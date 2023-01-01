WebCatalog

بدائل - Pluspoint

HighLevel

HighLevel

gohighlevel.com

منصة العلامة البيضاء الأسرع نموًا لوكالات التسويق الرقمي. إدارة علاقات العملاء، والبريد الإلكتروني، والرسائل النصية القصيرة ثنائية الاتجاه، ومنشئ مسار التحويل، والمزيد!

Podium

Podium

podium.com

امنح عملك ميزة غير عادلة من خلال المراجعات والمراسلة والمدفوعات والدردشة عبر الإنترنت والمزيد.

Trustpilot

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Trustpilot.com هو موقع ويب دنماركي لمراجعة العملاء تأسس في الدنمارك عام 2007 ويستضيف مراجعات للشركات في جميع أنحاء العالم. يتم نشر ما يقرب من مليون مراجعة جديدة كل شهر. يقدم الموقع خدمات مجانية للشركات. تعتمد الشركة على المستخدمين والبرامج وفريق الامتثال للإبلاغ عن المراجعات وإزالتها من النظام الأسا...

Kenect

Kenect

kenect.com

تفاعل مع عملائك أينما كانوا - أرسل رسائل نصية على هواتفهم. ضاعف عملاءك المحتملين، وأنشئ مراجعات عبر الإنترنت، واحصل على المدفوعات، وابدأ محادثات دردشة الفيديو، كل ذلك عبر الرسائل النصية.

Thryv

Thryv

thryv.com

يمكنك إدارة العملاء في أي وقت وفي أي مكان وعلى أي جهاز باستخدام برامج الأعمال الصغيرة من Thryv: إدارة علاقات العملاء والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية والمزيد.

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye عبارة عن منصة شاملة لتجربة العملاء. تستخدم أكثر من 60.000 شركة من جميع الأحجام BirdEye يوميًا ليتم العثور عليها عبر الإنترنت من خلال المراجعات، ويتم اختيارها من قبل العملاء من خلال تفاعلات الرسائل النصية، وتكون أفضل شركة باستخدام أدوات الاستطلاع والرؤى.

PromoRepublic

PromoRepublic

promorepublic.com

استخدم منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية الخاصة بـ PromoRepublic لإنشاء المحتوى وتخصيصه باستخدام الأدوات المضمنة، وجدولته على صفحات وسائط اجتماعية متعددة، وتشغيل الإعلانات، والحصول على نتائج لأعمالك.

BrandYourself

BrandYourself

brandyourself.com

BrandYourself هي شركة لإدارة السمعة والخصوصية عبر الإنترنت توفر برامج وخدمات، بما في ذلك: نتائج Google السلبية، والعلامات التجارية الشخصية، وحماية المعلومات الخاصة، وفحص الويب المظلم، والمزيد.

Debutify

Debutify

debutify.com

احصل على المزيد من التقييمات في وقت أقل، وبجهد أقل. يعمل Debutify Reviews على تبسيط طلب مراجعات العملاء وجمعها وإدارتها، حتى تتمكن من الحصول على المزيد منها بشكل أسرع.

G2

G2

g2.com

قارن بين أفضل برامج وخدمات الأعمال بناءً على تقييمات المستخدمين والبيانات الاجتماعية. مراجعات لبرامج CRM وERP وHR وCAD وPDM وبرامج التسويق.

Marketing 360

Marketing 360

marketing360.com

قم بتعزيز علامتك التجارية باستخدام منصة التسويق رقم 1 للشركات الصغيرة.

BrightLocal

BrightLocal

brightlocal.com

النظام الأساسي الشامل لنجاح البحث المحلي · تسلق التصنيفات وطوّر سمعتك وتميز في البحث المحلي باستخدام BrightLocal.

AppTweak

AppTweak

apptweak.com

يعمل AppTweak على تعزيز نمو التطبيقات والألعاب الأكثر شهرة في العالم من خلال توفير رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ في واجهة بسيطة. → جربنا مجانًا!

