بدائل - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
اختبار قابلية الاستخدام وأدوات البحث لتحسين تجربة العملاء عبر الإنترنت من UserTesting، منصة Human Insight. برنامج صناعة تجربة العملاء رقم 1 من G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
يساعدك Dovetail على تخزين أبحاث المستخدم وتحليلها والتعاون فيها في مكان واحد، مما يسهل رؤية الأنماط واكتشاف رؤى العملاء وتحديد ما يجب فعله بعد ذلك. يشمل عملاؤنا Boston Consulting Group، وCisco، وCSIRO، وDeliveroo، وElsevier، وKayak، وMastercard، وSketch، وShopify، وSquare، وThoughtworks، وVMware.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
تعمل Qualtrics على تمكين الشركات من التقاط رؤى العملاء والمنتجات والعلامات التجارية والموظفين والتصرف بناءً عليها في مكان واحد.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar هي شركة تحليلات سلوكية تقوم بتحليل استخدام موقع الويب، وتقديم التعليقات من خلال أدوات مثل الخرائط الحرارية، وتسجيلات الجلسات، والاستطلاعات. وهو يعمل مع أدوات تحليل الويب مثل Google Analytics لتقديم نظرة ثاقبة حول كيفية تنقل الأشخاص في مواقع الويب، وكيف يمكن تحسين تجربة عملائهم. تأسست Hotjar ف...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
أداة اختبار المستخدم للدفع الفوري دون الحاجة إلى اشتراك أو رسوم شهرية. احصل على رؤى أفضل من فريقنا من المختبرين ذوي الجودة العالية مقابل 30 دولارًا فقط لكل مختبر.
Marker.io
marker.io
لا ينبغي أن يكون الإبلاغ عن الأخطاء بمثابة علم الصواريخ. احصل على تعليقات موقع الويب من العملاء والزملاء في أداة تعقب الأخطاء المفضلة لديك، دون إثارة جنون المطورين.
dscout
dscout.com
تستخدم منصة البحث النوعي الخاصة بـ dscout تطبيقًا للهاتف المحمول وأكثر من 100 ألف مشارك متحمس لالتقاط الفيديو اللحظي بكفاءة وجعل الرؤى سهلة الفهم...
Maze
maze.co
المنتجات الرائعة مبنية على العادات الجيدة. اجعل اكتشاف المنتج مستمرًا. تحقق من صحة الصورة الكبيرة وقرارات المنتج اليومية من خلال رؤى المستخدم التي يمكن لفريقك بأكمله جمعها واستهلاكها واتخاذ إجراءات بشأنها.
Prolific
prolific.co
جمع البيانات بالخدمة الذاتية عند الطلب. يساعدك Prolific على توظيف مشاركين بحثيين ذوي جودة عالية للمشاركة في دراستك أو استبيانك أو تجربتك.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
تحليلات SaaS الشاملة. HockeyStack هي أداة تحليلية SaaS تعمل على توحيد بيانات التسويق والمنتجات والإيرادات والمبيعات للكشف عن الرؤى المخفية، مثل القيمة الدائمة للحملة، أو معدل التراجع لكل قناة تسويقية. لا يوجد إعداد. لا يوجد رمز. حاول مجانا
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
قم بتجنيد مستخدمين من جمهورنا الذي يزيد عن 450.000 مستهلك ومحترف تم فحصهم، أو قم بإحضار جمهورك الخاص وقم ببناء قاعدة بيانات للمشاركين لأي نوع من أبحاث تجربة المستخدم.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl هي أداة مجانية للتعليق على مواقع الويب المباشرة، تمامًا مثل InVision، المخصصة للمواقع الثابتة. يمكنك الحصول على تعليقات من عميلك ومدخلات من فريقك على موقع ويب مباشر أو رابط مرحلي. فهو يمنحك القدرة على تحرير مواقع الويب المباشرة ومشاركة مشاريع الويب مع زملائك في الفريق ووضع علامة عليها في التعل...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
يساعد برنامج Usersnap أعمالك من خلال نظام التعليقات متعدد الاستخدامات الخاص به لبناء منتجات وخدمات أفضل وأكثر نجاحًا بمساعدة تعليقات العملاء. اجمع تعليقات المستخدمين طوال دورة حياة تطوير منتجك. قم بتجربته مجانا.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
