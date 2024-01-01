بدائل - Heyo
UpViral
upviral.com
تُعد مسابقات اليانصيب والمكافآت الخاصة بـ UpViral أسرع طريقة لتنمية أعمالك عبر الإنترنت. قم بتوليد حركة المرور وتنمية قائمتك وتحويل المشتركين إلى عملاء.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
يُسهل Wishpond على المسوقين إنشاء صفحات مقصودة ومسابقات وتتبع العملاء المحتملين وإرسال رسائل البريد الإلكتروني والمزيد.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam هي عبارة عن منصة تسويقية للنمو. نحن نمكنك من تشغيل حملات رائعة تعمل على تنمية أعمالك.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
قم بإجراء مسابقات وهدايا جذابة. قم بزيادة عدد متابعي وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وزيادة عدد المشتركين في الرسائل الإخبارية، واجتذاب عملاء محتملين جدد، وإشراك جمهورك، وتعزيز حركة المرور على موقع الويب، وغير ذلك الكثير.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman عبارة عن منصة SaaS لإنشاء الهدايا وإدارتها من خلال قنوات التواصل الاجتماعي المتعددة. إنه تطبيق متعدد المنصات يسمح للمستخدمين بنشر المحتوى على Facebook وTwitter وYouTube وInstagram وTikTok وPinterest وTelegram وReddit وSpotify وSteam وDiscord وTwitch. تتوفر ميزات إجراءات الإحالة والاختبار و...
ShortStack
shortstack.com
انضم إلى الآلاف من العلامات التجارية ووكالات الإعلان والشركات الصغيرة المدرجة في قائمة Fortune 500 والتي تستخدم ShortStack لإنشاء حملات تسويقية تفاعلية مخصصة. قم بإنشاء مسابقات قابلة للتخصيص، ومسابقات يانصيب، واختبارات، وهدايا الهاشتاج، ومسابقات التعليق للدخول، والصفحات المقصودة، والنوافذ المنبثقة،...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
تقدم Socialshaker للمسوقين مجموعة من 30 آلية لإقامة مسابقات وألعاب هدايا مع وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي على فيسبوك أو الهاتف المحمول أو موقع الويب.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
قم بقيادة حملاتك التسويقية على الشبكات الاجتماعية وعلى موقع الويب الخاص بك، مما يؤدي إلى جذب العملاء المحتملين. راقب شبكاتك الاجتماعية وقم بإجراء الاستماع الاجتماعي ومراقبة العلامة التجارية وتنظيم المحتوى في الوقت الفعلي. - قم بتنمية جمهورك الرقمي واحصل على عملاء محتملين مؤهلين من خلال محتوى تفاعلي ...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
يمكّن Qualifio العلامات التجارية الكبرى ووسائل الإعلام من إشراك الجماهير عبر القنوات الرقمية عبر أكثر من 50 تنسيقًا تفاعليًا (الاختبارات والمسابقات والاستطلاعات والاختبارات والألعاب المتحركة وما إلى ذلك). مع الالتزام الصارم باللائحة العامة لحماية البيانات، تسمح المنصة بجمع بيانات الطرف الأول الغنية ...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
برنامج التوصيل والتشغيل لإنشاء وتتبع برنامج الإحالة الخاص بك أو البرنامج التابع. تم التصويت عليه رقم 1 من قبل المسوقين في جميع أنحاء العالم. برنامج الإحالة الوحيد المعتمد رسميًا من HubSpot. 👉 أنشئ برنامجك في أيام وليس أسابيع، باستخدام أداة إنشاء حملات السحب والإفلات الخاصة بنا. نحن نقدم تخصيصًا متق...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise هي أسهل طريقة لإنشاء هدايا ومسابقات واسعة الانتشار وصفحات مقصودة ونماذج جذابة مثل الاستطلاعات والاختبارات. تساعد Woorise الشركات الصغيرة على التواصل مع الجمهور وجمع العملاء المحتملين وإغلاق المبيعات.
Woobox
woobox.com
التجارب التي تعزز المشاركة قم بإنشاء وتشغيل المسابقات الناجحة والهدايا واستطلاعات الرأي والكوبونات والنماذج والمزيد.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
عزز تأثيرك الاجتماعي من خلال أداة المسابقات والهدايا المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي. اكسر حدود المسابقات التقليدية والهدايا واليانصيب! استفد من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي لزيادة عدد المتابعين والإعجابات والعملاء والمشاركة.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep عبارة عن منصة للتسويق الفيروسي تحتوي على أدوات لإنشاء مسابقات يانصيب ومسابقات وهدايا.