بدائل - O4S
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com، Inc. هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية قائمة على السحابة ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. توفر خدمة إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) وتبيع أيضًا مجموعة تكميلية من تطبيقات المؤسسات التي تركز على خدمة العملاء وأتمتة التسويق والتحليلات وتطوير التطبيقات. في عام 2020، صنفت مجلة Fortune شركة Salesfor...
Square
squareup.com
Square، Inc. هي شركة خدمات مالية أمريكية ومجمع خدمات تجارية وشركة دفع عبر الهاتف المحمول ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. تقوم الشركة بتسويق منتجات مدفوعات البرامج والأجهزة وتوسعت لتشمل خدمات الأعمال الصغيرة. تأسست الشركة في عام 2009 على يد جاك دورسي وجيم ماكيلفي وأطلقت أول تطبيق وخدمة لها في عام 2...
Talkable
talkable.com
برامج تسويق إحالة رائعة ✅ للمتاجر عبر الإنترنت والشركات المحلية وخدمات b2b. برنامج ولاء العملاء لتسويق النمو. سهل التشغيل والاختبار والتحسين! مكافأة عملائك!
Fivestars
fivestars.com
Fivestars عبارة عن منصة دفع وتسويق شاملة تجمع بين التكنولوجيا سهلة الاستخدام والمكافآت والعروض الترويجية القابلة للتخصيص والأتمتة.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo عبارة عن منصة تسويق للتجارة الإلكترونية تقدم الحلول الأكثر تقدمًا لمراجعات العملاء والتسويق المرئي والولاء والإحالات والتسويق عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة. اكتشف المزيد حول كيف يمكن لعلامتك التجارية أن تقود النمو مع Yotpo هنا.
Smile.io
smile.io
حول عملاء المرة الأولى إلى عملاء دائمين باستخدام تطبيق الولاء الأكثر ثقة في العالم. أكثر من 125 مليون متسوق يكسبون نقاطًا من خلال Smile. أعط الناس ما يحبون.
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
يمكن للعلامات التجارية ذات النمو المرتفع أن تحصل على المزيد من كل عميل من خلال Friendbuy. من خلال برنامج الإحالة والولاء الأفضل في فئته، يمكن للعلامات التجارية تحقيق ما لا يقل عن 5-10% من المبيعات من خلال الإحالات، مع قيمة عمرية أعلى بمقدار 4 أضعاف. تعمل Friendbuy مع علامات DTC التجارية مثل Casper و...
Ambassador
getambassador.com
يعمل برنامج Ambassador على تمكين المسوقين من زيادة العملاء والإحالات والإيرادات من خلال الاستفادة من قوة الكلام الشفهي. تعمل برامجهم الملائمة للمسوقين على تبسيط تسويق الإحالة، وأتمتة عملية التسجيل والتتبع والمكافأة وإدارة العملاء والشركات التابعة والمؤثرين والشركاء. تعمل العلامات التجارية الاستهلاكي...
LoyaltyLion
loyaltylion.com
العلاقات التي تتجاوز النقاط والمكافآت. اسمح لعملائك الحاليين بتنمية أعمالك نيابةً عنك. كيف؟ استخدم LoyaltyLion لإنشاء برنامج ولاء يتجاوز النقاط والمكافآت، مما يؤدي إلى زيادة قيمة عمر العميل واكتساب فعال من حيث التكلفة من خلال علاقات أفضل مع العملاء.
Stamped
stamped.io
استفد من قوة مراجعات المنتجات ومكافآت العملاء لمتجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك. أسهل طريقة لزيادة المبيعات والاحتفاظ بالعملاء.
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency sources and supplies clients around the world with digital rewards from a unique catalog featuring top brands, prepaid and other cash-like options in 24 different currencies in 36 countries. NeoCurrency is an independent, U.S.-based provider of digital rewards and prizes for promotions &...
Nector
nector.io
The Nector loyalty app is a valuable tool for businesses to cultivate customer loyalty, drive repeat purchases, acquire new customers, gather insights, and streamline operations. By implementing personalised loyalty programs, businesses can incentivize repeat purchases and create a sense of value fo...
Loyalzoo
loyalzoo.com
Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eateries. Loyalzoo offers an affordable, subscription based system to allow retailers of any size run their own in-store loyalty program.Loyalzoo is a digital loyalty card service for small/medium size retailers and eater...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
LoyaltyPlant
loyaltyplant.com
LoyaltyPlant helps offline businesses worldwide create meaningful connections with their customers.Its proprietary platform offers a powerful CRM system, a white-label app and POS integration.
