بدائل - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - يقوم حل أتمتة الشراكة الرائد عالميًا باكتشاف جميع قنوات الشراكة وإدارتها وحمايتها وتحسينها للوصول إلى نمو هائل حقيقي.
LTK
shopltk.com
تسوق أحدث صيحات الموضة والمنزل والجمال واللياقة البدنية من مؤثري LTK الذين تثق بهم. أفكار لملابس العمل، وفساتين ضيوف الزفاف، ومظهر السفر، وغير ذلك الكثير.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN هو أفضل برنامج تسويق مؤثر لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية. تشتمل منصتنا المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على أكثر من 32 مليون مجموعة مؤثرة، وغرفة عمل للحملة، وإعداد التقارير والتحليلات، والدفع وتحقيق المنتجات، ومكتبة وسائط كاملة المحتوى، والمزيد.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
برنامج لإدارة علاقات الشركاء لتوسيع نطاق أي برنامج: التابع، والموزع، والتسويق، والمزيد. تعرف على سبب نمو شركات SaaS مع PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات Hashtag وتحليلات الوسائط الاجتماعية، وتوفر بيانات في الوقت الفعلي مع تتبع علامات التصنيف لـ Twitter وInstagram وFacebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
منصة التسويق المؤثرة يتيح Affable للعلامات التجارية العالمية والوكالات والعلامات التجارية للتجارة الإلكترونية D2C العثور على المؤثرين وإدارة الحملات وقياس عائد الاستثمار بسهولة! المؤثرون الذين تم التحقق منهم. أكثر من 100 عميل.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
تحسين رحلة العميل الرقمي. تعمل منصة Emplifi الموحدة لبرامج تجربة العملاء وبرامج إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية على سد فجوة تجربة العملاء.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
حل الكل في واحد لتمكين التسويق المؤثر الخاص بك. إدارة دورة الحياة الكاملة لحملاتك التسويقية المؤثرة.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr هو نظام تسجيل للتسويق المؤثر المعتمد على البيانات والذي يستخدمه المسوقون للاستثمار في الاستراتيجيات الصحيحة وتبسيط الحملات وتوسيع نطاق البرامج.
Skeepers
octoly.com
منصة التسويق المؤثرة الرائدة تساعد Octoly العلامات التجارية على زيادة ظهورها وبناء الثقة وتعزيز المبيعات من خلال ربط أصحاب النفوذ الصغار الذين تم فحصهم والمستهلكين على نطاق واسع. تستفيد العلامات التجارية من مجتمعنا المنسق لإنشاء منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومراجعات التجارة الإلكترونية مقابل...
StarNgage
starngage.com
في StarNgage، نؤمن بأن المحتوى المرئي الموزع اجتماعيًا هو مستقبل الإعلان. إنه يحدث الآن على Instagram ونريد مساعدة العلامات التجارية في هذه المغامرة والفوز على Instagram. تسمح هذه المنصة للعلامات التجارية بقياس جهودها التسويقية على Instagram وإشراك المؤثرين لإنشاء المحتوى.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero هو برنامج التسويق بالعمولة والمؤثرين والإحالة القوي، الكل في واحد. بدءًا من 49 دولارًا أمريكيًا فقط، يتسع تطبيق GrowthHero معك! أدوات مرنة تمامًا لنجاحك: - بوابة شريكة ذات علامة بيضاء، تخصيص كامل دون الحاجة إلى تعليمات برمجية - مشاركة عناوين URL للتتبع و/أو رموز الخصم القابلة للتخصيص - ال...
