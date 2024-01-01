بدائل - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™ - يقوم حل أتمتة الشراكة الرائد عالميًا باكتشاف جميع قنوات الشراكة وإدارتها وحمايتها وتحسينها للوصول إلى نمو هائل حقيقي.
LTK
shopltk.com
تسوق أحدث صيحات الموضة والمنزل والجمال واللياقة البدنية من مؤثري LTK الذين تثق بهم. أفكار لملابس العمل، وفساتين ضيوف الزفاف، ومظهر السفر، وغير ذلك الكثير.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN هو أفضل برنامج تسويق مؤثر لعلامات التجارة الإلكترونية. تشتمل منصتنا المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي على أكثر من 32 مليون مجموعة مؤثرة، وغرفة عمل للحملة، وإعداد التقارير والتحليلات، والدفع وتحقيق المنتجات، ومكتبة وسائط كاملة المحتوى، والمزيد.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
برنامج لإدارة علاقات الشركاء لتوسيع نطاق أي برنامج: التابع، والموزع، والتسويق، والمزيد. تعرف على سبب نمو شركات SaaS مع PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole هي شركة متخصصة في تحليلات Hashtag وتحليلات الوسائط الاجتماعية، وتوفر بيانات في الوقت الفعلي مع تتبع علامات التصنيف لـ Twitter وInstagram وFacebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
اكتشف كيف تساعد شركة Meltwater فرق العلاقات العامة والتسويق على مراقبة التغطية الإعلامية عبر كل من الأخبار ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتعزيز إدارة العلامات التجارية.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
يتم بناء العلامات التجارية المزدهرة مع السفراء. برنامج إدارة سفير العلامة التجارية الكل في واحد والذي يتكامل مع Shopify وAmazon وWooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
منصة التسويق المؤثرة يتيح Affable للعلامات التجارية العالمية والوكالات والعلامات التجارية للتجارة الإلكترونية D2C العثور على المؤثرين وإدارة الحملات وقياس عائد الاستثمار بسهولة! المؤثرون الذين تم التحقق منهم. أكثر من 100 عميل.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
البنية التحتية للنمو للتجارة الإلكترونية. انضم إلى آلاف الشركات التي تستخدم برنامج Perpetua لتنفيذ وسائط البيع بالتجزئة والاستخبارات لتوسيع نطاق النمو بشكل مربح في Amazon وWalmart وInstacart والأسواق الأخرى.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
تحسين رحلة العميل الرقمي. تعمل منصة Emplifi الموحدة لبرامج تجربة العملاء وبرامج إدارة الوسائط الاجتماعية على سد فجوة تجربة العملاء.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
حل الكل في واحد لتمكين التسويق المؤثر الخاص بك. إدارة دورة الحياة الكاملة لحملاتك التسويقية المؤثرة.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr هو نظام تسجيل للتسويق المؤثر المعتمد على البيانات والذي يستخدمه المسوقون للاستثمار في الاستراتيجيات الصحيحة وتبسيط الحملات وتوسيع نطاق البرامج.
Skeepers
octoly.com
منصة التسويق المؤثرة الرائدة تساعد Octoly العلامات التجارية على زيادة ظهورها وبناء الثقة وتعزيز المبيعات من خلال ربط أصحاب النفوذ الصغار الذين تم فحصهم والمستهلكين على نطاق واسع. تستفيد العلامات التجارية من مجتمعنا المنسق لإنشاء منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومراجعات التجارة الإلكترونية مقابل...
StarNgage
starngage.com
في StarNgage، نؤمن بأن المحتوى المرئي الموزع اجتماعيًا هو مستقبل الإعلان. إنه يحدث الآن على Instagram ونريد مساعدة العلامات التجارية في هذه المغامرة والفوز على Instagram. تسمح هذه المنصة للعلامات التجارية بقياس جهودها التسويقية على Instagram وإشراك المؤثرين لإنشاء المحتوى.
