بدائل - MGID
Issuu
issuu.com
أنشئ دفاتر صور متحركة تفاعلية ومنشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وصور GIF والمزيد من ملفات PDF. اكتشف قوة أدوات النشر الرقمي وتسويق المحتوى هنا!
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
يقدم ContentStudio أداة لاكتشاف المحتوى تجعل مدونات تنظيم المحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سهلة الاستخدام للأعمال في أي مكان أو سوق.
SocialPilot
socialpilot.co
SocialPilot - أداة تسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لزيادة الوعي بالعلامة التجارية وحركة المرور. لقد قمنا بتصميم أتمتة جدولة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للمسوقين.
CoSchedule
coschedule.com
مجموعة من أدوات التسويق الذكية التي ستساعدك على الاستمرار في التركيز، وتسليم المشاريع في الوقت المحدد، وإسعاد فريقك. كن منظمًا الآن.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
يمكنك تحويل ملفات PDF البسيطة إلى مستندات تفاعلية وجذابة بمظهر احترافي وإدارة أدوات التسويق وتحليل الملفات والمزيد.
ShareThis
sharethis.com
أدوات موقع الويب لتنمية جمهورك عبر الإنترنت. حلول البيانات التي تخلق اتصالات جذابة مع العملاء. أدوات الخصوصية لإدارة الموافقة والامتثال للقانون العام لحماية البيانات.
Scoop.it
scoop.it
يتيح Scoop.it للمحترفين والشركات البحث عن المحتوى ونشره من خلال أداة تنظيم المحتوى الخاصة به.
Taboola
taboola.com
تطبيق وحدة تحكم إدارية للناشرين والمعلنين في Taboola
StoryChief
storychief.io
يضع StoryChief كل ما تحتاجه لإنجاز تسويق المحتوى الخاص بك في مكان واحد. قم بتنظيم وهيكلة وتوزيع المحتوى الخاص بك متعدد القنوات.
Storyly
storyly.io
القطعة المفقودة لتفاعل مستخدمي الهاتف المحمول من المستوى التالي. Storyly عبارة عن منصة لمشاركة المستخدم لتضمين القصص - تنسيق المحتوى بملء الشاشة والتفاعلية والأكثر جاذبية اليوم - في تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول ومواقع الويب.
Paper.li
paper.li
قم ببناء تواجدك الرقمي في دقائق. سنقدم لك محتوى لمشاركته كل يوم. وموقع ويب متجدد دائمًا.
StorifyMe
storifyme.com
نظام أساسي شامل لمشاركة المستخدم يوفر تنسيقات أصلية للجوال وملء الشاشة وغامرة لأي نظام أساسي للجوال أو موقع الويب. يمكّن StorifyMe العملاء من إنشاء ونشر قصص تفاعلية ومقاطع قصيرة ولقطات وإعلانات مخصصة للغاية ومذهلة بصريًا، والتي تجذب جمهورهم وتزيد التحويلات وتزيد الإيرادات. يعد StorifyMe Editor سهل ا...
Joomag
joomag.com
قم بإنشاء ونشر وتوزيع وتتبع وتحقيق الدخل من المجلات الرقمية والكتالوجات والكتيبات والرسائل الإخبارية باستخدام منصة Joomag الرقمية الشاملة.
The Juice
thejuicehq.com
وصول أكبر وعمل أقل. توقف عن إهدار الدولارات على منصات مشاركة المحتوى القديمة والحملات الباهتة. مع جمهور من محترفي المبيعات والتسويق المشاركين، يضع The Juice المحتوى الخاص بك أمام الأشخاص المناسبين في الوقت المناسب. ابحث عن مدى الوصول والصدى لتوزيع المحتوى الخاص بك على The Juice.
Waapiti
waapiti.eu
Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.
True Anthem
trueanthem.com
True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...
Supapass
supapass.com
Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales
Scompler
scompler.com
Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...
Kurtosys US
kurtosys.com
Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...
Flaminjoy
flaminjoy.com
ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.
Content Launch
contentlaunch.com
The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.
Connatix
connatix.com
Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...
Brandkit
brandkitapp.com
The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...
KAWO
kawo.com
KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...
InPowered
inpowered.ai
inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...
Edition Digital
editiondigital.com
Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.
Creatosaurus
creatosaurus.io
Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...
1World Online
welcome.1worldonline.com
1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.
Fotaflo
fotaflo.com
Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...
Arena
arena.im
Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...
Shareaholic
shareaholic.com
We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...
emlen
emlen.io
emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.
StructuredWeb
structuredweb.com
توفر StructuredWeb علامات تجارية تكنولوجية بارزة مثل IBM وServiceNow وGoogle Cloud Platform وVeeam - إلى جانب العديد من العلامات التجارية المتنامية الأخرى - مع منصة أتمتة تسويق القنوات قوية ومرنة وسهلة الاستخدام. منذ عام 1999، جمعت StructuredWeb بين منصة مبتكرة واستراتيجيات دخول السوق التي أثبتت جدو...
