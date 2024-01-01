بدائل - Onelink.to
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly هي خدمة تقصير عناوين URL ومنصة لإدارة الروابط. تأسست شركة Bitly, Inc. في عام 2008. وهي شركة خاصة ومقرها في مدينة نيويورك. يقوم Bitly بتقصير 600 مليون رابط شهريًا، لاستخدامها في شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي والرسائل النصية القصيرة والبريد الإلكتروني. تجني Bitly الأموال عن طريق فرض رسوم مقابل الوصول ...
Beacons
beacons.ai
تُعد البرامج الملحقة للتتبع أسهل طريقة لإنشاء رابط في موقع الويب الحيوي الذي سيحبه معجبوك - وهي مجانية!
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com هو أداة تقصير عناوين URL الأصلية التي تعمل على تقصير الروابط غير العملية إلى عناوين URL أكثر قابلية للإدارة والاستخدام.
BL.INK
bl.ink
إدارة الارتباط المؤسسي. توفير التعاون والامتثال والإبداع للفرق العالمية لتحسين كل مشاركة وحماية بياناتك وخلق الثقة في كل نقرة.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
URL Shortener مع المجالات المخصصة. قم بتقصير عناوين URL ووضع العلامات التجارية عليها وتتبعها باستخدام النظام الأساسي لإدارة الروابط الرائد في الصناعة. مجاني للمحاولة. واجهة برمجة التطبيقات، عنوان URL القصير، المجالات المخصصة.
OneLinkBio
onelinkbio.com
احصل على أقصى استفادة من روابط Instagram وTikTok الخاصة بك. قم بإنشاء روابط مختصرة وصفحات OneLinkBio الفريدة واحصل على إحصائيات مناسبة للزائرين.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply هو أداة اختصار الروابط الوحيدة التي تؤدي إلى التحويل. اعرض رسالتك في أي مكان عن طريق تضمين العبارات التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء في كل صفحة تشاركها بسهولة. قم بتحويل متابعيك إلى مستخدمين وعملاء مجانًا.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe عبارة عن أداة لتقصير عناوين URL تتضمن إعادة استهداف وحدات البكسل في كل رابط تشاركه. أنشئ روابط قوية تحمل علامات تجارية واحصل على نقرات إضافية بنسبة تصل إلى 34%.
Pixel
pxl.to
يساعد Pixel الشركات على التألق من خلال تحويل روابطها إلى أدوات تسويقية قوية.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io هي أفضل طريقة لإنشاء UTMs ومشاركتها ومزامنتها مع فريقك. توقف عن استخدام جداول البيانات الفوضوية واحصل على بيانات جيدة للحملة في تحليلاتك.
Dub
dub.co
المصدر المفتوح البديل Bitly. Dub عبارة عن أداة اختصار روابط مفتوحة المصدر تحتوي على تحليلات مدمجة ونطاقات مخصصة مجانية.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
استمتع بالتحكم الكامل في الروابط القصيرة الخاصة بك منصة URL Shortener الكاملة، وإدارة الروابط، وتحليلات الروابط، والروابط العميقة، ومولد رموز QR، والرابط في السيرة الذاتية. قم بتقصير الروابط الخاصة بك وتمييزها وإدارتها وتتبعها ومشاركتها بسهولة.
GoLinks
golinks.io
روابط بديهية وآمنة ومشتركة بين الفرق. تعمل GoLinks® على تحسين الإنتاجية من خلال مساعدة الفرق في العثور على المعلومات ومشاركتها بسرعة من خلال روابط قصيرة لا تُنسى تسمى go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
ساعد الفرق في العثور على المعلومات ومشاركتها بسرعة باستخدام روابط قصيرة سهلة التذكر تسمى روابط go.
T.LY
t.ly
T.LY هي خدمة أقصر الروابط في العالم لتتبع عناوين URL القصيرة ووضع علامات تجارية عليها ومشاركتها.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
تتبع نقراتك ومعدلات التحويل، واجمع العملاء المتوقعين، وأنشئ صفحات ويب لمنصة المنتجات التابعة الخاصة بك الكل في واحد ببضع نقرات.
zubbit.io
zubbit.io
zubbit.io lets you increase your return on investment from the links you share by letting you shorten, brand, and optimize your URL links with catchy call-to-actions, retargeting pixels, and turns every link you share into a branded asset. Here's what it can do: * Add a fully branded call-to-actio...