Loyale
loyale.io
Loyale is a cloud-based customer loyalty platform that offers reward schemes and marketing tools to companies. It can integrate with existing stack such as Shopify, WooCommerce, Lightspeed, Mailchimp, and more to automate workflows. The software offers advanced features such as points, rewards, coup...
inCust
incust.com
inCust offers the customer lifecycle management platform that lets any business attract and retain customers, sell prepaid goods, process payments, analyze customer activity, communicate with customers and more. Retailers benefit from individual loyalty programs, digital coupons, and gift cards, pre...
Poket
poket.com
Poket is an award-winning all-in-one Loyalty Program Software that helps businesses increase repeat sales and attract more new loyal customers. With Poket, merchants can set up any combination of loyalty program types tailored to suit their business no matter what industry they’re in. The platform a...
OptCulture
optculture.com
OptCulture is a retail focused customer-engagement and loyalty solution. It assimilates opted-in customer data from disparate retail systems and sources like POS software, e-Commerce engines, information websites and even physical forms. Harnessing such data, it provides retailers with buying and be...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked is a gamification platform for creating interactive promotions to increase lead generation, reward and incentivize sales teams and build customer loyalty. Turn leads into micro-influencers. Engage and incentivize your audience with personalized campaigns and promotions no matter the channel...
SiteVibes
sitevibes.com
SiteVibes is a Shopper Experience Platform, enabling ecommerce retailers to dynamically engage with shoppers. Ecommerce retailers can use SiteVibes to collect authentic product reviews, create a loyalty program, make user-generated content from Instagram shoppable, show social proof messaging, and d...
Lootly
lootly.io
Lootly is a Loyalty & Rewards, Referrals and VIP Platform helping eCommerce brands build great relationships with their customers. Lootly powers over 2,000 global rewards programs and serves millions of points & customers - daily. Lootly makes it easy to launch your own Loyalty program in just a few...
Ackroo
ackroo.com
Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transaction...
99minds
99minds.io
99minds is an all-encompassing solution to customer engagement, acquisition, and retention. We are an omnichannel marketing automation platform for eCommerce and in-store requiring Gift Cards processing & management, Loyalty and Reward Programs, Coupons, and Referral solutions. The best part about 9...
LoopyLoyalty
loopyloyalty.com
Loopy Loyalty is the world's leading web application to create and manage digital stamp cards for Apple and Google Wallet. Design your cards online, send push messages to customers, capture transaction history, and view customer insights. No tech knowledge needed, no need to touch your POS, and no a...
Gameball
gameball.co
Gameball is a loyalty and gamification marketing platform designed to turn visitors and occasional buyers into loyal, lifetime customers. Empowering mobile-first experiences with gamified loyalty programs designed to retain and grow their customer base.
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode is the customer perks platform for companies that want to rapidly launch a highly engaging customer perks program. Paylode enables companies to provide a comprehensive perks program for their customers in a fraction of the time and cost it takes to build one in-house. Paylode is like having ...
Kangaroo Members
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
Drive customer loyalty and growth with Kangaroo Rewards, a leading omnichannel loyalty engine trusted by thousands of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Craft hyper-personalized engagement with targeted rewards, automated marketing, and your own branded app. Witness average order values soar as custome...
Kangaroo Business
loyalty.kangaroorewards.com
TapMango Merchant
tapmango.com
Simple yet powerful customer retention and acquisition platform. Build you your own branded rewards program.
TapMango Customer
tapmango.com
TapMango strengthens relationships by providing a Customer Engagement Platform offering businesses innovative solutions through their own loyalty program.
Voucherify
voucherify.io
Voucherify is an API-first, cloud-based promotion and loyalty management platform for digital teams. It assists in growing customer loyalty, acquiring new customers, and boosting revenue with targeted incentives and contextual rewards. We help companies of all sizes launch, distribute and track cust...
AiTrillion
aitrillion.com
Experience Marketing Automation Powered With Actionable Artificial Intelligence - Get AiTrillion! AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. It’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for t...
Zinrelo
zinrelo.com
Zinrelo is an enterprise-grade, SaaS-based AI powered loyalty platform that helps brands launch holistic rewards programs while collecting and leveraging zero-party & first-party data generated by its personalization engine. Zinrelo combines technology with deep data analytics and ongoing strategy c...
Boomerangme
boomerangme.biz
Boomerangme.biz is a Loyalty platform for SMBs, designed for agencies. We digitized all the printed promotions and provide free push-notifications channel to businesses. That helps to increase retention, revenue, and customer base for SMBs. White labeled Reseller account help to get additional recur...
