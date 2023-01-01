بدائل - Paddle
Hubspot
hubspot.com
تقدم HubSpot منصة كاملة للتسويق والمبيعات وخدمة العملاء وبرامج إدارة علاقات العملاء - بالإضافة إلى المنهجية والموارد والدعم - لمساعدة الشركات على النمو بشكل أفضل. ابدأ باستخدام الأدوات المجانية، وقم بالترقية مع تقدمك.
PandaDoc
pandadoc.com
PandaDoc هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية تقدم برامج SaaS. توفر المنصة برامج عمليات المبيعات. يقع مقر PandaDoc في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا ولها مكاتب رئيسية في مينسك، بيلاروسيا وسانت بطرسبرغ، فلوريدا. برنامج أتمتة المستندات كخدمة تحتوي على توقيعات إلكترونية مدمجة، وإدارة سير العمل، ومنشئ المستندات، ووظيفة C...
Accelo
accelo.com
تبسيط المشروع والتوكيل والمبيعات وإدارة الخدمة. احصل على الرؤية عبر قاعدة بيانات عملائك، وقم بتحسين العمليات وقضاء المزيد من الوقت في خبرتك.
Qwilr
qwilr.com
ختم كل صفقة. اربح المزيد من خلال المقترحات المستندة إلى الويب والتي تتميز وتقدم تجارب للمشتري على مستوى عالمي.
FastSpring
fastspring.com
FastSpring هي شركة برمجيات كخدمة (SaaS) تقدم منصة تجارة إلكترونية كاملة الخدمات للشركات التي تبيع البرامج والمنتجات الرقمية الأخرى عبر الإنترنت.
RepricerExpress
repricerexpress.com
RepricerExpress هو حل إعادة التسعير الذكي الرائد في السوق لبائعي Amazon وeBay، مما يسمح بزيادة المبيعات وهوامش الربح.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap هو حل للدفع عبر الإنترنت لشركات التجارة الإلكترونية، وB2B، وSaaS، وهو متخصص في معالجة الدفع العالمية وحلول بوابة الدفع للشركات عبر الإنترنت.
Quoter
quoter.com
لن تكون برامج تسعير مبيعات تكنولوجيا المعلومات هي نفسها أبدًا. Quoter عبارة عن منصة تسعير مقابل نقدي تعمل على إزالة الاحتكاك بين المشتري والبائع للخدمات المهنية. قم بترقية عملية المبيعات الخاصة بك اليوم.
DigiFabster
digifabster.com
كيف يمكن لبرنامج تقدير التكلفة أن يعزز مبيعات متجر ماكينات CNC الخاص بك؟ يساعد تقديم عروض أسعار CNC الفورية عبر الإنترنت محلات الآلات على تلبية الاحتياجات المتغيرة لعملائها. استخدمه داخليًا لتقليل وقت استجابة RFQ الخاص بك إلى دقائق أو تقديم عروض أسعار وطلبات عبر الإنترنت على مدار الساعة طوال أيام ال...
Pricer24
pricer24.com
القرار المعقد للموزعين والبائعين والمصنعين: التحكم في مشروع تجديد نظم الإدارة، وتحليل السوق والاتجاهات، وتقارير السوق، وتحليلات المنتجات، والتسعير الديناميكي.
Orgzit
orgzit.com
قوة نظام إدارة علاقات العملاء للمؤسسات (CRM) مع مرونة برنامج Excel. نظام مبيعات الكل في واحد لممثلي الشركات المصنعة والموزعين. يمكنك تبسيط المبيعات وعروض الأسعار والخدمة والتمويل من خلال الانتقال من جداول البيانات المتفرقة إلى تطبيق مركزي واحد.
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora هي الشركة الرائدة في إدارة الاشتراكات. قم ببناء وتنمية أعمال الاشتراك الناجحة الخاصة بك باستخدام مجموعة أدوات الفوترة المتقدمة من Zuora.
Minoa
minoa.io
Minoa is a San Francisco based value enablement platform helping sales teams to build business cases that drive higher sales efficiency and bigger deals. In times where procurement and finance teams are scrutinizing more deals, delivering ROI and a strong business case is more important than ever. S...
ProPricer
propricer.com
ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Governmen...
Togai
togai.com
Launch usage based pricing models with Togai's reliable metering & billing platform. Usage based billing infrastructure built to handle scale of any size.
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC has been a pioneer in the competitive data market, providing web data extraction and analysis to customers in many travel and retail industries. QL2 delivers true competitive advantage through on-demand data acquisition, price monitoring, assortment optimization, product matching, ...
Price Edge
priceedge.eu
PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. B...
BlackCurve
blackcurve.com
BlackCurve is your eCommerce pricing HQ. We help e-commerce businesses understand their competitors, and use price to improve sales performance. Our customers trust BlackCurve for competitor price tracking, price intelligence & dynamic pricing.
tgndata
tgndata.com
tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing ...
