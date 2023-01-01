WebCatalog

بدائل - MGID

Issuu

Issuu

issuu.com

أنشئ دفاتر صور متحركة تفاعلية ومنشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وصور GIF والمزيد من ملفات PDF. اكتشف قوة أدوات النشر الرقمي وتسويق المحتوى هنا!

ContentStudio

ContentStudio

contentstudio.io

يقدم ContentStudio أداة لاكتشاف المحتوى تجعل مدونات تنظيم المحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سهلة الاستخدام للأعمال في أي مكان أو سوق.

SocialPilot

SocialPilot

socialpilot.co

SocialPilot - أداة تسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لزيادة الوعي بالعلامة التجارية وحركة المرور. لقد قمنا بتصميم أتمتة جدولة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للمسوقين.

CoSchedule

CoSchedule

coschedule.com

مجموعة من أدوات التسويق الذكية التي ستساعدك على الاستمرار في التركيز، وتسليم المشاريع في الوقت المحدد، وإسعاد فريقك. كن منظمًا الآن.

FlippingBook

FlippingBook

flippingbook.com

يمكنك تحويل ملفات PDF البسيطة إلى مستندات تفاعلية وجذابة بمظهر احترافي وإدارة أدوات التسويق وتحليل الملفات والمزيد.

ShareThis

ShareThis

sharethis.com

أدوات موقع الويب لتنمية جمهورك عبر الإنترنت. حلول البيانات التي تخلق اتصالات جذابة مع العملاء. أدوات الخصوصية لإدارة الموافقة والامتثال للقانون العام لحماية البيانات.

Scoop.it

Scoop.it

scoop.it

يتيح Scoop.it للمحترفين والشركات البحث عن المحتوى ونشره من خلال أداة تنظيم المحتوى الخاصة به.

Taboola

Taboola

taboola.com

تطبيق وحدة تحكم إدارية للناشرين والمعلنين في Taboola

StoryChief

StoryChief

storychief.io

يضع StoryChief كل ما تحتاجه لإنجاز تسويق المحتوى الخاص بك في مكان واحد. قم بتنظيم وهيكلة وتوزيع المحتوى الخاص بك متعدد القنوات.

Storyly

Storyly

storyly.io

القطعة المفقودة لتفاعل مستخدمي الهاتف المحمول من المستوى التالي. Storyly عبارة عن منصة لمشاركة المستخدم لتضمين القصص - تنسيق المحتوى بملء الشاشة والتفاعلية والأكثر جاذبية اليوم - في تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول ومواقع الويب.

Paper.li

Paper.li

paper.li

قم ببناء تواجدك الرقمي في دقائق. سنقدم لك محتوى لمشاركته كل يوم. وموقع ويب متجدد دائمًا.

StorifyMe

StorifyMe

storifyme.com

نظام أساسي شامل لمشاركة المستخدم يوفر تنسيقات أصلية للجوال وملء الشاشة وغامرة لأي نظام أساسي للجوال أو موقع الويب. يمكّن StorifyMe العملاء من إنشاء ونشر قصص تفاعلية ومقاطع قصيرة ولقطات وإعلانات مخصصة للغاية ومذهلة بصريًا، والتي تجذب جمهورهم وتزيد التحويلات وتزيد الإيرادات. يعد StorifyMe Editor سهل ا...

Joomag

Joomag

joomag.com

قم بإنشاء ونشر وتوزيع وتتبع وتحقيق الدخل من المجلات الرقمية والكتالوجات والكتيبات والرسائل الإخبارية باستخدام منصة Joomag الرقمية الشاملة.

The Juice

The Juice

thejuicehq.com

وصول أكبر وعمل أقل. توقف عن إهدار الدولارات على منصات مشاركة المحتوى القديمة والحملات الباهتة. مع جمهور من محترفي المبيعات والتسويق المشاركين، يضع The Juice المحتوى الخاص بك أمام الأشخاص المناسبين في الوقت المناسب. ابحث عن مدى الوصول والصدى لتوزيع المحتوى الخاص بك على The Juice.

Waapiti

Waapiti

waapiti.eu

Discover the ideal platform to manage any screen quickly and easily. At any time and from anywhere. That’s right, with no limits.

True Anthem

True Anthem

trueanthem.com

True Anthem is an AI Social Publishing platform trusted by top publishers to automate and optimize the sharing of content to social media platforms. Publishers use True Anthem to grow web traffic, increase social KPIs, and automate social media workflow. True Anthem platform seamlessly curates timel...

Supapass

Supapass

supapass.com

Everything you need to build a content business around your podcast Create a world-class app and website to elevate your brand, capture your audience and keep your customers coming back, for all your content in one place, saving you time, and growing your sales

Scompler

Scompler

scompler.com

Scompler allows you to define all the essential elements of a content strategy from your own goals and benefits to the reader, through personas and the buyer's journey, to formats, media, and channels. With Scompler, you can organize all your content via strategic topic planning and produce it in a ...

