بدائل - Herogi

Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com، Inc. هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية قائمة على السحابة ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. توفر خدمة إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) وتبيع أيضًا مجموعة تكميلية من تطبيقات المؤسسات التي تركز على خدمة العملاء وأتمتة التسويق والتحليلات وتطوير التطبيقات. في عام 2020، صنفت مجلة Fortune شركة Salesfor...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo عبارة عن منصة للتسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني تم إنشاؤها للشركات عبر الإنترنت - وتتميز بأتمتة قوية للتسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely هي شركة أمريكية تصنع برامج التسليم والتجريب التقدمية لشركات أخرى. توفر تقنية النظام الأساسي Optimizely اختبار A/B وأدوات اختبار متعدد المتغيرات وتخصيص موقع الويب وإمكانيات تبديل الميزات. يقع المقر الرئيسي للشركة في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا ولها مكاتب في أمستردام وهولندا وكولونيا وألمانيا...
Splunk
splunk.com
هي شركة تكنولوجيا أمريكية مقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا، تنتج برامج للبحث عن البيانات التي يتم إنشاؤها آليًا ومراقبتها وتحليلها عبر واجهة على نمط الويب. تقوم حلول Splunk Enterprise وEnterprise Cloud بالتقاط وفهرسة وربط البيانات الحقيقية بيانات الوقت في مستودع قابل للبحث يمكن من خلاله إنشاء الرس...
Segment
segment.com
تقدم شركة Segment.Io, Inc. حلول واجهة برمجة التطبيقات. تقوم الشركة بجمع بيانات العملاء وتنظيفها والتحكم فيها مع القطاع، بالإضافة إلى توفير خدمات تكامل البيانات والحوكمة وإدارة الجمهور. يخدم Segment.Io العملاء في ولاية كاليفورنيا.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
منصة تعاون قوية للفرق لجمع بياناتهم وتنظيمها وفهمها. انتقل من الفكرة إلى التنفيذ في دقائق دون الحاجة إلى كود برمجي!
OpenText
opentext.com
شركة OpenText (تُكتب أيضًا نصًا مفتوحًا) هي شركة كندية تعمل على تطوير وبيع برامج إدارة معلومات المؤسسات (EIM). تعد شركة OpenText، التي يقع مقرها الرئيسي في واترلو، أونتاريو، كندا، أكبر شركة برمجيات في كندا اعتبارًا من عام 2014 ومعترف بها كواحدة من أفضل 100 صاحب عمل في كندا. 2016 بواسطة Mediacorp Can...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat عبارة عن منصة جميلة ومرنة وقوية لنجاح العملاء. العملاء 360، والنتائج الصحية، وكتب قواعد اللعبة، وبوابات العملاء، والمزيد.
Customer.io
customer.io
قم بتشغيل البريد الإلكتروني والدفع والرسائل النصية القصيرة وخطافات الويب والمزيد باستخدام Customer.io. يمكنك التحكم في البيانات السلوكية لتخصيص التواصل مع العملاء وتعزيز المشاركة. ابدأ مجانًا.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
تحليل رحلة العميل عبر مواقع الويب والتطبيقات. مجموعة تحليلات تركز على خصوصية المستخدم وأمن البيانات - البديل الأمثل لبرنامج Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
CDXP الوحيد بدون تعليمات برمجية والمعتمد على الذكاء الاصطناعي مع قنوات تنفيذ تسويقية مدمجة ومدمجة محليًا.
Contlo
contlo.com
قل مرحباً للتسويق التوليدي المستقل. Contlo عبارة عن منصة تسويق من الجيل التالي، تم إنشاؤها لعالم الذكاء الاصطناعي الأول. مدعوم بنموذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بعلامتك التجارية ووكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي المستقلين.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
برنامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعدك على مركزية بيانات العملاء والحصول على رؤية واضحة لصحة العملاء وتوسيع نطاق التجارب التي تدفع الاحتفاظ والنمو.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace هي شركة علوم بيانات برمجيات كخدمة (SaaS) توفر منصة بيانات العملاء B2B. تعمل منتجات الشركة على توحيد مصادر البيانات المتعددة ومصادر الطرف الأول والثالث من وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وقواعد بيانات الاتصال وأنظمة إدارة علاقات العملاء ومنصات أتمتة التسويق.
