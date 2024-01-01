بدائل - LTK
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN هو أفضل برنامج تسويق مؤثر لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية. تشتمل منصتنا المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على أكثر من 32 مليون مجموعة مؤثرة، وغرفة عمل للحملة، وإعداد التقارير والتحليلات، والدفع وتحقيق المنتجات، ومكتبة وسائط كاملة المحتوى، والمزيد.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
حل الكل في واحد لتمكين التسويق المؤثر الخاص بك. إدارة دورة الحياة الكاملة لحملاتك التسويقية المؤثرة.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr هو نظام تسجيل للتسويق المؤثر المعتمد على البيانات والذي يستخدمه المسوقون للاستثمار في الاستراتيجيات الصحيحة وتبسيط الحملات وتوسيع نطاق البرامج.
Skeepers
octoly.com
منصة التسويق المؤثرة الرائدة تساعد Octoly العلامات التجارية على زيادة ظهورها وبناء الثقة وتعزيز المبيعات من خلال ربط أصحاب النفوذ الصغار الذين تم فحصهم والمستهلكين على نطاق واسع. تستفيد العلامات التجارية من مجتمعنا المنسق لإنشاء منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومراجعات التجارة الإلكترونية مقابل...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid - احصل على التوافق مع منشئي المحتوى، وأطلق الحملات، وقم بتشغيل القائمة البيضاء لمنشئي المحتوى — في نظام أساسي واحد. أصبح التسويق عبر المؤثرين الآن آمنًا وسهلًا وسريعًا.
Audiense
audiense.com
كل ما تحتاجه لفهم الجماهير والحصول على نتائج تسويقية أفضل، أو نتائج وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أو نتائج المؤثرين، أو استراتيجيات الوسائط، أو استراتيجيات النمو أو عائد الإنفاق الإعلاني. ضع تقسيم المستهلكين والرؤى الثقافية في مركز استراتيجيتك وامنح فرقك القدرة على فهم الجماهير بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. تع...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
لاحقًا عبارة عن منصة للتسويق والتجارة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تساعد أصحاب الأعمال والمبدعين والوكالات وفرق التواصل الاجتماعي على تنمية علاماتهم التجارية وأعمالهم عبر الإنترنت. يساعدك تطبيق Later على توفير الوقت وتنمية أعمالك من خلال تسهيل إدارة استراتيجية الوسائط الاجتماعية بالكامل، كل ذلك في م...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
يثق الآلاف من العلامات التجارية وتجار التجزئة الرائدين في العالم في تكنولوجيا Bazaarvoice وخدماتها وخبراتها لزيادة الإيرادات وتوسيع نطاق الوصول واكتساب رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ وإنشاء مؤيدين مخلصين. وفقًا لدراسة جديدة أجرتها شركة Forrester Consulting نيابةً عن Bazaarvoice، يمكن للشركات التي تتعاون مع Bazaa...