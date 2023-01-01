WebCatalog

بدائل - monday.com

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

مهمتنا هي جعل العالم أكثر إنتاجية. وللقيام بذلك، أنشأنا تطبيقًا واحدًا ليحل محلها جميعًا - المهام، والمستندات، والأهداف، والدردشة.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral، Inc. هي شركة أمريكية تقدم خدمات الاتصالات السحابية وحلول التعاون للشركات. أسس الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة RingCentral Vlad Shmunis و CTO Vlad Vendrow الشركة في عام 1999. وكان من بين المستثمرين في RingCentral دوغ ليون، وسيكويا كابيتال، وديفيد وايدن، وKhosla Ventures، روب ثيس، Scale Venture Par...

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

اكتشف منصتك المفضلة لمؤتمرات القمة الافتراضية والمؤتمرات عبر الإنترنت والأحداث المختلطة. مصممة للمشاركة من خلال تجربة مخصصة. حاول مجانا!

Whova

Whova

whova.com

برنامج إدارة الأحداث الشامل للأحداث الشخصية والمختلطة والافتراضية

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo هو برنامج الأحداث الأكثر شعبية في العالم. تعمل منصتنا على تمكين كل منظم ومسوق وعارض وحاضر من إطلاق العنان لقوة الأحداث.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

قم باستضافة ندوات عبر الإنترنت سيحبها جمهورك. إذا كنت مستعدًا لبرنامج ندوة عبر الإنترنت سهل وقابل للتخصيص بدون تنزيلات أو متاعب، فمرحبًا بك في بيتك.

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast عبارة عن منصة مخصصة لأحداث B2B تعمل على تحويل التسويق من خلال الاستضافة السهلة للأحداث الرقمية والشخصية الجذابة. يستفيد الآلاف من المسوقين في مجال B2B من الشركات، من شركات مثل Adobe وMicrosoft وZuora وMailchimp، من Goldcast لتعزيز الحضور وإنشاء تجارب آسرة وإعادة استخدام محتوى الأحداث والاست...

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

قم بإدارة معارض ومؤتمرات أكثر ذكاءً، بدون أي صداع Swapcard عبارة عن نظام أساسي سهل الاستخدام للتسجيل والمشاركة تم تصميمه لتحقيق إيرادات أعلى في الأحداث الخاصة بك.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

أنشئ أحداثًا أفضل تحقق إيرادات حقيقية. يمثل كل حدث فرصة لزيادة الإيرادات، بغض النظر عن مكان حدوثه. قم بإعطاء الأولوية لخط الأنابيب من منصة واحدة مع ندوات عبر الإنترنت وحفلات مشاهدة وعروض توضيحية ومؤتمرات وأحداث شخصية تؤدي إلى التحويل.

Nouri

Nouri

nouri.ai

Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.

Grip Events

Grip Events

grip.events

Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.

Agorify

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit عبارة عن منصة SaaS للتوفيق بين الأشخاص تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتعمل على تشغيل المقدمات المنسقة على نطاق واسع. يمكن للمؤسسات دعوة الجماهير التي تختارها بسلاسة للاشتراك في اتصالات منتظمة ومخصصة 1:1 أو اتصالات مجموعة النظراء، وتتولى Orbiit جميع الاتصالات والمطابقة والجدولة وجمع التعليقات والتحلي...

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

المنصة الموحدة للفعاليات والندوات عبر الإنترنت. قم بتبسيط سير عمل الحدث الخاص بك عن طريق توحيد أدوات متعددة للحصول على تجارب ورؤى استثنائية للحضور.

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.