Text Request

Text Request

textrequest.com

إشعال مشاركة العملاء منصة مراسلة الأعمال التي تتيح لك إرسال رسالة نصية من رقم هاتف مكتبك مباشرة على جهاز الكمبيوتر الخاص بك، حتى تتمكن من الحصول على رد فعلي.

Yext

Yext

yext.com

Yext هي شركة تكنولوجيا في مدينة نيويورك تعمل في مجال إدارة العلامات التجارية عبر الإنترنت. ويقدم تحديثات للعلامة التجارية باستخدام شبكته السحابية من التطبيقات ومحركات البحث والمرافق الأخرى. تأسست الشركة في عام 2006 على يد هوارد ليرمان وبريان ديستيلبرجر وبرنت ميتز. أظهرت الأرقام الأخيرة أن القيمة الس...

Broadly

Broadly

broadly.com

يساعدك برنامج السمعة عبر الإنترنت وتجربة العملاء على إنشاء إستراتيجية التسويق عبر الإنترنت حتى تتمكن من جذب إحالات العملاء والعملاء المتوقعين والمراجعات والإيرادات.

Vendasta

Vendasta

vendasta.com

أسهل طريقة لبيع الحلول الرقمية تحت علامتك التجارية الخاصة. Vendasta عبارة عن منصة ذات علامة بيضاء للشركات التي تقدم حلولًا رقمية للشركات الصغيرة والمتوسطة.

AppFollow

AppFollow

appfollow.io

AppFollow ➡️ # 1 إدارة مراجعة التطبيقات وأداة ASO. قم بتحليل التعليقات وإدارة التقييمات والرد على المراجعات وزيادة التنزيلات العضوية لـ App Store وGoogle Play وAmazon.

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

أسهل طريقة للحصول على المزيد من التقييمات وبناء سمعتك. أنشئ ضجة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقم بتحسين مُحسنات محركات البحث (SEO) لديك واكسب المزيد من المبيعات.

EmbedSocial

EmbedSocial

embedsocial.com

أفضل منصة UGC لجمع التقييمات والقصص وموجزات الوسائط الاجتماعية والصور وتضمينها في أي موقع ويب. تلقائيا!

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.

Kimoby

Kimoby

kimoby.com

Kimoby عبارة عن منصة اتصالات حديثة ومتكاملة ومؤتمتة مع نظام إدارة الوجهات السياحية (DMS) تسهل التواصل مع العملاء وتحويلهم. ادفع أداء خدمة وكالتك إلى المسار السريع.

Rannko

Rannko

rannko.com

Rannko عبارة عن 5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ منصة سهلة الاستخدام لإدارة السمعة تمكن المسوقين وأصحاب الأعمال من توفير الوقت من خلال الأتمتة. تشمل المنتجات ✅ إدارة المراجعة، ✅ وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ✅ PowerListings والمزيد. اشترك في رانكو اليوم! 😇 😇 😇 😇

Appbot

Appbot

appbot.co

أدوات مراجعة وتقييمات التطبيقات لتحسين تجربة العملاء بالكامل. منصة للشركات التي تأخذ التقييمات والتقييمات على محمل الجد. يوفر Appbot مراجعة وتقييمات عالمية المستوى، بالإضافة إلى الردود والتحليلات.

ReviewTrackers

ReviewTrackers

reviewtrackers.com

ReviewTrackers هي شركة برمجيات مراجعة العملاء حائزة على جوائز. احصل على المزيد من التقييمات. الرد على العملاء. ابحث عن رؤى حول تجربة العملاء.

MavSocial

MavSocial

mavsocial.com

MavSocial هو حل لإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للشركات ذات المواقع والملفات الشخصية المتعددة. قم بإدارة جميع عمليات النشر والإعلان والمشاركة والمراجعات وإعداد التقارير من منصة مركزية واحدة توفر MavSocial قدرة فريدة للشركات متعددة المواقع على إنشاء إعلانات Facebook مستهدفة جغرافيًا بسرعة وسهولة. يدعم...