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium هي شركة أمريكية يقع مقرها الرئيسي في الولايات المتحدة، تأسست عام 2008 في سان دييغو، كاليفورنيا، وتبيع إدارة علامات المؤسسات ومركز واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) ومنصة بيانات العملاء مع التعلم الآلي ومنتجات إدارة البيانات.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak يسلم النتائج. منصة التسويق الرقمي المتكاملة الوحيدة التي يثق بها أكثر من 1000 من تجار التجزئة والعلامات التجارية الرائدة للبريد الإلكتروني وتسويق الرسائل النصية وحل الهوية والمحفزات السلوكية والتنسيق عبر القنوات.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
توقف عن إنشاء لوحة الإدارة الخاصة بك، فلدينا واحدة لك لا يجب أن يستغرق الحصول على لوحة الإدارة وقتًا طويلاً. بدلاً من إنشائه، يقوم Forest Admin بإنشاء لوحة إدارة أعلى بياناتك في غضون ثوانٍ.
Skeepers
octoly.com
منصة التسويق المؤثرة الرائدة تساعد Octoly العلامات التجارية على زيادة ظهورها وبناء الثقة وتعزيز المبيعات من خلال ربط أصحاب النفوذ الصغار الذين تم فحصهم والمستهلكين على نطاق واسع. تستفيد العلامات التجارية من مجتمعنا المنسق لإنشاء منشورات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ومراجعات التجارة الإلكترونية مقابل...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia هي شركة برمجيات كخدمة شارك في تأسيسها Dries Buytaert وJay Batson لتوفير منتجات وخدمات المؤسسات والدعم الفني لمنصة إدارة محتوى الويب مفتوحة المصدر Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
تعرف على كيف يتيح لك النظام الأساسي الشامل لـ dotdigital إنشاء عمليات أتمتة تسويقية لإشراك جهات الاتصال الخاصة بك مع البريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والإشعارات الفورية والصفحات المقصودة.
Totango
totango.com
Totango هو أحد برامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعد المؤسسات على تحقيق نمو في الإيرادات وتقليل التقلبات مع التركيز على رحلة عميل SaaS. تجربة توتانجو مجانا.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
مستودع البيانات الخاص بك هو مصدر الحقيقة لبيانات العملاء. يقوم Hightouch بمزامنة هذه البيانات مع الأدوات التي تعتمد عليها فرق عملك.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
منصة التجربة الرقمية المصممة للتجارة. تجمع حلول Bloomreach بين قوة بيانات العملاء والمنتجات الموحدة وسرعة وحجم الذكاء الاصطناعي والقرارات التنبؤية، حتى تتمكن من تقديم تجارب سحرية تتحول على أي قناة وفي كل رحلة.
Plumb5
plumb5.com
إطلاق حملات تسويقية متعددة القنوات عبر الويب والهاتف المحمول والبريد الإلكتروني والرسائل النصية القصيرة. استخدم الإشعارات الفورية والمراسلة داخل التطبيق بسهولة. Plumb5 عبارة عن منصة لإشراك العملاء في الوقت الفعلي تساعد المسوقين على الاحتفاظ بمشاركة المستخدم واستعادة المستخدمين من خلال استراتيجيات ال...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI هو الجيل التالي من CDP (منصة بيانات العملاء) التي تقوم بتنظيف جميع بياناتك المجزأة وتحليلها وتوحيدها في لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام في الوقت الفعلي.
Insider
useinsider.com
منصة واحدة لتجارب العملاء الفردية عبر القنوات. يقوم Insider بربط البيانات عبر القنوات، والتنبؤ بالسلوك المستقبلي باستخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي، وتخصيص التجارب من منصة واحدة مع أسرع وقت للقيمة.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
تحويل البيانات وإعداد التقارير والتعاون الذي يدفع الكفاءة والعمل والمساءلة.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Castled.io
castled.io
Create complex customer journeys and personalised engagement campaigns using customer data locked securely in your servers.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
تساعد Treasure Data المؤسسات على استخدام جميع بيانات عملائها لتحسين أداء الحملة وتحقيق الكفاءة التشغيلية وزيادة قيمة الأعمال من خلال تجارب العملاء المتصلة. تعمل سحابة بيانات العملاء، وهي مجموعتنا من حلول النظام الأساسي لبيانات العملاء، على دمج بيانات العملاء وربط الهويات في ملفات تعريف موحدة للعملاء...
Arena
arena.im
تعمل Arena على تطوير الجيل التالي من أدوات المشاركة المباشرة المدعومة ببيانات الطرف الأول، لبناء جماهير موثوقة ومباشرة في كل مكان. تستفيد حلولنا - الدردشة المباشرة، والمدونة المباشرة، وArena Personas) من الميزات الأكثر شيوعًا من وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لإنشاء مشاركة عميقة بسرعة على أي نظام أساسي تدي...