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Taghop عبارة عن منصة للتجارة الاجتماعية ومحتوى ينشئه المستخدمون للتسوق ومنصة تسوق مرئية لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية والمتاجر عبر الإنترنت لتنشيط المحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون أو المحتوى الاجتماعي للعلامات التجارية عن طريق وضع علامات على المنتجات ونشر المعارض القابلة للتسوق على موقع الويب الخاص بهم ل...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
80% من المشاركات تتم من خلال النسخ واللصق وتطبيقات المراسلة والبريد الإلكتروني. يحل GetSocial هذه المشكلة من خلال تقديم مزيج فريد من الأدوات الاجتماعية لأكثر من 30 شبكة لزيادة حركة المرور الاجتماعية العضوية، وتحليلات تفصيلية حول مشاركة النشاط، بما في ذلك الشبكات الاجتماعية المظلمة، وأدوات لأتمتة الن...
Brojure
brojure.com
قم بإنشاء محتوى ومقترحات وعروض تقديمية جذابة والمزيد باستخدام Brojure، برنامج سرد القصص المرئية الأكثر سهولة. تسهل تصميمات قوالب Brojures والواجهة البسيطة إنشاء قصص مرئية جذابة ومشاركتها وتتبعها لعلامتك التجارية وعملائك - دون الحاجة إلى مصمم.
Cohley
cohley.com
Cohley عبارة عن منصة برمجية تساعد العلامات التجارية على توسيع نطاق استراتيجيات المحتوى الخاصة بها - كل شيء بدءًا من مقاطع فيديو iPhone وحتى التصوير الفوتوغرافي الاحترافي وحتى المراجعات النصية - لتحسين أدائها الرقمي. في بيئة التسويق اليوم، تحتاج العلامات التجارية إلى المزيد من المحتوى أكثر من أي وقت ...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence عبارة عن منصة صوتية للعملاء تعمل على أتمتة الدليل الاجتماعي لفرق GTM، وإنشاء دراسات حالة وشهادات وإحصائيات تم التحقق منها في دقائق. باستخدام الاستطلاعات ومراجعات الجهات الخارجية، يقوم UserEvidence باستمرار بالتقاط التعليقات طوال رحلة العميل وإنشاء مكتبة قصص العملاء التي تثبت قيمة منتجك....
Vestorly
vestorly.com
يمكّن محرك إدارة المحتوى الخاص بـ Vestorly المؤسسات من اكتشاف المحتوى المناسب وتصفيته وتخصيصه للشخص المناسب في الوقت المناسب.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
خدمة Sprinklr عبارة عن منصة سحابية موحدة لخدمة العملاء مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تتيح تجربة سلسة للعملاء والوكلاء عبر أكثر من 30 قناة رقمية واجتماعية وصوتية، وتوفر رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ وقابلة للتطوير في الوقت الفعلي - مما يلغي الحاجة إلى أي حل آخر. خدمة Sprinklr - - تمكن العملاء من التفاعل مع علامتك الت...
Storipress
storipress.com
النظام الأساسي لإنشاء المحتوى وإدارته والذي يعمل على تبسيط عملية التحرير الخاصة بك والتكيف مع جمهورك. بفضل ميزات مثل طرق عرض كانبان الأصلية والتقويم، ومنشئ المواقع، وعمليات التكامل المعززة للإيرادات، وأدوات تحسين محركات البحث القوية، تتيح لك Storipress إمكانية وضع علامة تجارية لجمهورك.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
يقوم RELAYTO بتحويل ملفات PDF والعروض التقديمية ومقاطع الفيديو والمحتويات الأخرى إلى تجارب ويب تفاعلية مع العلامات التجارية الفورية والتحليلات والمزيد
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
قم بتسريع إيراداتك من خلال التسويق بالمحتوى يساعد Pepper CMP فرق التسويق على التفكير في المحتوى وإنشائه وتوزيعه بسرعة وعلى نطاق واسع باستخدام قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وشبكة المواهب المتخصصة لدينا.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
قم بتنظيم وتنظيم وتوزيع الضمانات التسويقية الخاصة بك، وتتبع أدائها ومشاركتها في الوقت الفعلي باستخدام Paperflite.
Zemanta
zemanta.com
تقدم Zemanta Zemanta One، أول منصة متعددة القنوات لجانب الطلب (DSP) في العالم مصممة للأداء.
UpContent
upcontent.com
يساعد UpContent المستخدمين على بناء الثقة مع جماهيرهم من خلال اكتشاف المحتوى المنسق والتعاون فيه وتوزيعه عبر مجموعة متنوعة من الأنظمة الأساسية.
Skyword360
skyword.com
تسهل Skyword على العلامات التجارية سرد القصص الحقيقية التي تؤسس الثقة وتبني علاقات دائمة. يعمل برنامجنا لتسويق المحتوى الحائز على جوائز وشبكة المواهب العالمية ومجموعة الخدمات على تعزيز نمو الأعمال لأكثر من 300 من أفضل العلامات التجارية في العالم.