تم إجراء بحث UX بشكل صحيح. باستخدام نظام UX Insights الخاص بـ UserZoom، يمكنك البحث بشكل أعمق وأسرع لتقديم تجارب رقمية فائقة طوال دورة حياة تطوير المنتج.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why هي شركة رؤى من الجيل التالي. بدعم من Gen. AI، توفر منصة الرؤى الشاملة الخاصة بـ GetWhen رؤى للمستهلكين عالية الجودة بسرعة غير مسبوقة وبجزء بسيط من تكلفة شركات الرؤى التقليدية. تضع GetWhen فكرتك أو مفهومك أو محتواك التسويقي أمام جمهورك، وتجمع ردودهم على الفيديو في رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ. لقد قمنا ...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
بناء تجارب رقمية أفضل، مدعومة بالبيانات. قم باختبار أي شيء بسرعة وسهولة بدءًا من بنية موقع الويب وحتى تصميم النماذج الأولية باستخدام مجموعتنا من أدوات بحث المستخدم المتخصصة.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
قم بإعداد أول اختبار للمستخدم في دقائق معدودة، واحصل على النتائج الأولى في ساعات. يعد Userbrain طريقك السريع لمعرفة ما يناسب منتجك وما لا يناسبه.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak عبارة عن منصة لأبحاث تجربة المستخدم جاهزة لمساعدتك في مواجهة أي تحديات تواجهها. إذا تساءلت يومًا عما يفكر فيه المستخدمون ويشعرون به فيما يتعلق بموقعك على الويب أو تطبيقك أو نموذجك الأولي، فلا داعي للتخمين بعد الآن. هناك العديد من الأدوات المتاحة من خلال منصة UXtweak، بما في ذلك اختبار موقع ا...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Discuss
discuss.io
تم تصميمه لتوسيع نطاق البحث النوعي من خلال رؤى مولدة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتغيير قواعد اللعبة، وهو موطن لأدوات أبحاث السوق الأكثر شعبية في العالم.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hi, hello, so nice to meet you. We're Marvin, a qualitative data analysis platform & research repository designed that helps you centralize all customer knowledge & design user-centric products. Powered by advanced AI, we automate the tedious parts of research so you’re free to organize, analyze, un...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing هو حل اختبار جماعي يمكّن فرق ضمان الجودة والمنتج وتجربة المستخدم والهندسة والترجمة والفرق الرقمية من اختبار منتجاتهم وخبراتهم في أكثر من 189 دولة مع أكثر من 90.000 متخصص تم فحصهم بشكل احترافي والذين يختبرون استخدام أجهزة حقيقية في بيئات حقيقية على مئات من مجموعات الأجهزة . سنختبر ...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Userback
userback.io
#1 منصة تعليقات المستخدم المرئية تعليقات المستخدم [@#!#+$?%] صعبة. ولهذا السبب يختار أكثر من 20000 فريق برمجيات برنامج Userback لأتمتة وتبسيط وتنظيم حلقات التعليقات الخاصة بهم، بدءًا من التجميع وحتى الإغلاق. - إثراء التعليقات من خلال الفيديو السياقي داخل التطبيق والتقاط الشاشة - إعطاء الأولوية للم...
Netigate
netigate.net
تقدم Netigate حلاً شاملاً لتعليقات العملاء والموظفين. احصل على رؤى قابلة للتنفيذ واتخذ قرارات تعتمد على البيانات.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO هي أداة اختبار A/B الرائدة في السوق والتي تستخدمها الشركات سريعة النمو للتجريب وتحسين معدل التحويل.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku عبارة عن مجموعة من الأدوات لمساعدتك في إنشاء تجربة مستخدم عالية الأداء من خلال تسجيل الزائرين والخريطة الحرارية وأداة التعليقات واختبار A/B وما إلى ذلك.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...