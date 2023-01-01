بدائل - Matecat
Murf AI
murf.ai
انتقل من النص إلى الكلام باستخدام مولد صوتي متعدد الاستخدامات يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي. تمكين الذكاء الاصطناعي، أصوات أناس حقيقيين. أنشئ تعليقات صوتية بجودة الاستوديو في دقائق. استخدم أصوات الذكاء الاصطناعي النابضة بالحياة من Murf للبودكاست ومقاطع الفيديو وجميع العروض التقديمية الاحترافية.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ عبارة عن مجموعة برامج ترجمة خاصة بمساعدة الكمبيوتر تعمل على أنظمة تشغيل Microsoft Windows. تم تطويره من قبل شركة البرمجيات المجرية memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies)، المعروفة سابقًا باسم Kilgray، وهي شركة تقدم برامج إدارة الترجمة تأسست في عام 2004 وتم الاستشهاد ب...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
يعد توطين المواد ونشرها عبر مناطق متعددة أمرًا معقدًا. أنت بحاجة إلى حل ترجمة بسيط وقابل للتطوير وقوي. سيساعدك نظام إدارة الترجمة XTM (TMS) على تقديم المحتوى الخاص بك المترجم إلى لغات متعددة بشكل أسرع وأكثر فعالية من حيث التكلفة.
Smartcat
smartcat.com
منصة شاملة تربط الشركات والمترجمين في حلقة تسليم محتوى مبسطة
Crowdin
crowdin.com
تعد منصة إدارة التعريب الخاصة بـ Crowdin حلاً تقنيًا لفريقك. قم بترجمة وتحديث المحتوى الخاص بمنتجك متعدد اللغات باستخدام برنامجنا السحابي.
Transifex
transifex.com
التكامل مع Transifex لإدارة إنشاء مواقع الويب ومحتوى التطبيقات متعددة اللغات. اطلب الترجمات، وشاهد تقدم الترجمة، وأدوات مثل ذاكرة الترجمة.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
منصة التعريب مصممة لتحقيق النمو. يمكنك الوصول إلى جمهور جديد تمامًا من مستخدمي التطبيقات والمتسوقين عبر الإنترنت ومتصفحات الويب ولاعبي الألعاب من خلال توفير تجارب محلية بلغتهم، بغض النظر عن مكان تواجدهم في العالم.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
تقدم Unbabel خدمات ترجمة متعددة اللغات بأكثر من 30 لغة لتعزيز تجارب خدمة العملاء لديك. تعرف على المزيد حول حلول العمليات اللغوية لدينا!
Weglot
weglot.com
الطريقة الأسرع والأسهل لترجمة موقع الويب الخاص بك والوصول إلى جمهور أوسع!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...