Kudo Koala
kudokoala.com
Kudo Koala هي أكثر من مجرد منصة للولاء والمراجعات. إنها مجموعة كاملة للاحتفاظ بالعملاء، تجمع بين برامج الولاء وتعليقات العملاء ونظام الإحالة المبتكر. قم بإشراك العملاء بعمق، وشجع على تكرار الأعمال، وقم بتوسيع قاعدة عملائك دون عناء.
Influence.io
influence.io
يعد Influence.io حلاً مثاليًا للتوصيل والتشغيل لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية لتنمية أعمالها من خلال إنشاء برنامج ولاء وإحالة مخصص. باستخدام هذه الأداة المستقبلية، يمكن للعملاء كسب نقاط مقابل إكمال إجراءات مثل تقديم طلب، والتي يمكنهم بعد ذلك استبدالها بمزايا حصرية. من خلال تقديم مستويات VIP، يمكنك مكاف...
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
تعمل منصة Loyalty Experience Platform™ الشاملة والمرنة والقابلة للتطوير من Annex Cloud على تمكين المؤسسات العالمية من التقاط بيانات الطرف الأول والصفر والتصرف بناءً عليها للمشاركة والتعرف والمكافأة وإضافة القيمة بسلاسة عبر رحلة العميل بأكملها - بدءًا من الوعي وحتى الشراء وحتى الاحتفاظ والولاء. والدع...
Perkville
perkville.com
يعد Perkville أحد الحلول الرائدة في مجال الاحتفاظ والإحالة لقطاعات الصحة واللياقة البدنية والصالون والمنتجعات الصحية وتجارة التجزئة. يتكامل برنامج المكافآت الخاص بنا مباشرةً مع نقاط البيع أو أنظمة الجدولة ويمكن تصميمه خصيصًا لكل عمل تجاري. يتميز نظام Perkville بأنه موجود في الشركات حول العالم، ويمكن...
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno عبارة عن نظام إدارة علاقات عملاء (CRM) مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي يمكّن كبار تجار التجزئة والعلامات التجارية D2C من زيادة المبيعات المتكررة بنسبة 11% من خلال بناء فهم لكل عميل على حدة وإنشاء حملات تسويقية أكثر صلة عبر الرسائل النصية القصيرة والبريد الإلكتروني وWhatsApp وFacebook وInstagram. يستخد...
Emarsys
emarsys.com
تعمل شركة Emarsys، التي أصبحت الآن إحدى شركات SAP، على تمكين قادة التسويق الرقمي وأصحاب الأعمال من خلال منصة مشاركة العملاء الوحيدة متعددة القنوات المصممة لتسريع نتائج الأعمال. من خلال المواءمة السريعة لنتائج الأعمال المرغوبة مع إستراتيجيات مشاركة العملاء متعددة القنوات التي أثبتت جدواها - والتي يتم...
Referrizer
referrizer.com
منصة أتمتة التسويق الأكثر تقدمًا في العالم لتمكين أعمالك المحلية. احصل على المزيد من العملاء، وحقق أقصى قدر من الإحالات، وحسّن معدل الاحتفاظ بعملائك من خلال حسابنا التجريبي المجاني. تعاون مع أصحاب الأعمال المحليين واكتشف الكثير من التطبيقات المتميزة وعمليات التكامل المعدة مسبقًا لتعزيز النتائج بشكل ...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch هو برنامج إحالة وتسويق متطور يعمل على جذب عملائك أينما كانوا - سواء داخل أو خارج تطبيق الهاتف المحمول أو الويب الخاص بك. تستخدم بعض العلامات التجارية الأكثر ابتكارًا وشهرة في العالم SaaSquatch لمكافأة مؤيديها، وبناء مجتمعات مخلصة، وتسريع نمو الإيرادات. بفضل المرونة في التعامل حتى مع برامج...
Marsello
app.marsello.com
الولاء الذكي والتسويق لتجار التجزئة متعددي القنوات. قم بدمج تطبيقات نقاط البيع والتجارة الإلكترونية الخاصة بك لتقديم تجربة عملاء مخصصة بالكامل.
Giftbit
giftbit.com
قم بشراء وإرسال وتتبع بطاقات الهدايا الرقمية لبرامج المكافآت والحوافز الخاصة بك.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
المكافآت والحوافز والمزايا والبنية التحتية للدفعات للشركات. تستخدم آلاف الشركات من جميع الأحجام، بدءًا من الشركات الناشئة وحتى المؤسسات الكبيرة، عملة الأعمال الخاصة بـ Xoxoday لإرسال المكافآت والامتيازات والحوافز وصرف المدفوعات.
Glue Loyalty
glueloyalty.com
نادي ولاء ذكي لشركتك المحلية. قم بمكافأة عملائك، وزيادة المبيعات، وتحفيز الأعمال المتكررة... دون أن تحرك ساكنًا!