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks عبارة عن منصة تسويق مؤثرة حائزة على جوائز وشركة معتمدة من B تعمل على تعزيز التجارة الاجتماعية مع المبدعين والعلامات التجارية الاستهلاكية الرائدة في العالم. توفر تقنية Match Intelligence™، المملوكة لشركة MagicLinks، مطابقة إستراتيجية لمنشئي المحتوى للعلامات التجارية التي تتطلع إلى زيادة ال...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero هو برنامج التسويق بالعمولة والمؤثرين والإحالة القوي، الكل في واحد. بدءًا من 49 دولارًا أمريكيًا فقط، يتسع تطبيق GrowthHero معك! أدوات مرنة تمامًا لنجاحك: - بوابة شريكة ذات علامة بيضاء، تخصيص كامل دون الحاجة إلى تعليمات برمجية - مشاركة عناوين URL للتتبع و/أو رموز الخصم القابلة للتخصيص - ال...
Influence.co
influence.co
كل ما تحتاجه لجعله منشئ المحتوى. انضم إلى أول شبكة احترافية مصممة للأشخاص المؤثرين والمبدعين. قم بإنشاء ملف التعريف الخاص بك اليوم لكسب المال، والتعلم من بعضكما البعض، والتعرف على أشخاص من خلال المجتمعات.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
# 1 منصة المحتوى التي ينشئها المستخدم لإنشاء ونشر حملات المحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون عبر نقاط اتصال تسويقية مختلفة. منصة UGC المثالية لتنمية الثقة بالعلامة التجارية والوعي ومشاركة المستخدمين والمبيعات بنجاح.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr هي واحدة من أفضل شركات التسويق المؤثر التي تربط المؤثرين المناسبين وسفراء العلامات التجارية بأفضل العلامات التجارية. قم بزيارة موقعنا على الانترنت اليوم.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid - احصل على التوافق مع منشئي المحتوى، وأطلق الحملات، وقم بتشغيل القائمة البيضاء لمنشئي المحتوى — في نظام أساسي واحد. أصبح التسويق عبر المؤثرين الآن آمنًا وسهلًا وسريعًا.
Audiense
audiense.com
كل ما تحتاجه لفهم الجماهير والحصول على نتائج تسويقية أفضل، أو نتائج وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، أو نتائج المؤثرين، أو استراتيجيات الوسائط، أو استراتيجيات النمو أو عائد الإنفاق الإعلاني. ضع تقسيم المستهلكين والرؤى الثقافية في مركز استراتيجيتك وامنح فرقك القدرة على فهم الجماهير بشكل لم يسبق له مثيل. تع...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
زيادة المبيعات من خلال تسويق المبدعين. التسويق عبر المؤثرين، والبرامج التابعة، وإدارة المبدعين، والمحتوى الذي ينشئه المستخدمون، وسفراء العلامات التجارية: قم ببناء شراكات قيمة لتنمية أعمالك.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold هي منصة التسويق المؤثرة في كندا، حيث تربط العلامات التجارية بأكثر من 9000 من المؤثرين المحليين الصغار. تبسيط إدارة الحملة ومراجعة المحتوى ودفعات المؤثرين. استفد من حلولنا المخصصة، بما في ذلك الحملات المُدارة، وCampaignPlus، وإعلانات القائمة البيضاء. تحظى Embold بثقة أفضل العلامات التجارية الك...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN هو حل برمجي قائم على بيانات التسويق المؤثر يعمل على تحسين سير عمل واستراتيجيات التسويق المؤثر لديك. نحن ملتزمون بالشركات والمجموعات الكبيرة والمتوسطة الحجم. في كل مرحلة من مراحل التسويق عبر المؤثرين، لدينا حلول لك: ◾ تحديد واكتشاف المشاهير والمؤثرين المتخصصين والمواهب الناشئة. ◾ تقييم جودة ...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre هي عبارة عن منصة مؤثرة شاملة مدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي تمكن الملايين من المؤثرين من التواصل مع العلامات التجارية العالمية من أجل تعاون قوي. والأفضل من ذلك - أن Atisfyre مجاني تمامًا لأصحاب النفوذ. وُلدت Atisfyre من شغفنا بإحداث ثورة وإحداث تأثير إيجابي على صناعة التسويق المؤثر. لقد رأينا مدى...