بدائل - Prelaunch.com
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
يقدم TinyLetter تجربة كتابة نظيفة ومباشرة للأشخاص الذين لا يبحثون عن تقارير أو ميزات متقدمة للشركات.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Retention.com
retention.com
يتكامل موقع Retention.com مع منصات أتمتة التسويق الرائدة في العالم لتحقيق أقصى قدر من نمو الجمهور، واستعادة إيرادات عربة التسوق، وإعادة جذب الجماهير المنقضية من خلال أنظمة تكامل البيانات الرائدة في الصناعة. قم بزيادة الإيرادات غير المستغلة لمتجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك إلى الحد الأقصى باستخدام ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
تعزيز حركة الاحتفاظ والأرباح باستخدام تقنية GPT-3