Influence.co
influence.co
كل ما تحتاجه لجعله منشئ المحتوى. انضم إلى أول شبكة احترافية مصممة للأشخاص المؤثرين والمبدعين. قم بإنشاء ملف التعريف الخاص بك اليوم لكسب المال، والتعلم من بعضكما البعض، والتعرف على أشخاص من خلال المجتمعات.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
# 1 منصة المحتوى التي ينشئها المستخدم لإنشاء ونشر حملات المحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون عبر نقاط اتصال تسويقية مختلفة. منصة UGC المثالية لتنمية الثقة بالعلامة التجارية والوعي ومشاركة المستخدمين والمبيعات بنجاح.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr هي واحدة من أفضل شركات التسويق المؤثر التي تربط المؤثرين المناسبين وسفراء العلامات التجارية بأفضل العلامات التجارية. قم بزيارة موقعنا على الانترنت اليوم.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid - احصل على التوافق مع منشئي المحتوى، وأطلق الحملات، وقم بتشغيل القائمة البيضاء لمنشئي المحتوى — في نظام أساسي واحد. أصبح التسويق عبر المؤثرين الآن آمنًا وسهلًا وسريعًا.
Audiense
audiense.com
كل ما تحتاجه لفهم الجماهير والحصول على نتائج تسويقية أفضل، أو نتائج وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أو نتائج المؤثرين، أو استراتيجيات الوسائط، أو استراتيجيات النمو أو عائد الإنفاق الإعلاني. ضع تقسيم المستهلكين والرؤى الثقافية في مركز استراتيجيتك وامنح فرقك القدرة على فهم الجماهير بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. تع...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
زيادة المبيعات من خلال تسويق المبدعين. التسويق عبر المؤثرين، والبرامج التابعة، وإدارة المبدعين، والمحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون، وسفراء العلامات التجارية: قم ببناء شراكات قيمة لتنمية أعمالك.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash هي منصة التسويق المؤثرة التي تستخدم تقنية محتوى فريدة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لمساعدة العلامات التجارية والوكالات على توسيع نطاق برامج المبدعين الخاصة بها. اكتشف المبدعين الحقيقيين، وقم بقياس تأثير حملاتك وإدارة جميع بياناتك في مكان واحد. تستخدم DTCs سريعة النمو مثل Wild أو KoRo أو Athle...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics هي أول سحابة لأداء العلامة التجارية مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي في السوق، حيث توفر لأكثر من 1200 عميل البرامج والبيانات التي يحتاجونها لربط الإستراتيجية بالتنفيذ. تساعد سحابة أداء العلامة التجارية الخاصة بها المديرين التنفيذيين على إطلاق الحملات وتوسيع نطاق الوصول وقياس عائد الاستثمار وق...
CisionOne
cision.one
تشكيل مستقبل علامتك التجارية. في الوقت الحقيقي. للتنقل في المشهد الإعلامي اليوم بشكل فعال، تحتاج فرق العلاقات العامة والاتصالات إلى نوع جديد من النظام الأساسي - نظام يستفيد من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي، ويقدم رؤى إعلامية في الوقت الفعلي مطلوبة لاتخاذ قرارات أسرع وأكثر دقة، ويربطها بجهات الاتصال الإعلامية...
Later
later.com
لاحقًا عبارة عن منصة للتسويق والتجارة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تساعد أصحاب الأعمال والمبدعين والوكالات وفرق التواصل الاجتماعي على تنمية علاماتهم التجارية وأعمالهم عبر الإنترنت. يساعدك تطبيق Later على توفير الوقت وتنمية أعمالك من خلال تسهيل إدارة استراتيجية الوسائط الاجتماعية بالكامل، كل ذلك في م...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive هي شريك عالمي لنجاح العلاقات العامة والاتصالات. من خلال العمل مع الآلاف من المنظمات على مستوى العالم، فإننا نتفهم الضغوط التي تواجهها. مثل بناء علامة تجارية وسمعة قوية. أن نكون عيون مؤسستك وآذانها وضميرها. دعم C-suite والأعمال الأوسع ونجاحها. نحن نجمع بين علوم البيانات الرائدة في الصناعة م...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
يثق الآلاف من العلامات التجارية وتجار التجزئة الرائدين في العالم في تكنولوجيا Bazaarvoice وخدماتها وخبراتها لزيادة الإيرادات وتوسيع نطاق الوصول واكتساب رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ وإنشاء مؤيدين مخلصين. وفقًا لدراسة جديدة أجرتها شركة Forrester Consulting نيابةً عن Bazaarvoice، يمكن للشركات التي تتعاون مع Bazaa...