول، البريد الإلكتروني، الدفع، وما إلى ذلك). يمكن مقارنة تقنيتنا بما أنشأته مواقع الويب الرائدة (يوتيوب، وأمازون، وما إلى ذلك) لأقسامها مثل "موصى به لك"...
Recombee
recombee.com
نحن نقدم توصيات مخصصة للمحتوى والمنتجات والبحث كخدمة لزيادة إيرادات عملائنا وزيادة رضا المستخدمين ومساعدة أعمالهم على النمو. باستخدام تكاملنا سهل الاستخدام، يمكن لمستخدمينا الاستمتاع بتجربة عملية مع خدماتنا من خلال الانضمام إلى نسخة تجريبية مجانية غير محدودة مدتها 30 يومًا. يقع مقرنا في براغ، ونحن ن...
Encord
encord.com
جميع الأدوات التي تحتاجها لبناء نماذج أفضل وأسرع Encord هي منصة البيانات الرائدة لفرق الرؤية الحاسوبية المتقدمة: تبسيط عملية وضع العلامات وسير عمل RLHF، ومراقبة النماذج وتقييمها، وإدارة البيانات وتنظيمها للوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للإنتاج بشكل أسرع.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
وأخيرًا، حل مصمم للمؤسسات من خلال دليل العلامة التجارية الشامل الخاص بـ Mark AI وإمكانيات تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي، نقدم حلاً على مستوى المؤسسة يسمح لك بتشكيل هوية الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بك ورسائله لتلبية متطلبات عملك.
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
سحابة بدون خادم للذكاء الاصطناعي - BentoCloud عبارة عن منصة مُدارة بالكامل لبناء وتشغيل تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي، مما يوفر تسليمًا سريعًا للمنتجات لفرق الذكاء الاصطناعي. BentoML هي منصة لمهندسي البرمجيات لبناء منتجات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Smarsh
smarsh.com
حلول محسنة للامتثال المحمول. قم بتمكين اتصالات الهاتف المحمول وتلبية المتطلبات التنظيمية بثقة مع دعم المزيد من شركات النقل المباشرة وتطبيقات المستهلك.
SiMa.ai
sima.ai
SiMa.ai™ is a machine learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric purpose-built MLSoC™ platform. With push-button performance, we enable effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x b...
rellify
rellify.com
Developing a content strategy that drives results used to be difficult and take a lot of time and expertise. Now Rellify makes it easy for you to create content strategies that deliver measurable results.
Geophysical Insights
geoinsights.com
Geophysical Research, LLC (d/b/a Geophysical Insights) was founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom Smith with the vision of applying machine learning methods to seismic interpretation to reduce the risk of oil and gas exploration and the cost of field development. Shortly after launching the company, Dr. Smith a...
Codenull.ai
codenull.ai
Build Any AI model without writing a single line of code. Use these models for Portfolio optimization, Robo-advisors, Recommendation Engines, Fraud detection and much more
Brightics AI
brightics.ai
Brightics AI is an integrated AI platform that collects and processes vast amounts of scattered information to run rapid analysis and produce easy-to-understand visuals through artificial intelligence.
AI21 Labs
ai21.com
AI21 Labs builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Power your most critical enterprise workflows with accurate, reliable, and scalable AI – tailored to your specific needs.
Wiro
wiro.ai
Wiro was founded in 2023 for providing the growing demand for AI and machine learning technologies across various sectors. Wiro.ai brings machine learning accessible to all in the cloud without sacrificing usability or features. Simplified and easy-to-use Wiro API can provide build and serve a prod...
NGC
ngc.nvidia.com
NGC is the hub for GPU-optimized software for deep learning, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) that takes care of all the plumbing so data scientists, developers, and researchers can focus on building solutions, gathering insights, and delivering business value
NextBrain AI
nextbrain.ai
NextBrain AI is a No-Code Machine Learning platform for anyone who loves data. Advanced data analytics. It is a web-based and Google Sheets platform, that helps data analyst to access Machine Learning techniques easily, and data scientists automate and deliver faster solutions to the problems they a...
ModelFront
modelfront.com
ModelFront AI makes human-quality translation radically more efficient, by predicting which machine translations don't require human editing or review.
Gooey.AI
gooey.ai
Discover, customize and deploy low-code AI recipes using the best of private and open source Generative AI. Built for developers who code fast and teams that prove ROI.
Muvi.com
muvi.com
Muvi is a pioneering streaming solutions company with over a decade of expertise and offers a diverse range of SaaS-based products tailored for on-demand and live-streaming needs. With offerings like Muvi One, Muvi Live, Muvi Flex, and Muvi Playout, alongside Muvi Player SDKs, and Alie, it provides...
DoubleVerify
doubleverify.com
DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify is driven by a mission – to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure.
myLang
mylang.me
MyLang Me version: Neural machine translation for a website or application via an API * Continuous machine learning; * Adding new languages; * Protection of personal information; * Working with HTML markup. The Me version includes 91 languages, including Chinese (Simplified), English, French, Germa...
Shimoku
shimoku.com
Shimoku enables different teams to harness the potential of AI. Startup Founders can launch AI SaaS with expert guidance. Python developers can build AI applications with "Low-Code". Marketing and Sales can leverage sales opportunities identified by AI.
Digital Twin Consortium
digitaltwinconsortium.org
Digital Twin Consortium® is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology from aerospace to natural resources. D...
