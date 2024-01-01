بدائل - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter هو تطبيق ذكي لتدوين الملاحظات يمكّنك من تذكر محادثاتك الصوتية والبحث فيها ومشاركتها. يقوم Otter بإنشاء ملاحظات صوتية ذكية تجمع بين الصوت والنسخ وتحديد المتحدث والصور المضمنة والعبارات الرئيسية. فهو يساعد رجال الأعمال والصحفيين والطلاب على أن يكونوا أكثر تركيزًا وتعاونًا وفعالية في الاجتماعات و...
Krisp
krisp.ai
استمتع بصوت عالي الدقة بدون ضوضاء في الخلفية أو صدى أثناء الاجتماعات والبودكاست والتسجيلات عن بعد. يمنع Krisp عوامل التشتيت الصاخبة مما يعزز الإنتاجية والكفاءة المهنية.
Notta
notta.ai
قم بتسجيل وتحويل البودكاست المفضل لديك والأخبار والراديو الحواري ودردشة Discord وصوت Zoom Classes إلى نص. يمكنك تشغيل التسجيلات وتحرير النصوص وإضافة الملاحظات والعلامات وإدراج الصور لالتقاط المعلومات القيمة من كل محادثة.
Hour One
hourone.ai
أنشئ محتوى فيديو بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي في أقل من 15 دقيقة. قم بتحويل أي نص أو شرائح أو مطالبة إلى مقاطع فيديو احترافية بقيادة مقدم العرض في دقائق. بأي لغة
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
يمكنك الوصول إلى نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي القوية لتدوين الكلام وفهمه تعرض واجهة برمجة التطبيقات البسيطة الخاصة بنا نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي للتعرف على الكلام واكتشاف المتحدث وتلخيص الكلام والمزيد. نحن نعتمد على أحدث أبحاث الذكاء الاصطناعي لنقدم نماذج ذكاء اصطناعي جاهزة للإنتاج وقابلة للتطوير وآمنة من خ...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
قم ببناء Voice AI في تطبيقاتك. من الشركات الناشئة إلى ناسا، يتم استخدام واجهات برمجة التطبيقات Deepgram لنسخ وفهم ملايين الدقائق الصوتية كل يوم. سريعة ودقيقة وقابلة للتطوير وفعالة من حيث التكلفة. كل ما يحتاج المطورون إلى بنائه بثقة وشحنه بشكل أسرع.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...