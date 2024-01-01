بدائل - Minea
Pictory
pictory.ai
يمكّنك الذكاء الاصطناعي القوي في Pictory من إنشاء مقاطع فيديو بجودة احترافية وتحريرها باستخدام النص، دون الحاجة إلى مهارات فنية أو تنزيل برامج.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
يساعدك vidIQ على اكتساب الأدوات والمعرفة اللازمة لتنمية جمهورك بشكل أسرع على YouTube وخارجه.
Ripl
ripl.com
يتيح Ripl للشركات الصغيرة إنشاء مقاطع فيديو متحركة ذات مظهر احترافي، وصور مجمعة، وعروض شرائح، ومنشورات صور ثابتة ذات طبقات في دقائق، بالإضافة إلى جدولتها أو نشرها على الفور على Facebook وInstagram وLinkedIn وTwitter وYouTube. كل ذلك من خلال تطبيقات متصفح الجوال وسطح المكتب سهلة الاستخدام.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! الذكاء الاصطناعي - قم بإنشاء ومشاركة مقاطع الفيديو والدوائر ومنشورات الصور الفردية بلغة علامتك التجارية.
Bio Link
bio.link
يتيح لك الرابط الحيوي الارتباط بجميع صفحاتك - مواقع الويب، والمتجر، والمدونة، والمشاركات الاجتماعية، ومقاطع الفيديو، وأي شيء - مما يسهل على جمهورك اكتشاف كل المحتوى الخاص بك. تسمح منصات مثل Instagram وTwitter وTikTok برابط واحد فقط في السيرة الذاتية. باستخدام Bio Link، يمكنك استخدام رابط واحد ...
Submagic
submagic.co
ارفع مستوى مقاطع الفيديو الخاصة بك باستخدام التسميات التوضيحية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي 🚀 تسميات توضيحية سهلة الاستخدام مع رموز تعبيرية مثالية وكلمات رئيسية مميزة بذكاء، وكلها تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
مكونات إضافية لخلاصات الوسائط الاجتماعية قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل لـ WordPress. اعرض خلاصات Facebook وInstagram وTwitter وYouTube - موثوق بها من قبل 1.3 مليون مستخدم.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
أتمتة الوسائط الاجتماعية لمواقع ومدونات WordPress. النشر التلقائي للمحتوى الخاص بك وإعادة مشاركته ونشره بشكل متكرر وجدولة تلقائية عبر منصات اجتماعية متعددة مثل Twitter وFacebook وLinkedIn وInstagram وPinterest وغيرها الكثير. قم تلقائيًا بمشاركة محتوى WordPress الخاص بك ومنشورات المدونة أو النصوص وا...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
أداة الارتباط الحيوي المجانية التي تستخدمها أفضل الشركات والمؤثرين. تعظيم تأثير كل مبادرة رقمية. مصممة للجوال. النتائج سحرية.
Inflact
inflact.com
مجموعة أدوات التسويق لـ Instagram قم بتكييف حساب Instagram الخاص بك للعمل باستخدام الأدوات الذكية - قم ببناء جمهور مستهدف، والتفاعل مع العملاء، وتخطيط المحتوى. ساعد العملاء المحتملين على اكتشاف منتجاتك وبناء الولاء لعلامتك التجارية في 3 خطوات.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
أنشئ مقاطع فيديو اجتماعية جذابة وصغيرة الحجم في ثوانٍ من مدونتك باستخدام التسميات التوضيحية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
أتمتة وتحسين إعلانات الفيسبوك الخاصة بك.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
قم بتشغيل البث المباشر التفاعلي. يساعدك LiveReacting في الحصول على المزيد من المتابعين والمشاركة عن طريق إضافة مقاطع الفيديو والألعاب والعد التنازلي واستطلاعات الرأي المسجلة مسبقًا إلى البث الخاص بك.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
حماية عمليات الوسائط الخاصة بك ومنع الإنفاق الإعلاني الخاطئ - الكشف الفعال عن الحالات الشاذة لمشتري الوسائط، وحماية حملاتك من الإنفاق المسرف وزيادة عائد الاستثمار إلى الحد الأقصى. ميزانية خاطئة؟ استهداف خاطئ؟ الحساب اخترق؟ هذه مجرد أمثلة قليلة على المخاطر اليومية التي يتعين على فرق العمليات الإعلان...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting عبارة عن أداة لاستهداف الاهتمامات على Facebook تساعد المعلنين في العثور على الآلاف من الاهتمامات المخفية على Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio هي شركة ناشئة تملكها وتديرها امرأة سوداء. إنها واحدة من المنشئين الثلاثة لمساحة Link-in-Bio وهي: * هي ثاني أكبر خدمة ربط في السيرة الذاتية في جميع أنحاء العالم من حيث المبدعين/المستخدمين؛ * يشمل النطاقات: Lnk.bio وLnk.at وLn.ki * Lnk.Bio هو عنوان URL الأكثر شيوعًا والأقوى للارتباط في السيرة...
Hypage
hypage.com
تتيح لك صفحة Hy.page البيع في الرابط الحيوي الخاص بك. من خلال التكامل مع Stripe وPaypal، يمكنك جمع تبرعات المعجبين والطلبات المدفوعة وبيع المنتجات والعضويات للمحتوى الحصري.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed هو مجمع لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يجمع ويعرض المحتوى الجذاب الذي ينشئه المستخدمون من أي شبكة تواصل اجتماعي مثل Instagram وFacebook وTwitter وYoutube وTiktok وGoogle Review وAirbnb وأكثر من 21 شبكة. يتم بعد ذلك تضمين المحتوى المنسق من خلال عناصر واجهة المستخدم كجدار اجتماعي مخصص على موقع الوي...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface عبارة عن أداة SaaS للعلامات التجارية لتشغيل حملات تسويق مؤثرة وحملات للدفاع عن الموظفين والعملاء من خلال منصة واحدة لزيادة عائد الاستثمار التسويقي إلى الحد الأقصى. ينمو Keepface بسرعة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وآسيا مع حوالي 400000 مؤثر مسجل من 35 دولة و550 ح...
galleri5
galleri5.com
يساعد Galleri5 العلامات التجارية على تعزيز سير عمل المبدعين. تحظى مجموعة حلول Galleri5 الرائدة في الصناعة عبر التحليلات والتسويق والتجارة بثقة العلامات التجارية مثل H&M وMANGO وNautica وMyntra، مما يتيح لعشرات الآلاف من المبدعين تحقيق الدخل من مواهبهم على مر السنين.
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory هي شركة رائدة في مجال تكنولوجيا التسويق، وتوفر مجموعة التسويق الرائدة عبر الهاتف المحمول. يعمل الحل الجاهز على تمكين الشركات من رفع مستوى حملاتها التسويقية من خلال منحها القدرة على جذب الأشخاص الذين يهمهم أعمالهم وإشراكهم وتحويلهم بطريقة إبداعية. لم يكن إنشاء تجارب ذات معنى على الأجهزة المح...
Curator
curator.io
أسهل طريقة لإضافة خلاصة اجتماعية إلى موقعك مجانًا Curator هو مجمع مجاني لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يساعدك على جمع المحتوى وعرضه. قم بإعداد خلاصتك في أقل من 5 دقائق.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
يقوم Engage AI بإنشاء تعليقات لك لإشراك العملاء المحتملين على LinkedIn على نطاق واسع. وفر ساعات من كتابة التعليقات لجذب العملاء المحتملين وتحقيق تحويلات أسرع مع كل نقطة اتصال مضافة.