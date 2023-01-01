بدائل - LinkedoJet
Dripify
dripify.io
قم بتعزيز توليد العملاء المحتملين على LinkedIn باستخدام Dripify. أداة التشغيل الآلي لـ LinkedIn متعددة الوظائف والمصممة لمساعدة فريق المبيعات لديك على تحسين التنقيب عن LinkedIn وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات — كل ذلك بشكل آلي كامل
SalesMind AI
sales-mind.ai
قم بتبسيط عملية التواصل الخاصة بك وإتمام المزيد من الصفقات باستخدام أداة الذكاء الاصطناعي المتطورة لدينا والمصممة للبحث عن LinkedIn.
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
أتمتة حملات التوعية الباردة على البريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي جرب برنامج أتمتة المبيعات الذي أثبت كفاءته وعزز جهود التواصل البارد كل يوم كما يفعل أكثر من 2000 مستخدم لدينا
Scrap.io
scrap.io
عدد غير محدود من العملاء المحتملين من خرائط Google. بحث وتنزيل أكبر عدد ممكن من العملاء المحتملين. جرب مجانًا لمدة 7 أيام وقم بالإلغاء في أي وقت.
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
قم بتحويل العملاء المحتملين بشكل أسرع باستخدام قوة تويتر ابحث عن العملاء المحتملين وقم بأتمتة التواصل مع DM الخاص بك لتوليد المبيعات!
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
يتيح برنامج HelloLeads Mobile CRM للشركات الصغيرة إمكانية تتبع العملاء المتوقعين والعملاء في مكان واحد. يمكنك توزيع العملاء المحتملين بين وكلاء المبيعات لديك، وجدولة المتابعة، وتلقي التذكيرات في الوقت المناسب، وتتبع تحويلات المبيعات عن كثب باستخدام تطبيق CRM المحمول البسيط هذا.
Omkar Cloud
omkar.cloud
Omkar's is lead generation platform provides sales representatives reach out to the right prospects, close more deals, and increase revenue at scale.. With a vast B2B database of 200M+ Contacts, teams can scale their outbound activities and optimize their lead generation strategies.
LeadsMotion
leadsmotion.com
LeadsMotion connects businesses directly with verified leads sellers and lead generation experts, allowing them to purchase pre-qualified leads without the hassle of running ads or setting up campaigns.
DandyDialer
dandydialer.com
DandyDialer is a cloud-based hosted power-dialer with modern, mobile-friendly user interface. With DandyDialer, you don't need to install any software anywhere. All you need is an account with a SIP / VoIP trunk provider and we take care of the rest.
Prospects For Agents
prospectsforagents.com
Quality call center verified leads for agents in all the major insurance verticals provided directly to you with no middleman.
GrafoAI
grafo-ai.com
Grafo AI is a web platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to generate personalized messages for professionals engaging in cold outreach. By simply entering a website or email address, users can receive a personalized icebreaker within 15 seconds. The platform also allows users to bulk import l...
Beanbag AI
beanbag.ai
Welcome to Beanbag AI- A new age AI Lead generation software built for Sales/Marketers and Recruiters to effortlessly scale campaigns & convert prospects faster, with a strategic edge. Get accurate user contact info right inside the product and enrich your campaigns with high-quality Intent data!
Ohmylead
ohmylead.com
Never miss a hot new lead ever again… Ohmylead is the fastest and the simplest way to convert more of your leads into clients - Right from Your Phone.
GA Connector
gaconnector.com
GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability ...
Cloudaro
cloudaro.io
Cloudaro was built to find quality web design leads with one simple search. We stand out because we provide quality results tailored for the needs of web designers targeting the USA.
Leverly
leverly.com
You love new inbound form leads but hate to lose revenue opportunities due to sluggish rep response. Our lead response software makes it fast and easy to speak to more leads and close more sales. Sleep better at night knowing your leads are getting the attention they deserve. Our automated calling s...
