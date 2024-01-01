بدائل - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
يعد Claude مساعد الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل التالي لمهامك، بغض النظر عن حجمها.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
التعليق الصوتي بالذكاء الاصطناعي ومولد الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي. أنتج المحتوى السمعي البصري الاحترافي التالي الخاص بك دون إنفاق الأموال على توظيف ممثلين أو كاميرات أو معدات صوتية
AfforAI
afforai.com
عقلك الثاني لتحقيق أقصى قدر من الإنتاجية. Afforai عبارة عن روبوت محادثة يعمل بالذكاء الاصطناعي يقوم بالبحث عن المعلومات وتلخيصها وترجمتها من مصادر متعددة لإنتاج بحث جدير بالثقة. قم بتغذية مستندات البحث المطولة بأكوام من متطلبات الامتثال الجافة واستخرج النتائج الرئيسية التي تحتاج إليها.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
يسهّل MonkeyLearn تنظيف تعليقات العملاء وتصنيفها وتصورها - كل ذلك في مكان واحد. مدعوم بأحدث الذكاء الاصطناعي.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...