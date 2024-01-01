بدائل - Keyhole
Tumblr (منمق كـ tumblr ويُنطق "tumbler") هو موقع أمريكي للتدوين الصغير والشبكات الاجتماعية أسسه ديفيد كارب في عام 2007 وتملكه حاليًا شركة Automattic. تتيح الخدمة للمستخدمين نشر الوسائط المتعددة والمحتويات الأخرى على مدونة قصيرة الشكل. يمكن للمستخدمين متابعة مدونات المستخدمين الآخرين. يمكن للمدونين أ...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (منمق كـ Feedly) هو تطبيق لتجميع الأخبار لمختلف متصفحات الويب والأجهزة المحمولة التي تعمل بنظامي iOS وAndroid. وهي متاحة أيضًا كخدمة مستندة إلى السحابة. يقوم بتجميع موجزات الأخبار من مجموعة متنوعة من المصادر عبر الإنترنت ليتمكن المستخدم من تخصيصها ومشاركتها مع الآخرين. تم إصدار Feedly لأول مر...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite عبارة عن منصة لإدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية، أنشأها رايان هولمز في عام 2008. تأخذ واجهة مستخدم النظام شكل لوحة معلومات، وتدعم تكامل الشبكات الاجتماعية لـ Twitter وFacebook وInstagram وLinkedIn وYouTube. يقع مقر Hootsuite في فانكوفر، ويعمل به ما يقرب من 1000 موظف في 13 موقعًا، بما في ذلك تورون...
Planoly
planoly.com
قم بإدارة وتخطيط وجدولة منشوراتك على Instagram من جهاز الكمبيوتر والهواتف المحمولة. قم بإنشاء موجز Instagram متماسك وإدارة حسابات Instagram المتعددة.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
أعد تصور كيف يمكن لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تنمية أعمالك باستخدام Sprout Social. شاهد أدوات إدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بنا أثناء العمل. ابدأ تجربتك المجانية اليوم.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
يقدم ContentStudio أداة لاكتشاف المحتوى تجعل مدونات تنظيم المحتوى ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي سهلة الاستخدام للأعمال في أي مكان أو سوق.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
تعمل Qualtrics على تمكين الشركات من التقاط رؤى العملاء والمنتجات والعلامات التجارية والموظفين والتصرف بناءً عليها في مكان واحد.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
الأداة التي تبدو وكأنها فريق تسويق. تقوم Tailwind بأتمتة الأجزاء الأكثر صعوبة في التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي حتى تتمكن من النمو بشكل أكثر ذكاءً وأسرع.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
برنامج سهل الاستخدام لإدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية يسمح لك بالبقاء منظمًا، وتوفير الوقت، وإدارة البريد الوارد الخاص بك بسهولة، والنشر، وإعداد التقارير، والمراقبة، وأدوات تعاون الفريق.
Sendible
sendible.com
ارفع قصة علامتك التجارية على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. تعاون مع عملائك وفرقك لتخطيط ونشر وقياس مدى نجاح المحتوى على كل منصة.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch هي شركة استخبارات رقمية للمستهلك يقع مقرها الرئيسي في برايتون، إنجلترا. تبيع Brandwatch ستة منتجات مختلفة: Consumer Research، وAudiences، وVizia، وQriously، وReviews، وBuzzSumo. يعد Brandwatch Consumer Research "تطبيقًا ذاتي الخدمة" أو برنامجًا كخدمة، يعمل على أرشفة بيانات الوسائط الاجتما...
Awario
awario.com
ابدأ بمراقبة العلامة التجارية مجانًا! تتبع الإشارات على مصادر الويب، وقم بتحليل منافسيك، وراقب المؤثرين المتخصصين لديك، وابحث عن عملاء محتملين على الشبكات الاجتماعية!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات تطبيقات ذكاء الأعمال القائمة على السحابة ذاتية الخدمة ومقرها في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا. تشتهر الشركة بإنشائها تطبيق لوحة معلومات الأعمال، المصمم لتحليل البيانات وتحويلها والإبلاغ عنها من مصادر متكاملة مختلفة لذكاء الأعمال. إنه تطبيق مجاني لتتبع ومراقبة جميع مقاييس الأعمال ...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker هي أداة قوية للغاية لتحليل وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وأداة لمراقبة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، موصى بها من قبل العلامات التجارية والوكالات في جميع أنحاء العالم.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
قم بتعزيز تواجدك على Instagram وFacebook وTwitter وLinkedIn من خلال رؤى حصرية وأدوات إدارة هي الأفضل في فئتها لفريقك. ابدأ نسخة تجريبية مجانية مدتها 14 يومًا.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
يعتمد العملاء على منصة الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بـ Dataminr للحصول على إشارات مبكرة للأحداث عالية التأثير والمخاطر الناشئة، للاستجابة بثقة وإدارة الأزمات بشكل أكثر فعالية
Brand24
brand24.com
تمنحك Brand24 إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى الإشارات المتعلقة بعلامتك التجارية عبر الويب.
eclincher
eclincher.com
اكتشف Eclincher، منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية الوحيدة التي ستحتاج إليها! تغلب على ارتباك وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحكم في مهام التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الخاصة بك!
