بدائل - Inksprout
Pictory
pictory.ai
يمكّنك الذكاء الاصطناعي القوي في Pictory من إنشاء مقاطع فيديو بجودة احترافية وتحريرها باستخدام النص، دون الحاجة إلى مهارات فنية أو تنزيل برامج.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
يساعدك vidIQ على اكتساب الأدوات والمعرفة اللازمة لتنمية جمهورك بشكل أسرع على YouTube وخارجه.
Ripl
ripl.com
يتيح Ripl للشركات الصغيرة إنشاء مقاطع فيديو متحركة ذات مظهر احترافي، وصور مجمعة، وعروض شرائح، ومنشورات صور ثابتة ذات طبقات في دقائق، بالإضافة إلى جدولتها أو نشرها على الفور على Facebook وInstagram وLinkedIn وTwitter وYouTube. كل ذلك من خلال تطبيقات متصفح الجوال وسطح المكتب سهلة الاستخدام.
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! الذكاء الاصطناعي - قم بإنشاء ومشاركة مقاطع الفيديو والدوائر ومنشورات الصور الفردية بلغة علامتك التجارية.
Submagic
submagic.co
ارفع مستوى مقاطع الفيديو الخاصة بك باستخدام التسميات التوضيحية المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي 🚀 تسميات توضيحية سهلة الاستخدام مع رموز تعبيرية مثالية وكلمات رئيسية مميزة بذكاء، وكلها تم إنشاؤها بواسطة الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
مكونات إضافية لخلاصات الوسائط الاجتماعية قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل لـ WordPress. اعرض خلاصات Facebook وInstagram وTwitter وYouTube - موثوق بها من قبل 1.3 مليون مستخدم.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
أتمتة الوسائط الاجتماعية لمواقع ومدونات WordPress. النشر التلقائي للمحتوى الخاص بك وإعادة مشاركته ونشره بشكل متكرر وجدولة تلقائية عبر منصات اجتماعية متعددة مثل Twitter وFacebook وLinkedIn وInstagram وPinterest وغيرها الكثير. قم تلقائيًا بمشاركة محتوى WordPress الخاص بك ومنشورات المدونة أو النصوص وا...
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
حماية عمليات الوسائط الخاصة بك ومنع الإنفاق الإعلاني الخاطئ - الكشف الفعال عن الحالات الشاذة لمشتري الوسائط، وحماية حملاتك من الإنفاق المسرف وزيادة عائد الاستثمار إلى الحد الأقصى. ميزانية خاطئة؟ استهداف خاطئ؟ الحساب اخترق؟ هذه مجرد أمثلة قليلة على المخاطر اليومية التي يتعين على فرق العمليات الإعلان...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting عبارة عن أداة لاستهداف الاهتمامات على Facebook تساعد المعلنين في العثور على الآلاف من الاهتمامات المخفية على Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio هي شركة ناشئة تملكها وتديرها امرأة سوداء. إنها واحدة من المنشئين الثلاثة لمساحة Link-in-Bio وهي: * هي ثاني أكبر خدمة ربط في السيرة الذاتية في جميع أنحاء العالم من حيث المبدعين/المستخدمين؛ * يشمل النطاقات: Lnk.bio وLnk.at وLn.ki * Lnk.Bio هو عنوان URL الأكثر شيوعًا والأقوى للارتباط في السيرة...
Hypage
hypage.com
تتيح لك صفحة Hy.page البيع في الرابط الحيوي الخاص بك. من خلال التكامل مع Stripe وPaypal، يمكنك جمع تبرعات المعجبين والطلبات المدفوعة وبيع المنتجات والعضويات للمحتوى الحصري.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed هو مجمع لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يجمع ويعرض المحتوى الجذاب الذي ينشئه المستخدمون من أي شبكة تواصل اجتماعي مثل Instagram وFacebook وTwitter وYoutube وTiktok وGoogle Review وAirbnb وأكثر من 21 شبكة. يتم بعد ذلك تضمين المحتوى المنسق من خلال عناصر واجهة المستخدم كجدار اجتماعي مخصص على موقع الوي...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface عبارة عن أداة SaaS للعلامات التجارية لتشغيل حملات تسويق مؤثرة وحملات للدفاع عن الموظفين والعملاء من خلال منصة واحدة لزيادة عائد الاستثمار التسويقي إلى الحد الأقصى. ينمو Keepface بسرعة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وآسيا مع حوالي 400000 مؤثر مسجل من 35 دولة و550 ح...
Curator
curator.io
أسهل طريقة لإضافة خلاصة اجتماعية إلى موقعك مجانًا Curator هو مجمع مجاني لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يساعدك على جمع المحتوى وعرضه. قم بإعداد خلاصتك في أقل من 5 دقائق.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
يقوم Engage AI بإنشاء تعليقات لك لإشراك العملاء المحتملين على LinkedIn على نطاق واسع. وفر ساعات من كتابة التعليقات لجذب العملاء المحتملين وتحقيق تحويلات أسرع مع كل نقطة اتصال مضافة.