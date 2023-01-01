WebCatalog

بدائل - Respondent Participant

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

اختبار قابلية الاستخدام وأدوات البحث لتحسين تجربة العملاء عبر الإنترنت من UserTesting، منصة Human Insight. برنامج صناعة تجربة العملاء رقم 1 من G2.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

أداة اختبار المستخدم للدفع الفوري دون الحاجة إلى اشتراك أو رسوم شهرية. احصل على رؤى أفضل من فريقنا من المختبرين ذوي الجودة العالية مقابل 30 دولارًا فقط لكل مختبر.

dscout

dscout

dscout.com

تستخدم منصة البحث النوعي الخاصة بـ dscout تطبيقًا للهاتف المحمول وأكثر من 100 ألف مشارك متحمس لالتقاط الفيديو اللحظي بكفاءة وجعل الرؤى سهلة الفهم...

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

الطريقة الأسهل لإجراء محادثات فيديو غير متزامنة. قم بإشراك مجتمعك، وتوظيف مواهب جديدة، وتوليد عملاء محتملين أفضل، وغير ذلك الكثير.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

استفد من منصة أبحاث المستخدم المتطورة لدينا وفريق عالمي يضم أكثر من 1.6 مليون شخص لتحسين تجربة العملاء والمستخدمين.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.

Senja

Senja

senja.io

جمع الشهادات لا يصبح أسهل من هذا. جمع الشهادات النصية والفيديو. شاركهم في كل مكان. تحويل المزيد من الزوار وإغلاق المزيد من الصفقات!

Life Inside

Life Inside

lifeinside.io

Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...

MemoryFox

MemoryFox

memoryfox.io

MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...

GetWhy

GetWhy

getwhy.io

GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...

Widewail

Widewail

widewail.com

Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...

Vocal Video

Vocal Video

vocalvideo.com

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

Voxpopme

Voxpopme

voxpopme.com

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

تعمل منصة أبحاث الفيديو اللحظية والمدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على تمكين فرق MR وUX وCX من فهم الأشخاص والمنتجات والتجارب في سياق الحياة اليومية. يستخدم الباحثون والمصممون ومديرو المنتجات الذين ندعمهم Indeemo في سياقات B2C وB2B لمجموعة متنوعة من منهجيات البحث الاستكشافي بما في ذلك: البحث الاستكشافي / ا...