SpotOn

SpotOn

spoton.com

تم تصميم أنظمة نقاط البيع وبرامج معالجة الدفع الخاصة بـ SpotOn للعمل بالطريقة التي تعمل بها. ويتم دعمك على مدار 24/7/365 من قبل الأشخاص الذين يهتمون حقًا.

Mobal

Mobal

mobal.io

قم بإدارة جميع قوائم أعمالك من مكان واحد، دون عناء. نحن نجعل إدارة قوائم أعمالك ممتعة وسريعة وممتعة.

CallSource

CallSource

callsource.com

CallSource هي الشركة الرائدة في مجال تتبع المكالمات وإدارة العملاء المحتملين وحلول تحليل الأعمال. قم بزيادة أموالك التسويقية إلى الحد الأقصى واحصل على نتائج محسوبة.

Chatmeter

Chatmeter

chatmeter.com

يوفر Chatmeter للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع الرؤى والأدوات المحلية التي تحتاجها لمراقبة تجربة العملاء وتحليلها وتحسينها على نطاق واسع.

Wooflo Pro

Wooflo Pro

wooflo.pro

Discover Wooflo Pro, an all-in-one Business reputation management tool that helps local businesses collect positive reviews while keeping negative ones private. Send unlimited review requests via email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Trustmetrics

Trustmetrics

trustmetrics.io

Trutsmetrics Ltd 20-22 Wenlock Road, London, England, N1 7GU 44 20 8638 7665 https://www.trustmetrics.io/ Trustmetrics will help you collect reviews on autopilot and display them on your website, so you build social proof

ReviewGain

ReviewGain

reviewgain.io

ReviewGain is an online reputation management SaaS platform built for Small Medium businesses. Our smart review management helps businesses achieve the highest rating in their area and convert their website in a lead generating machine.

Podstatus

Podstatus

podstatus.com

Podstatus is a service to monitor podcasts. Monitor reviews for all of your podcasts. Track your ranks hourly in 175 countries. Daily in your inbox.

Infuse Reviews

Infuse Reviews

infusereviews.com

Infuse Reviews is an innovative and affordable online review management software, you can Request, Respond, Display, and Share Reviews all from our easy-to-use dashboard. You can also create customized Digital Signage with online reviews automatically included, as well as Rewarded Surveys with dynam...

Fera

Fera

fera.ai

Fera is a customer reviews app for Shopify, Wix, BigCommerce and other eCommerce businesses. It lets you easily request and display customer reviews, photos and videos from a variety of channels, including your own.

Famepilot

Famepilot

famepilot.com

Famepilot is an AI/ML-powered cloud Platform for businesses and brands to monitor and manage their customers feedback across all online (Search, Listing, Social, Review sites, and Online surveys) and offline (on-premise survey, kiosk, on tablets and paper forms) channels. Businesses of any size, fro...

Amazeful

Amazeful

amazeful.com

Amazeful is an online reputation management platform for local businesses. We help companies to gather online customer reviews and be chosen by more potential customers. It’s an efficient tool to generate sales, increase trust and stand out from competitors. The platform’s in-depth reporting and ana...

2 Step Reviews

2 Step Reviews

2stepreviews.com

What is 2 Step Reviews? 2 Step Reviews is a review capture company helping local businesses and enterprises become the OBVIOUS choice for customers searching for their product or services on Google. How does it work?

SureCritic

SureCritic

surecritic.com

SureCritic helps customers tell the true story of their experiences - all the while making the process more transparent for everyone.

Riivu

Riivu

riivu.io

Riivu is a review management tool designed to assist businesses in obtaining valuable feedback, generating online reviews, and enhancing their reputation through a suite of versatile features. Riivu helps streamline your customer feedback process, ensuring your brand shines online.

Review Tool

Review Tool

reviewtool.com

Get more reviews for your business, track your online reviews, and display them on your website with Review Tool's review generation and management platform. We are the #1 review management software, the best alternative to Podium and Birdeye.

ReviewRev

ReviewRev

reviewrev.com

Give your clients the reputation management tools they need. Learn more about ReviewRev's white label solutions for review management, social media automation, and more. Become a reseller today.

