بدائل - neptune.ai
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)، التي تقدمها Google، عبارة عن مجموعة من خدمات الحوسبة السحابية التي تعمل على نفس البنية الأساسية التي تستخدمها Google داخليًا لمنتجات المستخدم النهائي، مثل بحث Google وGmail وتخزين الملفات وYouTube. إلى جانب مجموعة من أدوات الإدارة، فإنه يوفر سلسلة من الخدمات السحابية الم...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks هي شركة أسسها المبدعون الأصليون لـ Apache Spark. نشأت Databricks من مشروع AMPLab في جامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي والذي شارك في صنع Apache Spark، وهو إطار عمل حوسبة موزع مفتوح المصدر تم بناؤه فوق Scala. تقوم Databricks بتطوير منصة على شبكة الإنترنت للعمل مع Spark، والتي توفر إدارة جماعية آلية ...
Microsoft Fabric
microsoft.com
أدخل بياناتك إلى عصر الذكاء الاصطناعي. أعد تشكيل كيفية وصول الجميع إلى البيانات والرؤى وإدارتها والتصرف بناءً عليها من خلال ربط كل مصدر بيانات وخدمة التحليلات معًا — على نظام أساسي واحد مدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
أداة توضيحية بسيطة وسريعة لتوسيع نطاق مشاريع التعلم الآلي الخاصة بك.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
يمكنك إنشاء نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بك وضبطها وتكرارها وإدارتها بشكل أسرع باستخدام بيانات التدريب الأعلى جودة.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
محبوب من قبل علماء البيانات، وتحكمه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. الحل الشامل الخاص بك لعلوم البيانات وتطوير التعلم الآلي والنشر وخطوط أنابيب البيانات في السحابة.
V7
v7labs.com
البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.
SAP
sap.com
في SAP، هدفنا هو مساعدة العالم على العمل بشكل أفضل وتحسين حياة الناس. وعدنا هو الابتكار لمساعدة عملائنا على العمل بأفضل ما لديهم. تلتزم SAP بمساعدة كل عميل على أن يصبح شركة تدار بشكل أفضل. نحن نصمم حلولاً لتحفيز الابتكار وتعزيز المساواة ونشر الفرص عبر الحدود والثقافات. معًا، مع عملائنا وشركائنا، يمك...
Encord
encord.com
جميع الأدوات التي تحتاجها لبناء نماذج أفضل وأسرع Encord هي منصة البيانات الرائدة لفرق الرؤية الحاسوبية المتقدمة: تبسيط عملية وضع العلامات وسير عمل RLHF، ومراقبة النماذج وتقييمها، وإدارة البيانات وتنظيمها للوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للإنتاج بشكل أسرع.
MLJAR
mljar.com
MLJAR - Outstanding Data Science Tools The mljar-supervised is a human-first machine-learning platform. It makes algorithm search and tuning painless. Users need to upload a dataset, select input and target attributes, and mljar will find the best matching ML algorithm. MLJAR automates the process o...
Mona
monalabs.io
Mona's intelligent monitoring solution enables teams to gain complete visibility into the performance of your data, models and processes. Automatically surface and resolve performance issues within your AI / ML or intelligent automation processes to avoid negative impacts to both your business and c...
Comet
comet.com
Comet is a meta machine learning platform designed to help AI practitioners and teams build reliable machine learning models for real-world applications by streamlining and connecting the machine learning model lifecycle. By leveraging Comet, users can employ machine learning experiment tracking to ...
Edge Impulse
edgeimpulse.com
Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Our technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge I...
Arize AI
arize.com
Arize AI is an AI observability and LLM evaluation platform built to enable more successful AI in production.
ClearML
clear.ml
ClearML is the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, trusted by leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide. We enable customers to build continuous ML workflows -- from experiment management and orchestration thro...
Valohai
valohai.com
Valohai is the MLOps platform purpose-built for ML Pioneers, giving them everything they've been missing, in one platform that just makes sense. Now they run thousands of experiments at the click of a button – creating data they trust. All while using the tools they love to build things to last. And...
Weights & Biases
wandb.ai
Weights & Biases: The AI developer platform. Track everything you need to make your models reproducible with Weights & Biases— from hyperparameters and code to model weights and dataset versions. Weights & Biases helps your ML team unlock their productivity by optimizing, visualizing, collaboratin...
JFrog
jfrog.com
Deliver Trusted Software with Speed. The only software supply chain platform to give you end-to-end visibility, security, and control for automating the delivery of trusted releases. The massively scalable, hybrid JFrog Platform is open, flexible, and integrated with all the package technologies an...
WhyLabs
whylabs.ai
WhyLabs enables teams to harness the power of AI with precision and control. From Fortune 100 companies to AI-first startups, teams have adopted WhyLabs’ tools to monitor and perform real-time management of ML and generative AI applications. With WhyLabs, teams reduce manual operations by over 80% a...
Gurobi
gurobi.com
تنتج Gurobi أسرع وأقوى حل للتحسين الرياضي في العالم - Gurobi Optimizer - والذي تستخدمه الشركات العالمية الرائدة في أكثر من 40 صناعة مختلفة لحل مشاكلها المعقدة في العالم الحقيقي بسرعة واتخاذ قرارات تلقائية تعمل على تحسين كفاءتها وربحيتها. باعتبارنا الشركة الرائدة في السوق في مجال برامج التحسين الريا...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry عبارة عن PaaS أصلي في السحابة لفرق التعلم الآلي لبناء ونشر وشحن تطبيقات ML/LLM على السحابة الخاصة بهم/البنية التحتية المحلية بطريقة أسرع وقابلة للتطوير وفعالة من حيث التكلفة مع ضوابط الحوكمة الصحيحة، مما يسمح لهم بتحقيق 90 % وقت أسرع للتقييم من الفرق الأخرى. تلخص TrueFoundry الهندسة الم...
SAS
sas.com
أنجز المزيد من المهام باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحليلات الأسرع والأكثر إنتاجية من شريك التحليلات الأكثر ثقة على هذا الكوكب. قم بإنتاج الإجابات بنفس سرعة إنتاج العالم للبيانات باستخدام SAS. بفضل أكثر من أربعين عامًا من الابتكار في مجال التحليلات، تمنح SAS العملاء حول العالم القدرة على المعرفة®.
Datature
datature.io
تعمل Datature على تبسيط الطريقة التي يبني بها الأشخاص قدرات التعلم العميق. باستخدام Nexus، منصة #nocode mlops الشاملة لدينا، نمكن الجميع من إنشاء اختراقات في الذكاء الاصطناعي خاصة بهم.