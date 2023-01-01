WebCatalog

بدائل - Matecat

Murf AI

انتقل من النص إلى الكلام باستخدام مولد صوتي متعدد الاستخدامات يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي. تمكين الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصوات أناس حقيقيين. أنشئ تعليقات صوتية بجودة الاستوديو في دقائق. استخدم أصوات الذكاء الاصطناعي النابضة بالحياة من Murf للبودكاست ومقاطع الفيديو وجميع العروض التقديمية الاحترافية.

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ عبارة عن مجموعة برامج ترجمة خاصة بمساعدة الكمبيوتر تعمل على أنظمة تشغيل Microsoft Windows. تم تطويره من قبل شركة البرمجيات المجرية memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies)، المعروفة سابقًا باسم Kilgray، وهي شركة تقدم برامج إدارة الترجمة تأسست في عام 2004 وتم الاستشهاد ب...

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

يعد توطين المواد ونشرها عبر مناطق متعددة أمرًا معقدًا. أنت بحاجة إلى حل ترجمة بسيط وقابل للتطوير وقوي. سيساعدك نظام إدارة الترجمة XTM (TMS) على تقديم المحتوى الخاص بك المترجم إلى لغات متعددة بشكل أسرع وأكثر فعالية من حيث التكلفة.

Smartcat

smartcat.com

منصة شاملة تربط الشركات والمترجمين في حلقة تسليم محتوى مبسطة

Crowdin

crowdin.com

تعد منصة إدارة التعريب الخاصة بـ Crowdin حلاً تقنيًا لفريقك. قم بترجمة وتحديث المحتوى الخاص بمنتجك متعدد اللغات باستخدام برنامجنا السحابي.

Transifex

transifex.com

التكامل مع Transifex لإدارة إنشاء مواقع الويب ومحتوى التطبيقات متعددة اللغات. اطلب الترجمات، وشاهد تقدم الترجمة، وأدوات مثل ذاكرة الترجمة.

Lokalise

lokalise.com

منصة التعريب مصممة لتحقيق النمو. يمكنك الوصول إلى جمهور جديد تمامًا من مستخدمي التطبيقات والمتسوقين عبر الإنترنت ومتصفحات الويب ولاعبي الألعاب من خلال توفير تجارب محلية بلغتهم، بغض النظر عن مكان تواجدهم في العالم.

Unbabel

unbabel.com

تقدم Unbabel خدمات ترجمة متعددة اللغات بأكثر من 30 لغة لتعزيز تجارب خدمة العملاء لديك. تعرف على المزيد حول حلول العمليات اللغوية لدينا!

Weglot

weglot.com

الطريقة الأسرع والأسهل لترجمة موقع الويب الخاص بك والوصول إلى جمهور أوسع!

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