LeadSwift
leadswift.com
LeadSwift is a cloud-based lead generation and outreach platform. With the click of a button, it can find all local businesses (such as “Restaurants in Toronto”) and tell you everything you need to sell products/services to them - including whether they have website issues, are running ads, SEO prob...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Manyreach
manyreach.com
Manyreach is cold outreach that lets you connect unlimited email accounts to send cold emails to unlimited contacts. It's used by agencies, sales teams, and individual business owners.
Agolix
agolix.com
Agolix® by Assessment Generator offers software for creating customized online quizzes, assessments, and surveys. Choose from automated or custom scoring and provide respondent feedback via on-screen, email, and PDF. The software supports eight question formats: binary, drop-down, narrative, numeric...
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker هي الشركة الرائدة في مجال توفير خدمات تتبع التكنولوجيا على شبكة الإنترنت. باستخدام Techtracker، يمكن للعملاء اكتشاف التقنيات أو المنتجات التي تستخدمها أي شركة، وتلقي تنبيهات مباشرة عند التثبيت. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أضاف Techtracker إمكانات فحص الكلمات الرئيسية على مواقع الويب لفتح الحسابات ...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig هي مؤسسة لتطوير المبيعات يتم الاستعانة بمصادر خارجية جزئيًا أو بدوام كامل، وقد تم تصميمها لدعم عملاء B2B لدينا. نحن ننشر إستراتيجيات المكالمات الباردة الصادرة عالية السرعة التي أثبتت جدواها لمساعدة عملائنا على توسيع نطاق الوصول وفتح المحادثات وإنشاء مسارات مبيعات قوية لتسريع نتائج المبيعات....
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data عبارة عن منصة لاستخراج البيانات والأتمتة بدون تعليمات برمجية. باستخدام Captain Data، يمكنك استخراج بيانات الويب وإثرائها بمصادر متعددة أو موفري بيانات ودمجها داخل الأدوات التي تستخدمها مثل جداول البيانات أو إدارة علاقات العملاء. تتضمن حالات الاستخدام العثور على العملاء المحتملين والشركا...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
إشعارات إعلانات فيسبوك الرائدة إلى إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) أو البريد الإلكتروني أو الرسائل النصية القصيرة (SMS). أرسل إشعارات في الوقت الفعلي حول العملاء المتوقعين الجدد عبر البريد الإلكتروني أو الرسائل النصية القصيرة أو التكامل مع إدارة علاقات العملاء وجداول البيانات. توقف عن تنزيل ملف CSV من Fa...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads عبارة عن منصة سحابية تتفاعل مع الخوارزميات والتطبيقات الموجودة بالفعل على LinkedIn. سيساعدك ذلك على تنمية شبكة LinkedIn وخط أنابيب المبيعات الخاص بك عن طريق أتمتة عملية البحث الكاملة عن الأهداف المختارة (صناع القرار) والتواصل معهم. بمجرد الاتصال، سيبدأ Trueleads تلقائيًا في إرسال سلسلة من ...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ عبارة عن منصة للمشاركة في المبيعات تعمل على أتمتة البحث والتواصل عبر البريد الإلكتروني والمكالمات والمهام والبيع الاجتماعي. يستخدم الآلاف من فرق المبيعات PersistIQ للعثور على رسائل البريد الإلكتروني الخاصة بالعملاء المحتملين، وإرسال رسائل بريد إلكتروني مخصصة للتواصل، وأتمتة المتابعات، وحجز...
Nymblr
nimbler.com
Nymblr هي منصة بيانات الاتصال Ultimata B2B لمندوبي المبيعات والمسوقين والمطورين. يمكنك الوصول إلى بيانات الاتصال عالية الجودة من خلال التحقق من صحة البريد الإلكتروني في الوقت الفعلي، ورسائل البريد الإلكتروني الخاصة بالعمل، والبريد الإلكتروني الشخصي، وحتى أرقام الهواتف المحمولة. إن نهجنا الذي يضع الع...