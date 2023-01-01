بدائل - ReferralCandy
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.
Talkable
talkable.com
برامج تسويق إحالة رائعة ✅ للمتاجر عبر الإنترنت والشركات المحلية وخدمات b2b. برنامج ولاء العملاء لتسويق النمو. سهل التشغيل والاختبار والتحسين! مكافأة عملائك!
NiceJob
nicejob.com
أسهل طريقة للحصول على المزيد من التقييمات وبناء سمعتك. أنشئ ضجة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقم بتحسين مُحسنات محركات البحث (SEO) لديك واكسب المزيد من المبيعات.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
تتبع الشركات التابعة والإحالة لـ SaaS. قم بإطلاق برنامج الشراكة والإحالة الخاص بك في دقائق. التكامل السريع مع Stripe أو Paddle أو Recurly أو Braintree أو Chargebee أو مع واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) الخاصة بنا.
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence عبارة عن منصة صوتية للعملاء تعمل على أتمتة الدليل الاجتماعي لفرق GTM، وإنشاء دراسات حالة وشهادات وإحصائيات تم التحقق منها في دقائق. باستخدام الاستطلاعات ومراجعات الجهات الخارجية، يقوم UserEvidence باستمرار بالتقاط التعليقات طوال رحلة العميل وإنشاء مكتبة قصص العملاء التي تثبت قيمة منتجك....
Roster
getroster.com
كل شخص لديه تأثير، وأفضل العلامات التجارية تستخدم القائمة لاستغلالها. باستخدام Roster، تقوم الشركات بتحويل العملاء المتحمسين إلى سفراء للعلامات التجارية الذين يعملون على زيادة الوعي على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وتعزيز المبادرات التسويقية مثل المراجعات، وزيادة الإيرادات. تساعد مجموعة أدوات Roster الش...