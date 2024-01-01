بدائل - Muck Rack
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. هي شركة علاقات عامة وبرمجيات إعلامية ومزودة خدمات. تأسست الشركة في جزر كايمان ويقع مقرها الرئيسي في شيكاغو، إلينوي؛ مع العملاء في جميع أنحاء العالم. تم طرح الشركة للاكتتاب العام من خلال الدمج العكسي في يونيو 2017. بالإضافة إلى مجموعة برامج العلاقات العامة والوسائط المكتسبة كخدمة (SaaS) ا...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
خدمة مراقبة الوسائط الأفضل في فئتها للتلفزيون والراديو والأخبار والبودكاست ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقاعدة بيانات الاتصال بالوسائط الأكثر دقة في الصناعة.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
تعد شركة Agility PR Solutions (المعروفة سابقًا باسم MediaMiser) مزودًا لبرامج مراقبة وتحليل الوسائط والخدمات المهنية لمحترفي العلاقات العامة والتسويق. تستخدم Agility PR Solutions تكنولوجيا خاصة لرصد وتجميع وتحليل ومشاركة المحتوى من أكثر من 200000 مصدر عبر الوسائط الاجتماعية والتقليدية والرقمية لتقدي...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ابحث عن المحتوى الذي يحقق أفضل أداء. التعاون مع المؤثرين الذين يهمونك. استخدم رؤى المحتوى الخاصة بنا لتوليد الأفكار وإنشاء محتوى عالي الأداء ومراقبة أدائك وتحديد المؤثرين. تعمل BuzzSumo على دعم استراتيجيات أكثر من 500 ألف مسوق، مع بيانات تسويق المحتوى على 8 مليار مقالة، و42 مليون موقع ويب، و300 طن...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream هو برنامج قائم على الويب يساعد أفضل المسوقين في العالم على الترويج لمنتجاتهم وخدماتهم ومحتواهم لبناء الروابط والإثارة والعلامات التجارية.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly هي منصة لسرد القصص تساعد المؤسسات على نشر قصصها وتوزيعها وامتلاكها بهدف جذب المعجبين.
Skeepers
octoly.com
منصة التسويق المؤثرة الرائدة تساعد Octoly العلامات التجارية على زيادة ظهورها وبناء الثقة وتعزيز المبيعات من خلال ربط أصحاب النفوذ الصغار الذين تم فحصهم والمستهلكين على نطاق واسع. تستفيد العلامات التجارية من مجتمعنا المنسق لإنشاء منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومراجعات التجارة الإلكترونية مقابل...
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
سوف يقوم MediaHQ بتحويل علاقاتك الإعلامية. في مكان واحد، يمكنك إنشاء قوائم إعلامية، وتوزيع البيانات الصحفية، وعرض قصتك، وقراءة تقارير البيانات الصحفية. يجعل مشاركة الأخبار الخاصة بك فورية وخالية من المتاعب.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
جمع التغطية الإعلامية والإبلاغ عنها تلقائيًا. تقوم PeakMetrics باستخراج الرؤى وإنشاء بيانات قابلة للتنفيذ من ملايين مجموعات بيانات الوسائط غير المنظمة ومتعددة القنوات في الوقت الفعلي.
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
توفر Notified Event Cloud تقنية الأحداث الشاملة الأكثر شمولاً في العالم والخدمات ذات الصلة لدعم إنشاء الأحداث وإدارتها. قم بإدارة دورة الحياة الكاملة للأحداث الخاصة بك، بغض النظر عن الموقع أو التنسيق أو الحجم أو المدة - بدءًا من الجلسات الفردية وحتى التجارب المستمرة. يسمح Notified لمخططي الأحداث وال...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
لقد أحدث Tagger by Sprout Social ثورة في صناعة التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لبعض من أكبر العلامات التجارية والوكالات اليوم، بما في ذلك Omnicom وHavas Media وRalph Lauren وKetchum وSocial Chain وSpindrift وTakumi وValvoline وDolce & Gabbana. تسمح منصة الذكاء الاجتماعي المبنية على البيانات للمس...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
ابحث عن المؤثرين في ثوانٍ. الوصول الفوري إلى المؤثرين على Instagram وYoutube وTiktok وTwitch حسب الموقع والفئة. تحليل جمهورهم والاتصال بهم.
PressRush
pressrush.com
قم بتعزيز حملات العلاقات العامة الخاصة بك باستخدام PressRush قاعدة بيانات الاتصال بوسائل الإعلام، وقوائم الوسائط، والبحث عن الصحفيين للعلاقات العامة
Postaga
postaga.com
يمكنك توليد المزيد من العملاء المحتملين، وبناء العلاقات، والحصول على روابط خلفية من خلال منصة فعالة وسهلة وباردة للبريد الإلكتروني والتواصل مع المبيعات.
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
اكتشف تأثير العلاقات العامة عبر الإنترنت! راقب ما يقال عن علامتك التجارية، وأنشئ قصتك، وحدد جمهورك وأشركه وقم بتحليل النتائج.