BMC
bmc.com
BMC helps customers run and reinvent their businesses with open, scalable, and modular solutions to complex IT problems. BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operati...
Keysight
keysight.com
Keysight empowers innovators to explore, design, and bring world-changing technologies to life. As the industry’s premier global innovation partner, Keysight’s software-centric solutions serve engineers across the design and development environment, enabling them to deliver tomorrow’s breakthroughs ...
Vivas.AI
vivas.ai
Vivas.AI is a one-stop marketplace to access a wide range of AI models for various use cases across industries. Vivas.AI shifts the balance of power from ML engineers toward application engineers. Application developers are no longer burdened to develop models in-house but simply use them to build t...
Weka
weka.io
WEKA helps data-driven organizations seamlessly and sustainably store, process, and manage data virtually anywhere with cloud simplicity and on-prem performance. Our software-defined, cloud-native data platform turns stagnant data silos into streaming data pipelines that fuel next-generation workloa...
Black Crow AI
blackcrow.ai
Black Crow AI helps companies of all sizes improve profitability with the power of machine-learned prediction. We empower e-commerce brand growth by unlocking the hidden value in the customer data you already own.
Zippin
getzippin.com
قامت Zippin بتطوير الجيل التالي من تقنية الدفع بدون دفع مما يتيح لتجار التجزئة نشر التسوق بدون احتكاك بسرعة في متاجرهم. يستخدم نهج Zippin الذي ينتظر الحصول على براءة اختراع الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي وتكنولوجيا دمج أجهزة الاستشعار لإنشاء أفضل تجربة للمستهلك: التخلص من طوابير الخروج والماسحات ال...
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
تساعد SAVVI AI الشركات على إنشاء تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي وإطلاقها وإدارتها في دقائق معدودة من خلال منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي العملية الحاصلة على براءة اختراع - لا حاجة إلى علماء بيانات أو بيانات موجودة مسبقًا أو بنية تحتية مخصصة. ساعد مؤسستك على اكتساب كفاءات تعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي مثل خفض معدلات ...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
توفر Qualetics منصة ثورية للذكاء الاصطناعي تسهل عليك الاستفادة من علوم البيانات في أعمالك دون عوائق الموارد والبنية التحتية. يمكن للشركات من جميع الأحجام، من الشركات الناشئة إلى المؤسسات، الاستفادة من منصة Qualetics لحل مشاكل الأعمال المعقدة ودفع النمو. تعمل Qualetics مع منتجك أو نظامك أو عمليتك لج...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j هو محرك لعلوم البيانات والتعلم الآلي يستخدم العلاقات الموجودة في بياناتك لتحسين التنبؤات. يتم توصيله بالأنظمة البيئية لبيانات المؤسسة حتى تتمكن من إدخال المزيد من مشاريع علوم البيانات في الإنتاج بسرعة. باستخدام كتالوج يضم أكثر من 65 خوارزمية رسم بياني مضبوطة مسبقًا، يمكن لعلماء البيانات استكشا...
SAS
sas.com
أنجز المزيد من المهام باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليلات الأسرع والأكثر إنتاجية من شريك التحليلات الأكثر ثقة على هذا الكوكب. قم بإنتاج الإجابات بنفس سرعة إنتاج العالم للبيانات باستخدام SAS. بفضل أكثر من أربعين عامًا من الابتكار في مجال التحليلات، تمنح SAS العملاء حول العالم القدرة على المعرفة®.
Prolific
prolific.com
تساعد Prolific فرق البحث المخصصة على جمع بيانات عالية الجودة مدعومة بالطاقة البشرية - على نطاق واسع - باستخدام منصتنا سهلة الاستخدام لاستهداف وإدارة المشاركين من مجموعة المشاركين المتنوعة التي تم فحصها. الحقيقة مهمة: أفضل القرارات، وأكبر الاكتشافات، مبنية على بيانات عالية الجودة. ومع تزايد انتشار ا...
Sedai
sedai.io
تقدم Sedai تحسين التكلفة السحابية وضبط الأداء المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وتمكين فرق DevOps وSRE من تحقيق أقصى قدر من التوفير السحابي، وتحسين تجربة العملاء، والتوسع بسلاسة. مع Sedai، يمكن للشركات تحقيق التحسين المستمر في الوقت الفعلي والقابل للتكيف مع التغييرات والنمو المستمر مع الحد الأدنى من التدخل...
Crossing Minds
crossingminds.com
تعد Crossing Minds أذكى منصة تدعم التوصيات الإدراكية التي تدفع الاكتشاف والمشاركة عبر الإنترنت. تم تأسيس Crossing Minds وقيادتها من قبل رواد مشهورين عالميًا في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي ومدعومة بأحدث التطورات في التعلم العميق، وتقدم على الفور توصيات دقيقة قائمة على الجلسة لا تنتهك خصوصية العميل أو تعرضه...
B2Metric
b2metric.com
B2Metric عبارة عن نظام أساسي لتحليل البيانات مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي/التعلم الآلي يمكّن فرق التسويق وتحليلات البيانات وإدارة علاقات العملاء من فهم اتجاهات العملاء وسلوكياتهم بشكل أفضل. تستخدم B2Metric التعلم الآلي لأتمتة تحليل البيانات وإنشاء رؤى تنبؤية، والتي يمكن استخدامها لتحسين مشاركة العملاء وا...