Mention
mention.com
احصل على الأداة الشاملة التي تتيح لك الاستماع إلى جمهورك ونشر المشاركات المتميزة والرد على عملائك.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
تفاعل مع العملاء على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على نطاق واسع. Statusbrew هي أداة للمشاركة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تعمل على توحيد صندوق الوارد الاجتماعي الخاص بك، وتجمع فريقك معًا، وتنشئ سير عمل آليًا. وهناك المزيد.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
خدمة مراقبة الوسائط الأفضل في فئتها للتلفزيون والراديو والأخبار والبودكاست ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وقاعدة بيانات الاتصال بالوسائط الأكثر دقة في الصناعة.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
كل ما تحتاجه الفرق لإدارة قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي. أنشئ مسارات عمل قابلة للتطوير وتعاونية لجدولة المحتوى وتحليل الأداء وإدارة المشاركة ومراقبة المنافسين.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
تحسين رحلة العميل الرقمي. تعمل منصة Emplifi الموحدة لبرامج تجربة العملاء وبرامج إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية على سد فجوة تجربة العملاء.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
ابحث عن المحتوى الذي يحقق أفضل أداء. التعاون مع المؤثرين الذين يهمونك. استخدم رؤى المحتوى الخاصة بنا لتوليد الأفكار وإنشاء محتوى عالي الأداء ومراقبة أدائك وتحديد المؤثرين. تعمل BuzzSumo على دعم استراتيجيات أكثر من 500 ألف مسوق، مع بيانات تسويق المحتوى على 8 مليار مقالة، و42 مليون موقع ويب، و300 طن...
SentiOne
sentione.com
اكتشف الاستماع عبر الإنترنت القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي ومستقبل أتمتة خدمة العملاء باستخدام روبوتات المحادثة وروبوتات الدردشة.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
يقوم موقع BrandMentions بالبحث في كل ركن من أركان الإنترنت للعثور على جميع الإشارات التي تشير إليها العلامة التجارية حول أي شخص أو أي شيء. استخدمه لمراقبة العلامات التجارية والوسائط، والتجسس على المنافسين، وإدارة السمعة، والاستماع إلى الويب والتواصل الاجتماعي وغير ذلك الكثير!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
منصة إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية B2B لإدارة ومراقبة وقياس جميع أنشطة الوسائط الاجتماعية الخاصة بك. حقق أهدافك التسويقية في مجال B2B. احجز عرضًا توضيحيًا.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi هي منصة التسويق للعلامات التجارية متعددة المواقع. نحن نمكّن الشركات مثل Ace Hardware وSport Clips وAnytime Fitness من التواصل مع الجماهير المحلية عبر كل قناة تسويقية.
Khoros
khoros.com
يساعدك برنامجنا على تقديم أفضل تجارب العملاء من خلال بناء وتوسيع نطاق الرعاية الرقمية والتسويق الاجتماعي ومجتمعات العلامات التجارية. انقر للبدء!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial هو حل لإدارة وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي للشركات ذات المواقع والملفات الشخصية المتعددة. قم بإدارة جميع عمليات النشر والإعلان والمشاركة والمراجعات وإعداد التقارير من منصة مركزية واحدة توفر MavSocial قدرة فريدة للشركات متعددة المواقع على إنشاء إعلانات Facebook مستهدفة جغرافيًا بسرعة وسهولة. يدعم...
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
فهم كيفية تفاعل الجمهور مع أي موضوع. قم بتحليل وإعداد تقارير عن أكثر من 7 سنوات من بيانات المشاركة العامة عبر الويب ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
مراقبة الوسائط في الوقت الحقيقي لفرق الاتصالات. اجمع بين موجزات محتوى الويب والمحتوى الاجتماعي في الوقت الفعلي وبيانات المشاركة العامة لتحديد المحتوى المهم والتنبؤ به
Netvibes
netvibes.com
توفر NETVIBES إمكانات علم البيانات التي تكشف عن ذكاء المعلومات للمستخدمين لاكتساب رؤى تمكن الابتكار في الصناعة وتدفع الأداء.
