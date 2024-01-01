بدائل - Radar
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (تعني كلمة فرنسية "طاولة صغيرة" حرفيًا، وتستخدم أيضًا لتعني "صورة"؛ pl. tableaux أو نادرًا، tableaus) قد تشير إلى:
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - برنامج قائم على السحابة لإنشاء خرائط الويب التفاعلية ومشاركتها. رسم خريطة والتفاعل مع بيانات موقعك أنشئ خرائط ويب تفاعلية باستخدام ArcGIS Online، وهو برنامج رسم الخرائط المستند إلى الويب من Esri. احصل على وجهات نظر جديدة وتفاصيل محسنة أثناء تفاعلك مع البيانات والتكبير والبحث على ال...
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
إنشاء الخرائط وتحليلها ومشاركتها بسهولة. شاركها مع الأصدقاء وقم بتضمين الخرائط على مواقع الويب وإنشاء صور أو ملفات pdf.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
الخرائط والموقع للمطورين. بيانات الموقع الدقيقة وأدوات المطور القوية لتغيير الطريقة التي نتنقل بها حول العالم.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
نحن المصدر الموثوق به للحصول على معلومات عنوان IP، حيث نتعامل مع 40 مليار طلب من API لتحديد الموقع الجغرافي عبر IP شهريًا لأكثر من 1000 شركة وأكثر من 100000 مطور
Placer.ai
placer.ai
اتخذ قرارات عقارية أكثر ذكاءً وأبرم المزيد من الصفقات باستخدام معلومات موقع Placer.ai ورؤى حركة المرور على الأقدام.
CARTO
carto.com
تحقيق الدخل من بيانات المعاملات. تستخدم Mastercard Advisors CARTO لتحويل الملايين من معاملات بطاقات الائتمان اليومية إلى رؤى تعتمد على الموقع لعملاء B2B في تجارة التجزئة والعقارات والقطاع العام.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
منصة المبيعات الميدانية الرائدة الآن مع تقنية Gamification إن Gamification عبارة عن مجموعة أدوات ثورية تعمل على تحويل البيانات إلى أداء محسّن بشكل كبير، مما يزيد من قدرة فريق المبيعات لديك على التفوق بنسبة تصل إلى 107%. جربها الآن، حصريًا على منصة SalesRabbit.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
توفر Alteryx منصة التحليلات السحابية الرائدة. نحن نمكن الجميع من اكتشاف رؤى عالية التأثير من خلال أتمتة التحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
أنشئ تطبيقات رائعة باستخدام واجهات برمجة تطبيقات موقع TravelTime. مخصص لخصوصية البيانات ودقة نقل البيانات.
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
واجهة برمجة تطبيقات تحديد الموقع الجغرافي IP المجانية وقاعدة بيانات دقيقة للبحث عن IP توفر واجهة برمجة تطبيقات IP المجانية البلد والمدينة والولاية والمقاطعة والعملة المحلية وخط العرض وخط الطول وتفاصيل الشركة والبحث عن مزود خدمة الإنترنت واللغة والرمز البريدي ورمز الاتصال بالبلد ومعلومات وكيل المستخد...
PlaceKit
placekit.io
واجهة برمجة تطبيقات البحث عن المواقع - البحث عن الأماكن حول العالم، والإكمال التلقائي، وموقع المتجر، والترميز الجغرافي ثنائي الاتجاه لتطبيقك.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
استهدف جغرافيًا زوار موقع الويب الخاص بك باستخدام أدوات الاستهداف الجغرافي الخاصة بنا. إعادة توجيه الزوار أو عرض المحتوى حسب البلد والولاية والمدينة باستخدام الموقع الجغرافي IP الخاص بهم.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence c...
Fielda
fielda.com
Fielda is a Low-Code and Easy to use Mobile Data Collection and Workflow management platform built specifically for field activity. Whether your organization is doing Field Asset inspection, Device Installation projects, or simple data collection, Fielda can help you stay on schedule, share data, el...
xMap
xmap.ai
xMap is an location intelligence SaaS platform that provides vast range of data sets from multiple industries which allow enterprises and businesses to view data on maps, analyze the data and make data based decisons. xMap is offering comprehensive insights that guide businesses seamlessly to unpara...
LogiNext
loginextsolutions.com
LogiNext Mile provides delivery route optimisation through geo-location and tracking automation. It also outlines the optimal usage of the resource capacity to reduce its cost up to 10%. The overall travelling distance and time can be reduced which would optimise company resources.
Maptive
maptive.com
Maptive transforms your data into a custom Google map in minutes. Start a free trial of our feature-rich enterprise-level software, and discover the hidden opportunities in your data with our powerful mapping tools.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Azira Allspark
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers....
GapMaps
gapmaps.com
GapMaps is a cloud-based and easy-to-use retail mapping platform. The platform specialises in location intelligence, mapping and data analysis. GapMaps enable retail businesses to build and apply census, industry and digital data to network planning processes. Businesses obtain powerful, cost-effect...
Zartico
zartico.com
يتميز نظام تشغيل Zartico Destination® (ZDOS®) بنموذج البيانات المتكامل ™ الخاص بنا والذي يشتمل على أعلى تردد وأعلى دقة لتحديد الموقع الجغرافي والإنفاق وبيانات الأحداث لكل من المقيمين والزوار وجميع أنواع الأحداث. بالإضافة إلى إشغال الوجهات والأداء التسويقي وفريق المستشارين الاستراتيجيين لدينا، فإن أك...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
نحن نقدم رؤى لموقع صناعة الاتصال وأدوات آلية لمساعدتهم على الفوز بمزيد من الصفقات. تحويل شراء وبيع شبكتك.
Loqate
loqate.com
تحسين جودة البيانات من خلال التقاط عناوين المملكة المتحدة الصحيحة. تعزيز التحويلات وتجربة المستخدم من خلال التحقق من عنوان الرمز البريدي وتقنية الترميز الجغرافي.