URL180
url180.com
Unlock the Power of Your Digital Presence. Re-Engage Your Audience, Generate Valuable Leads and Monetize Content. Shorten URLs, create bio link pages, custom QR codes, vcard links, file links & more.
Teenyfy
teenyfy.com
Easy to understand URL Shortener and Link Management Platform with Branded URLs and numerous highlights and nitty gritty constant investigation.Our short connections know how,when and where somebody clicked or contacted your abbreviated connections and much more.
ShortSwitch
shortswitch.com
A custom URL shortening service that allows you to use your own domain or subdomain. Your users will know they are clicking on trustworthy links because it's your domain. Only your authorized users can create links on your short URL service. Your domain will show up in the tweets rather than someone...
OutLynk
outlynk.com
Outlynk is a 100% free platform that allows you to create a personalised and easily-customizable page, that houses all the important links you want to share with your audience. It can be used on social platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or LinkedIn, or you can use i...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink is a platform that offers a collection of tools that allows digital marketers to make the most of their work. This platform offers different types of digital marketing tools that actually work. With this digital marketing software, you can have access to unlimited QR codes, beautiful pr...
once.to
once.to
once.to is a modern, performant, feature-rich URL shortener (link shortener) that offers extensive click tracking and link analytics, targeting rules, UTM parameter tracking, A/B testing etc. It's also easily integrated with other services using Zapier automation.
Neontools.io
neontools.io
Neontools is a free 8-in-1 online marketing toolbox that makes digital tools accessible to everyone. Including Hashtag Analyzer, Short-Link creator, Micro Landing-Pages, etc - all the essential marketing tools for your business in one place.
Tapper
tapper.ai
Tapper gives modern marketing teams a smart link for every campaign. Brand links, redirect, retarget, deep-link, A/B test audiences, and precisely measure the performance of your campaigns across platforms and channels.
UTM Link
utmlink.io
Create, Manage, Track & Share your branded shortlinks using UTMLink.io. Let your customers feel safe clicking your branded link. Powering data-driven agencies and marketers: * Fast + foolproof link creation * Automatic branded shortlinks * Best-practice presets * Add images + private notes to your ...
uplifter
uplifter.ai
Create bullet-proof UTM links to track all your marketing campaigns. Deliver trustworthy data into Google Analytics and Adobe Analytics. Turn that data into actionable insight. Uplifter takes the hard work out of analytics and help marketers take actions… faster. Uplifter was developed by Mez...
TLinky
tlinky.com
Welcome to TLinky - The Ultimate Link Management Solution! At TLinky, they empower individuals, marketers, and businesses to optimize their online presence and simplify their marketing campaigns. With them all-in-one platform, you can manage, track, and share your links seamlessly, ensuring your au...
GOO-GL.me
goo-gl.me
GOO-GL.me is a free tool to shorten a URL or reduce a link. Use our URL Shortener to create a shortened link making it easy to remember. * Easy Shorten: Goo-Gl.me is easy and fast, enter the long link to get your shortened link. * Statistics: Check the amount of clicks that your shortened url recei...
Foxly
foxlyme.com
Foxly a link shortener, includes numerous features that let you customize your shortened link and create the perfect call-to-action, as well as the ability to track and engage with your followers whenever you share your content with it. It starts with a click. You don’t need to involve your tech te...
Yohn.io
yohn.io
Yohn.io is a new custom URL shortener with built-in analytics. You should totally consider switching to it because it: * is lightning fast, * comes with extra tools like a dynamic QR code generator, virtual business card manager and more, * keeps your data private, * comes with granular data ana...
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
قم بتقصير الروابط الخاصة بك وتتبعها وتحسينها من خلال العبارات الجذابة التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء، وإعادة استهداف وحدات البكسل، والروابط ذات العلامات التجارية، والتحليلات القوية.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
T2M URL Shortener عبارة عن نظام أساسي لإدارة الروابط الكل في واحد. أفضل أداة تقصير عناوين URL مخصصة مع النطاق ذي العلامة التجارية وواجهة برمجة التطبيقات. روابط قصيرة مخصصة مع رموز QR والتحليلات والتقارير المتقدمة. خيار مثيل مخصص للوكالات.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
مع Linkin Bio وإعادة استهداف URL والصفحات المنسقة، تساعدك Linkjoy زيادة الوعي بالعلامة التجارية، وتوليد المزيد من العملاء المحتملين وإعادة الاستهداف لمرة واحدة الزائرين.