Audiense
audiense.com
كل ما تحتاجه لفهم الجماهير والحصول على نتائج تسويقية أفضل، أو نتائج وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أو نتائج المؤثرين، أو استراتيجيات الوسائط، أو استراتيجيات النمو أو عائد الإنفاق الإعلاني. ضع تقسيم المستهلكين والرؤى الثقافية في مركز استراتيجيتك وامنح فرقك القدرة على فهم الجماهير بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. تع...
Reputation
reputation.com
عالم التفاعلات يتطلب منهاج عمل. قم بتحويل التعليقات من المراجعات والإعجابات والقوائم والتعليقات والنقرات إلى ميزتك التنافسية.
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...
Monitera
monitera.com
The digital media has become more important than ever because of wider access and a higher volume of user posts all around the world including Turkey. At the same time, the fast increase in the number of online platforms and the volume of posts make online media monitoring a challenge. Monitera was...
Zignal Labs
zignallabs.com
Zignal Labs’ real-time intelligence technology helps the world’s largest organizations protect their people, places, and position. Zignal’s AI-powered platform analyzes billions of data points in real time, accelerating mission critical decision making by empowering leaders with contextual situation...
Ubermetrics
delta.ubermetrics-technologies.com
Ubermetrics is a leading media and data intelligence platform focused on research and development. Since 2021, Ubermetrics is part of the UNICEPTA Group. Ubermetrics team develops first-class technologies and solutions to automatically detect, structure and analyse the increasing amount of publicly...
FollowersAnalysis
followersanalysis.com
FollowersAnalysis is a Twitter analytics tool which fetches tweets, followers and following data of any public Twitter account, analyse that data and provide very intuitive analytics.
Konnect Insights
konnectinsights.com
Konnect Insights is a unified customer experience management platform for your brand. It is an omni-channel product that combines Social Listening, Online Reputation, Social CRM, Social Analytics, Publishing, Survey, BI Tools, Crisis Management - that unifies customer care and marketing across all c...
Atribus
atribus.com
Atribus is a Social Listening and competitive intelligence tool where you can listen, measure and analyze what is being said about your brand and connect with users, thus improving your online reputation and optimizing your communication strategies. Save time with a global vision of your social net...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics is the market’s first AI-powered Brand Performance Cloud, providing more than 1,200 clients with the software and data they need to connect strategy with execution. Its Brand Performance Cloud helps executives launch campaigns, amplify reach, measure ROI, and benchmark brand performan...
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the ...
Lucidya
lucidya.com
"Lucidya is an AI-powered social media listening tool that empowers companies with in-depth, never-before-seen customer insights." What is Lucidya? An award-winning social media intelligence platform powered byAI & big data that empowers businesses to understand and better serve their customers by ...
DataEQ
dataeq.com
DataEQ, formerly known as BrandsEye, specialises in providing large organisations with high-quality, actionable data from unstructured customer and public feedback. Founded in South Africa in 2007, and headquartered in London, DataEQ continues to expand internationally. Today, the company supports e...
YouScan
youscan.io
YouScan is an AI-powered social listening platform. It helps marketers, researchers, CX experts, and PR pros fully understand their customers by providing insights into: * What they say. * What they do. * Who they are. YouScan features: * Insights Copilot, the first conversational social listenin...
Coosto
coosto.com
Coosto هي أداة رائدة في مجال التسويق عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والمحتوى، وهي مصممة لمساعدة المؤسسات في الحصول على نتائج أفضل من المحتوى. باستخدام Coosto، يمكنك إنشاء محتوى أفضل وتقديم أداء أفضل بشكل ملحوظ من حيث الوعي بالعلامة التجارية، وتفضيلات العلامة التجارية، وولاء العملاء، والتحويلات عبر الإ...
Orlo
orlo.tech
مع وجود عدد كبير من القنوات التي يمكنك التبديل بينها والتي يشاهدها الجمهور دائمًا، فإن تقديم خدمة العملاء والاتصالات التي تبهر مواطنيك ليس بالأمر السهل! تمكّنك Orlo من إدارة محادثاتك الرقمية من منصة واحدة، حتى تتمكن من التركيز على ما يهم حقًا - تعزيز المشاركة وتحسين الخبرة وإدارة السمعة. نحن نحظى ب...
SocialDog
social-dog.net
SocialDog هي خدمة تسويق تويتر شاملة تتيح للشركات والأفراد إدارة حساباتهم على تويتر بذكاء وكفاءة. ميزات مثل إدارة عمليات الحساب وإدارة المتابعين وتحليلات المشاركة وجدولة التغريدات التلقائية لمساعدتك على تحسين نشاطك وتنمية تواجدك على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. حصلت SocialDog على جائزة "IT Review Grid ...