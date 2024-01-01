WebCatalog

بدائل - Qlik

Databricks

databricks.com

Databricks هي شركة أسسها المبدعون الأصليون لـ Apache Spark. نشأت Databricks من مشروع AMPLab في جامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي والذي شارك في صنع Apache Spark، وهو إطار عمل حوسبة موزع مفتوح المصدر تم بناؤه فوق Scala. تقوم Databricks بتطوير منصة على شبكة الإنترنت للعمل مع Spark، والتي توفر إدارة جماعية آلية ...

Deepnote

deepnote.com

دفاتر الملاحظات المدارة لعلماء البيانات والباحثين.

Dataiku

dataiku.com

Dataiku هي شركة متخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي تأسست في عام 2013. في ديسمبر 2019، أعلنت Dataiku أن CapitalG - صندوق رأس المال الاستثماري للنمو في مرحلة متأخرة والممول من شركة Alphabet Inc. - انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر وأنه قد انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر. حققت مكانة يونيكورن بقيمة 1.4 مليار دولا...

Hex

hex.tech

Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.

V7

v7labs.com

البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.

Saturn Cloud

saturncloud.io

محبوب من قبل علماء البيانات، وتحكمه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. الحل الشامل الخاص بك لعلوم البيانات وتطوير التعلم الآلي والنشر وخطوط أنابيب البيانات في السحابة.

Neo4j

neo4j.com

Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...

BigML

bigml.com

BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...

Red Hat

redhat.com

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.

RapidCanvas

rapidcanvas.ai

RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...

TensorFlow

tensorflow.org

TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...

SAS

sas.com

Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.

Anaconda

anaconda.com

With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...

Incorta

incorta.com

تعمل منصة تسليم البيانات المفتوحة من Incorta على تبسيط الوصول إلى البيانات من أنظمة مؤسسية متعددة ومعقدة لفتح القيمة الكاملة للبيانات التنظيمية، مما يجعلها متاحة بسهولة للتحليل. بدعم من GV، وKleiner Perkins، وM12، وPrysm Capital، وTelstra Ventures، وSorenson Capital، تعمل Incorta على تمكين الشركات ا...

IBM

ibm.com

يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...

Altair One

altairone.com

يوفر Altair One™ وصولاً ديناميكيًا وتعاونيًا إلى تقنية المحاكاة وتحليل البيانات والحوسبة عالية الأداء (HPC) والموارد السحابية القابلة للتطوير، كل ذلك في مكان واحد.