Kurtosys US

Kurtosys US

kurtosys.com

Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...

Kurtosys UK

Kurtosys UK

kurtosys.com

Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...

Kurtosys EU

Kurtosys EU

kurtosys.com

Kurtosys is a secure, cloud-based digital and reporting platform designed to make investment data & insight delivery pain-free. Our solutions provide an effortless experience for those in need of fully automated and powerful investment report systems, client portals and global investment websites. D...

Flaminjoy

Flaminjoy

flaminjoy.com

ProductLead is a SaaS tool that empowers influencers, brands and publishers to generate sales from their content.

Content Launch

Content Launch

contentlaunch.com

The Easiest Way to Plan & Order GREAT Content THE CONTENT MARKETING PLATFORM FOR AGENCIES & SMBs Content Launch is a content discovery and distribution platform that is simplified.

Connatix

Connatix

connatix.com

Connatix is the next-generation video technology company that empowers publishers and advertisers to deliver successful video experiences to audiences at scale. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to build first-to-market video technologies that are optimized to elevate ...

Brandkit

Brandkit

brandkitapp.com

The #1 Brand Portal and Brand Toolkit service, connecting the world to your content, at scale. The first platform to combine DAM,CMS, Content Syndication and File Transfer services in one platform. Find and manage and distribute your content, curate and share your brand story, without the back and f...

KAWO

KAWO

kawo.com

KAWO is one of the leading Marketing SaaS players in China, dedicated to building the most user-friendly software platform to empower China’s social media teams to achieve greatness. It provides a central hub for marketing teams to effectively collaborate, plan, manage and analyze content across WeC...

InPowered

InPowered

inpowered.ai

inPowered’s AI platform enables brands to maximize their content marketing ROI. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and years of machine learning, their Content Intelligence and Content Distribution solutions allow marketers to collect proprietary data and use it to drive real ROI – positively changi...

Edition Digital

Edition Digital

editiondigital.com

Edition Digital publishing software unites all five crucial points of effective digital publishing; CREATING, MANAGING, DISTRIBUTING, MONETISING and ANALYSING. Create interactive and engaging content without coding and distribute it across all platforms – tablets, mobile and desktop.

Creatosaurus

Creatosaurus

creatosaurus.io

Creatosaurus - All in One Creative & Marketing Platform. Marketing teams struggle to get their work done & let alone scale their marketing efforts. Telling stories in the digital & social media world is a stressful & chaotic process with just so many different people involved, tools to manage, so ma...

1World Online

1World Online

welcome.1worldonline.com

1World's Platform consists of applications like polls, quizzes, surveys, and debates to boost engagement and revenue opportunities.

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

Fotaflo is a photo and video marketing solution that simplifies and automates the distribution of customer photo, allowing tour and activity operators to: - Enhance the guest experience through photo memories. - Encourage word-of-mouth marketing through high-quality customer social posts and online ...

Arena

Arena

arena.im

Arena is developing the next generation of live engagement tools powered by first party data, to build trusted, live audiences everywhere. Our solutions - Live Chat, Live Blog, Arena Personas) leverage the most popular features from social media to quickly create deep engagement on any platform you ...

Shareaholic

Shareaholic

shareaholic.com

We are a global team dedicated to helping brands and publishers engage their audiences with every website visit. Shareaholic has been in business for over a decade, love what we do and live for delighting our customers. Our product suite has won many prestigious global awards (including from MIT and...

emlen

emlen

emlen.io

emlen is the #1 buyer enablement platform to facilitate the exchange of sales content and collaboration between seller and buyer. emlen focuses on sales and revenue teams with its unique digital sales room technology to boost sales velocity in the buyer-led era.

StructuredWeb

StructuredWeb

structuredweb.com

توفر StructuredWeb علامات تجارية تكنولوجية بارزة مثل IBM وServiceNow وGoogle Cloud Platform وVeeam - إلى جانب العديد من العلامات التجارية المتنامية الأخرى - مع منصة أتمتة تسويق القنوات قوية ومرنة وسهلة الاستخدام. منذ عام 1999، جمعت StructuredWeb بين منصة مبتكرة واستراتيجيات دخول السوق التي أثبتت جدو...

Tagshop

Tagshop

tagshop.ai

Taghop عبارة عن منصة للتجارة الاجتماعية ومحتوى ينشئه المستخدمون للتسوق ومنصة تسوق مرئية لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية والمتاجر عبر الإنترنت لتنشيط المحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون أو المحتوى الاجتماعي للعلامات التجارية عن طريق وضع علامات على المنتجات ونشر المعارض القابلة للتسوق على موقع الويب الخاص بهم ل...