Ratingful

Ratingful

ratingful.com

Improve your online reputation and obtain more 5-star Google reviews with Ratingful. Our platform simplifies the process of requesting reviews from customers, safeguarding your ratings, highlighting your top reviews, and monitoring your digital reputation. You can also reply to Google and Facebook r...

CustomerLobby

CustomerLobby

customerlobby.com

CustomerLobby helps service-based businesses get, manage and publish online reviews from their clients.

Avarup

Avarup

avarup.com

Avarup is a cutting-edge online reviews management platform that empowers businesses to take control of their online reputation. With Avarup, companies can effortlessly gather, manage, and respond to customer reviews across various platforms from a single, intuitive dashboard. The platform offers to...

ReviewBot

ReviewBot

reviewbot.io

ReviewBot’s real-time review tracking helps you keep a pulse on what your customers are saying so you never miss a beat. Easily get reviews in Slack, Zendesk, email, or wherever your team works.

Ratesight

Ratesight

ratesight.com

Ratesight is an online review management platform that companies can use to gather and track reviews. Why is online review and reputation management important? Take a look at these stats: Consumers are willing to spend 31% more on businesses that have garnered great reviews. 84% of consumers say the...

Rallio

Rallio

rallio.com

With built-in social media syndication and scheduling capabilities, ad boosting, analytics, reputation management and more, Rallio is a smarter, simpler way for brands to maximize social marketing efforts. Rallio technology provides a complete social media ecosystem allowing manufacturers, corporate...

Get More Reviews

Get More Reviews

getmorereviews.com

Your reputation is of utmost importance and we can quickly help you grow your online reviews for sending out a positive message to all your customers. Call now.

FreshReview

FreshReview

freshreview.co

Take control of your online reviews. We make it easy for you to get 5-star reviews easily and show it off to the world. We help small businesses get up to 60% more reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp.

Shout About Us

Shout About Us

shoutaboutus.com

Shout About Us is the only complete reputation management platform and custom review response service built for agencies and brands. Since 2012, over 10,000 agencies, brands, and local businesses have leveraged Shout About Us platform to get more positive reviews, respond, and grow their businesses.

Reviewgrower

Reviewgrower

reviewgrower.com

With ReviewGrower, you’ll automatically get more 5 star reviews, market them on social media, increase conversions by embedding them on your website, and be protected from negative reviews.

LocalClarity

LocalClarity

localclarity.com

LocalClarity creates value for multi-location businesses and agencies, providing a suite of tools to improve local search & map discovery, build relationships through direct customer engagement (reviews, recommendations, Q&A, and posts), and discover insights across locations to build competitive ad...

TrustAnalytica

TrustAnalytica

trustanalytica.com

TrustAnalytica is the best online interaction solution to helps businesses grow and be found online. TrustAnalytica is all in one customer engagement tool. With a universal business toolkit, TrustAnalytica can help businesses provide excellent customer experiences and retain their customers by using...

GuestTouch

GuestTouch

guesttouch.com

GuestTouch is an all in one messaging platform that helps properties of all sizes connect with guests, deliver the best guest experiences, and drive more sales. Communicate with customers at all stages of their journey; from research/booking, pre-arrival, in-stay to post-stay. Not only you can conne...

Repuso

Repuso

repuso.com

Social testimonials & reviews on your own website as social proof. Increase your website's conversion with Repuso.

Localyser

Localyser

localyser.com

Localyser is an online reputation management & customer experience software that helps you turn online reviews into your most powerful marketing tool. We help multi-location brands such as the Tashas Group, Drive Auto Group and The Old Spaghetti Factory turn every review into an opportunity to impre...

FeedbackExpress

FeedbackExpress

feedbackexpress.com

FeedbackExpress is a powerful, cloud-based software solution that helps Amazon sellers automate and manage their feedback communication with buyers.

ReviewPush

ReviewPush

reviewpush.com

ReviewPush was founded in 2011, and has seen tremendous growth since opening its digital doors to businesses worldwide. ReviewPush helps brands and businesses measure and manage their feedback, reach, and the experiences they provide for their customers. Whether you have 5 locations or 500; we offer...

