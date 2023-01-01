بدائل - monday.com
ClickUp
clickup.com
مهمتنا هي جعل العالم أكثر إنتاجية. وللقيام بذلك، أنشأنا تطبيقًا واحدًا ليحل محلها جميعًا - المهام، والمستندات، والأهداف، والدردشة.
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral، Inc. هي شركة أمريكية تقدم خدمات الاتصالات السحابية وحلول التعاون للشركات. أسس الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة RingCentral Vlad Shmunis و CTO Vlad Vendrow الشركة في عام 1999. وكان من بين المستثمرين في RingCentral دوغ ليون، وسيكويا كابيتال، وديفيد وايدن، وKhosla Ventures، روب ثيس، Scale Venture Par...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
اكتشف منصتك المفضلة لمؤتمرات القمة الافتراضية والمؤتمرات عبر الإنترنت والأحداث المختلطة. مصممة للمشاركة من خلال تجربة مخصصة. حاول مجانا!
Whova
whova.com
برنامج إدارة الأحداث الشامل للأحداث الشخصية والمختلطة والافتراضية
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo هو برنامج الأحداث الأكثر شعبية في العالم. تعمل منصتنا على تمكين كل منظم ومسوق وعارض وحاضر من إطلاق العنان لقوة الأحداث.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
قم باستضافة ندوات عبر الإنترنت سيحبها جمهورك. إذا كنت مستعدًا لبرنامج ندوة عبر الإنترنت سهل وقابل للتخصيص بدون تنزيلات أو متاعب، فمرحبًا بك في بيتك.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast عبارة عن منصة مخصصة لأحداث B2B تعمل على تحويل التسويق من خلال الاستضافة السهلة للأحداث الرقمية والشخصية الجذابة. يستفيد الآلاف من المسوقين في مجال B2B من الشركات، من شركات مثل Adobe وMicrosoft وZuora وMailchimp، من Goldcast لتعزيز الحضور وإنشاء تجارب آسرة وإعادة استخدام محتوى الأحداث والاست...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
قم بإدارة معارض ومؤتمرات أكثر ذكاءً، بدون أي صداع Swapcard عبارة عن نظام أساسي سهل الاستخدام للتسجيل والمشاركة تم تصميمه لتحقيق إيرادات أعلى في الأحداث الخاصة بك.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
أنشئ أحداثًا أفضل تحقق إيرادات حقيقية. يمثل كل حدث فرصة لزيادة الإيرادات، بغض النظر عن مكان حدوثه. قم بإعطاء الأولوية لخط الأنابيب من منصة واحدة مع ندوات عبر الإنترنت وحفلات مشاهدة وعروض توضيحية ومؤتمرات وأحداث شخصية تؤدي إلى التحويل.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Grip Events
grip.events
Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.
Agorify
agorify.com
Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...
Brella
brella.io
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...
Fourwaves
fourwaves.com
Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit عبارة عن منصة SaaS للتوفيق بين الأشخاص تعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي وتعمل على تشغيل المقدمات المنسقة على نطاق واسع. يمكن للمؤسسات دعوة الجماهير التي تختارها بسلاسة للاشتراك في اتصالات منتظمة ومخصصة 1:1 أو اتصالات مجموعة النظراء، وتتولى Orbiit جميع الاتصالات والمطابقة والجدولة وجمع التعليقات والتحلي...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
المنصة الموحدة للفعاليات والندوات عبر الإنترنت. قم بتبسيط سير عمل الحدث الخاص بك عن طريق توحيد أدوات متعددة للحصول على تجارب ورؤى استثنائية للحضور.