GetSocial

GetSocial

getsocial.io

80% من المشاركات تتم من خلال النسخ واللصق وتطبيقات المراسلة والبريد الإلكتروني. يحل GetSocial هذه المشكلة من خلال تقديم مزيج فريد من الأدوات الاجتماعية لأكثر من 30 شبكة لزيادة حركة المرور الاجتماعية العضوية، وتحليلات تفصيلية حول مشاركة النشاط، بما في ذلك الشبكات الاجتماعية المظلمة، وأدوات لأتمتة الن...

Brojure

Brojure

brojure.com

قم بإنشاء محتوى ومقترحات وعروض تقديمية جذابة والمزيد باستخدام Brojure، برنامج سرد القصص المرئية الأكثر سهولة. تسهل تصميمات قوالب Brojures والواجهة البسيطة إنشاء قصص مرئية جذابة ومشاركتها وتتبعها لعلامتك التجارية وعملائك - دون الحاجة إلى مصمم.

Cohley

Cohley

cohley.com

Cohley عبارة عن منصة برمجية تساعد العلامات التجارية على توسيع نطاق استراتيجيات المحتوى الخاصة بها - كل شيء بدءًا من مقاطع فيديو iPhone وحتى التصوير الفوتوغرافي الاحترافي وحتى المراجعات النصية - لتحسين أدائها الرقمي. في بيئة التسويق اليوم، تحتاج العلامات التجارية إلى المزيد من المحتوى أكثر من أي وقت ...

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence عبارة عن منصة صوتية للعملاء تعمل على أتمتة الدليل الاجتماعي لفرق GTM، وإنشاء دراسات حالة وشهادات وإحصائيات تم التحقق منها في دقائق. باستخدام الاستطلاعات ومراجعات الجهات الخارجية، يقوم UserEvidence باستمرار بالتقاط التعليقات طوال رحلة العميل وإنشاء مكتبة قصص العملاء التي تثبت قيمة منتجك....

Vestorly

Vestorly

vestorly.com

يمكّن محرك إدارة المحتوى الخاص بـ Vestorly المؤسسات من اكتشاف المحتوى المناسب وتصفيته وتخصيصه للشخص المناسب في الوقت المناسب.

Sprinklr

Sprinklr

sprinklr.com

خدمة Sprinklr عبارة عن منصة سحابية موحدة لخدمة العملاء مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تتيح تجربة سلسة للعملاء والوكلاء عبر أكثر من 30 قناة رقمية واجتماعية وصوتية، وتوفر رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ وقابلة للتطوير في الوقت الفعلي - مما يلغي الحاجة إلى أي حل آخر. خدمة Sprinklr - - تمكن العملاء من التفاعل مع علامتك الت...

Storipress

Storipress

storipress.com

النظام الأساسي لإنشاء المحتوى وإدارته والذي يعمل على تبسيط عملية التحرير الخاصة بك والتكيف مع جمهورك. بفضل ميزات مثل طرق عرض كانبان الأصلية والتقويم، ومنشئ المواقع، وعمليات التكامل المعززة للإيرادات، وأدوات تحسين محركات البحث القوية، تتيح لك Storipress إمكانية وضع علامة تجارية لجمهورك.

RELAYTO

RELAYTO

relayto.com

يقوم RELAYTO بتحويل ملفات PDF والعروض التقديمية ومقاطع الفيديو والمحتويات الأخرى إلى تجارب ويب تفاعلية مع العلامات التجارية الفورية والتحليلات والمزيد

Pepper Content

Pepper Content

peppercontent.io

قم بتسريع إيراداتك من خلال التسويق بالمحتوى يساعد Pepper CMP فرق التسويق على التفكير في المحتوى وإنشائه وتوزيعه بسرعة وعلى نطاق واسع باستخدام قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي وشبكة المواهب المتخصصة لدينا.

Paperflite

Paperflite

paperflite.com

قم بتنظيم وتنظيم وتوزيع الضمانات التسويقية الخاصة بك، وتتبع أدائها ومشاركتها في الوقت الفعلي باستخدام Paperflite.

Zemanta

Zemanta

zemanta.com

تقدم Zemanta Zemanta One، أول منصة متعددة القنوات لجانب الطلب (DSP) في العالم مصممة للأداء.

UpContent

UpContent

upcontent.com

يساعد UpContent المستخدمين على بناء الثقة مع جماهيرهم من خلال اكتشاف المحتوى المنسق والتعاون فيه وتوزيعه عبر مجموعة متنوعة من الأنظمة الأساسية.

Skyword360

Skyword360

skyword.com

تسهل Skyword على العلامات التجارية سرد القصص الحقيقية التي تؤسس الثقة وتبني علاقات دائمة. يعمل برنامجنا لتسويق المحتوى الحائز على جوائز وشبكة المواهب العالمية ومجموعة الخدمات على تعزيز نمو الأعمال لأكثر من 300 من أفضل العلامات التجارية في العالم.

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.