TrackStreet
trackstreet.com
TrackStreet™ monitors what’s happening with your brand across the Internet and delivers actionable sales intelligence to protect + grow your brand. TrackStreet is a true brand partner. We leverage deep industry expertise and artificial intelligence to help automate MAP (Minimum Advertised Price) Pol...
Price2Spy
price2spy.com
Price2Spy is a retail pricing software used by all-size companies from a variety of industries around the globe. The retail pricing software, based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, helps eCommerce professionals monitor and analyze pricing data and reprice products, depending on their...
DataWeave
dataweave.com
DataWeave is a SaaS-based digital commerce enablement platform providing digital shelf analytics and dynamic pricing solutions for global consumer brands and retailers. The company’s digital commerce enablement and channel optimization platform enables global consumer brands and retailers to acceler...
Feedvisor
feedvisor.com
Feedvisor is the “AI-first” optimization and intelligence platform for brands and sellers on Amazon, Walmart, and e-marketplaces. Feedvisor’s platform and team of experts offer best-in-class advertising campaign optimization, patented pricing technology, brand and content management, and data-backed...
Prisync
prisync.com
SMBs to Fortune 500's rely on Prisync's data to derive detailed C-level analysis and execute their A-game to increase sales growth and profit margins for more than 20% on average for less than a week's worth of coffee money. Our 5-star 24/7 online customer support team is always available to answer ...
Miraworks.io
miraworks.io
Miraworks is a SaaS multi-vendor IT infrastructure design & workflow tool. We help system integrators and enterprises accelerate solution preparation, reduce costs, and speed up time-to-value—by automating routine quotation and estimation tasks.
MiClient
miclient.ai
MiClient offers complete solution for Proposal Management; from creating a proposal to the closure. With the inclusion of automated Client On-boarding process, assure greater conversion rate and improved Client Experience. This also helps you to understand your proposals and get all the details to i...
GeoQuotes
geoquotes.com
GeoQuotes is a robust quoting tool that supports all your quoting, and invoicing needs. Create quotes, track and monitor quotes for changes, customize layouts, store contact records, company records, set recurring quotes and expiry dates. In addition, Integrate with project management tools like Mon...
ScopeStack
scopestack.io
ScopeStack is specifically designed for managed service providers and value-added resellers in the IT industry. Our services CPQ software brings efficiency, consistency, and accuracy to each step of the presales process.
Salesbricks
salesbricks.com
A better way to manage quote-to-cash for your enterprise, inside-sales, and self-service go-to-market motions
Elfsquad
elfsquad.io
Elfsquad CPQ is for the manufacturing industry. Our CPQ software connects the sales- and production processes, and enable your sales team, dealers and even customers to configure complex products without errors. Elfsquad generates a flawless quotation document, that seamlessly meets customer demand....
iQuoteXpress
iquotexpress.com
iQuote Xpress is a web-based SaaS application which enables businesses to automate their sales estimating process using the latest internet technology. Sales personnel is able to easily and quickly generate sales proposals which are more detailed, accurate and include product marketing information. ...
Pricefx
pricefx.com
For Enterprises facing pricing challenges, who need to reliably accelerate profitable growth, and want precision, visibility, and efficiency in their pricing execution, Pricefx is The cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform that provides a transparent and responsive solution to pric...
Connectbase
connectbase.com
نحن نقدم رؤى لموقع صناعة الاتصال وأدوات آلية لمساعدتهم على الفوز بمزيد من الصفقات. تحويل شراء وبيع شبكتك.
PriceShape
priceshape.com
PriceShape هي شركة برمجيات كخدمة (SaaS)، وهي متخصصة في مراقبة أسعار المنافسين لشركات التجارة الإلكترونية والعلامات التجارية - مما يمكنهم من كسب المزيد من المبيعات وزيادة الإيرادات إلى أقصى حد. نحن نساعد البائعين عبر الإنترنت على تحسين استراتيجية التسعير الخاصة بهم، بناءً على بيانات المنافسين - بما ف...
Apparound
apparound.com
Apparound هي أداة مبيعات شاملة تعمل على رقمنة وتسريع وإدارة رحلة المبيعات بأكملها، بدءًا من عرض المواد التسويقية ووصولاً إلى تكوين الطلب وتجميعه. الميزات الرئيسية لـ Apparound هي: مشاركة المحتوى: توزيع المواد التسويقية بتنسيق رقمي، مثل الكتيبات والكتالوجات ومواصفات المنتج والعروض التقديمية ومقاطع ال...
