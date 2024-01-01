بدائل - Notta

Otter هو تطبيق ذكي لتدوين الملاحظات يمكّنك من تذكر محادثاتك الصوتية والبحث فيها ومشاركتها. يقوم Otter بإنشاء ملاحظات صوتية ذكية تجمع بين الصوت والنسخ وتحديد المتحدث والصور المضمنة والعبارات الرئيسية. فهو يساعد رجال الأعمال والصحفيين والطلاب على أن يكونوا أكثر تركيزًا وتعاونًا وفعالية في الاجتماعات و...

استمتع بصوت عالي الدقة بدون ضوضاء في الخلفية أو صدى أثناء الاجتماعات والبودكاست والتسجيلات عن بعد. يمنع Krisp عوامل التشتيت الصاخبة مما يعزز الإنتاجية والكفاءة المهنية.

قم ببناء Voice AI في تطبيقاتك. من الشركات الناشئة إلى ناسا، يتم استخدام واجهات برمجة التطبيقات Deepgram لنسخ وفهم ملايين الدقائق الصوتية كل يوم. سريعة ودقيقة وقابلة للتطوير وفعالة من حيث التكلفة. كل ما يحتاج المطورون إلى بنائه بثقة وشحنه بشكل أسرع.

Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...