RevOps
revops.io
RevOps عبارة عن منصة Deal Desk حديثة ذات مهمة بسيطة: تمكين الشركات من إنشاء عملية Deal Desk قابلة للتطوير تساعد مؤسسات المبيعات الخاصة بها على إبرام المزيد من الصفقات بشكل أسرع، وتوحيد العلامات التجارية، وتقليل أخطاء العقود، وتوفير مستودع اتفاقيات مركزي. *** التعاون والسعر والاقتباس *** أنشئ صفقات ب...
vloxq
vloxq.com
أنشئ عروض أسعار في دقائق باستخدام vloxq CPQ! الحل الذي نقدمه قابل للتخصيص بالكامل وسهل النشر. لقد حان الوقت لكي يتوقف مندوبو المبيعات ذوو الأداء العالي عن إضاعة الوقت في إدارة المبيعات وبدلاً من ذلك توفير 90% من وقتهم باستخدام الأتمتة. استبدل الأنظمة القديمة وجداول البيانات وقوالب المستندات وعمليات ...
Hive CPQ
hivecpq.com
HiveCPQ عبارة عن منصة للتجارة الإلكترونية B2B تعمل على تبسيط مبيعاتك. قم بالتكوين والسعر والاقتباس (CPQ) لإنشاء بيئة عمل أكثر كفاءة والاستمتاع بطلبات مؤتمتة بالكامل ومصممة خصيصًا لتلبية احتياجاتك.
MonetizeNow
monetizenow.io
تأسست MonetizeNow في يناير 2021 ويقع مقرها الرئيسي في سانتا كلارا، كاليفورنيا، وهي عبارة عن منصة لأتمتة الإيرادات ذات دورة كاملة تم تصميمها خصيصًا لـ B2B SaaS. تعمل منصة التسعير (CPQ) والفوترة والاستخدام الموحدة في MonetizeNow على إنشاء عملية مبسطة من عرض الأسعار إلى النقد (Q2C) التي تدير جميع نماذج...
Paperless Partsq
paperlessparts.com
تتمثل مهمة Paperless Parts في مساعدة محلات العمل والمصنعين المتعاقدين وشركات التشطيب على تحسين أعمالهم وتنميتها من خلال تزويدهم بنظام التقدير والاقتباس الأكثر تقدمًا وأمانًا والمعتمد على السحابة. Paperless Parts عبارة عن منصة تقدير وعرض أسعار تدعم جميع أنواع عمليات التصنيع مثل مخرطة CNC، والطحن باست...
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe عبارة عن نظام أساسي للتسعير والفوترة والإيرادات قابل للتكيف لشركات SaaS الحديثة. موحدة تماما. لا الصوامع. تسوية صفرية، من عرض الأسعار إلى الإيرادات. تم تصميم Subskribe بالتعاون مع بعض شركات SaaS الرائدة في العالم، وهو يساعد الشركات على تحقيق أقصى قدر من الإيرادات من خلال هياكل الصفقات المب...
WorkRails
workrails.com
تساعد خدمات WorkRails CPQ شركات تكنولوجيا المؤسسات على إنشاء عروض أسعار للخدمات الاحترافية بسرعة وسهولة. نحن مثاليون للفرق التي تبيع خدمات معقدة ولكنها تواجه صعوبة في الدقة والتوقيت. تعمل منصة WorkRails Services CPQ على توحيد كيفية بيع الخدمات، مما يسمح بالتكرار والتوسع وتسريع الإيرادات. يقوم WorkRa...
Zendo
getzendo.io
Zendo هو برنامج الكل في واحد لتبسيط خدمات البيع، بدءًا من الخدمات المخصصة والمنتجات وحتى الاشتراكات. فهو يساعد رواد الأعمال والوكالات على تسريع عملياتهم الداخلية بمساعدة الأتمتة. قم بإنشاء سير العمل الخاص بك، وقم بإنشاء الفواتير تلقائيًا، وافتخر بكتالوج الخدمة ذي المظهر الاحترافي، حيث يمكن لعملائك إ...
Recurrency
recurrency.com
يتكامل Recurrency بسلاسة مع نظام تخطيط موارد المؤسسات (ERP) الخاص بك لأتمتة التوزيع وتحسين الإيرادات والحفاظ على ولاء العملاء.
DealHub.io
dealhub.io
تضخيم الإيرادات مدفوعًا بـ CPQ وCLM الرائدين. منصة موحدة لإنشاء عروض الأسعار والعقود وإشراك المشترين والحصول على رؤى المشتري في الوقت الفعلي.
In Mind Cloud
inmindcloud.com
التصنيع معقد. بيعه لا ينبغي أن يكون. تعد In Mind Cloud منصة المبيعات الرقمية الوحيدة القابلة للتطوير في العالم والمخصصة للتصنيع. قم بتسريع عملية المبيعات الخاصة بك، واربح المزيد من الصفقات، وتغلب على منافسيك بشكل أسرع مما تعتقد.