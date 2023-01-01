بدائل - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
قم بتخصيص دعوات البطاقات والنشرات الإعلانية والتحيات عبر الإنترنت التي تعكس أسلوبك الشخصي - لحفلات الزفاف والعطلات وأعياد الميلاد وجميع اللحظات المهمة.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
في عالم الأعمال سريع الخطى اليوم، تعد الإدارة الفعالة للأحداث أمرًا ضروريًا للشركات لإنشاء تجارب مؤثرة والتواصل مع العملاء المحتملين. مع ظهور التكنولوجيا، يعتمد منظمو الأحداث بشكل متزايد على أدوات مبتكرة لتبسيط العمليات وزيادة عائدهم على الاستثمار. أحد هذه الحلول التي تم إطلاقها مؤخرًا هو BoothX. تو...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter عبارة عن منصة بسيطة وسهلة الاستخدام لتوصيل الأحداث تساعدك على مركزية اتصالاتك وعملياتك وعمليات السلامة - وربط فريقك بأكمله في مكان واحد. قم بتبسيط عملية التسليم، وكن مستعدًا للأشياء التي يمكن أن تسوء، وقم بزيادة مشاركة الطاقم في الحدث الخاص بك التالي. أظهر أقل، كن مستعدًا للأشياء التي يمكن أ...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto هو برنامج مجاني لحجز التذاكر يقوم بإدارة الأحداث والترويج لها، وبيع التذاكر عبر الإنترنت، وتتبع مدى جودة أداء الحدث.
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
برنامج إدارة المهرجانات والأحداث الموسيقية المعياري الذي يسمح لك بإدارة عمليات المهرجانات والاعتمادات والفرق والفنانين.
PopBookings
popbookings.com
مع PopBookings، يمكنك الاحتفاظ بكل شيء في مكان واحد حتى يكون الجميع في نفس الصفحة. يساعد تبسيط عمليات التوظيف لديك في الحفاظ على تنظيمك أنت وفريقك. يمكن للجميع الرجوع إلى نفس المعلومات داخل الحساب. وفر الوقت باستخدام أدواتنا القوية.
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
يساعد فريق الكونسيرج مديري الأحداث على إرسال رسائل نصية مجدولة وثنائية الاتجاه (SMS) مع ضيوف الحدث.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard هي أداة مجانية وشاملة لتخطيط الأحداث والتواصل حيث يمكنك تنظيم الأحداث للمجموعات من 10 إلى 1000+ مع قائمة ضيوف واضحة. كمنصة معيارية، يسمح لك Guestboard باختيار الأدوات الدقيقة التي يحتاجها حدث مجموعتك: لوحة الرسائل، والمستندات والملفات المشتركة، وقائمة الضيوف، والجدول الزمني، وحجز أماكن ال...
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com هو تطبيق ويب ونظام أساسي لتحسين سير العمل يوفر عمليات تكامل البرامج والبيانات القابلة للتنفيذ وتجربة الشبكات الاجتماعية ذات العلامة التجارية لتوفير الوقت ومنع الأخطاء وتقليل التكاليف المرتبطة بتخطيط وتقديم الأحداث الافتراضية بما في ذلك الندوات عبر الإنترنت والمؤتمرات والمعارض، البث ال...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
يعمل SponsorPitch على تمكين الشراكات من خلال تبسيط عملية مبيعات الرعاية. يمكنك الاستفادة من بياناتنا للبحث عن العلامات التجارية واكتشافها وإجراء العناية الواجبة بشأنها. لديك أيضًا مكان لعرض فكرتك. خمس فوائد رئيسية لـ SponsorPitch: 1. تزويدك ببيانات الصفقات الخاصة بالأعضاء فقط حول العلامات التجارية و...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr عبارة عن منصة تسويق غير ربحية، تم تصميمها خصيصًا لمساعدة المؤسسات على تحقيق المزيد من التأثير وزيادة الإيرادات. من خلال الإعلانات والبريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وأدوات المشاركة الرقمية سهلة الاستخدام، يساعدك Feathr على زيادة الوعي وتعزيز التبرعات عبر الإنترنت والترويج للأحداث وتج...
Cvent
cvent.com
توفر Cvent منصة أحداث شاملة لأي حدث، وكل حدث. تعمل منصتنا على تبسيط إدارة كل مرحلة من مراحل دورة حياة الحدث مع إعطائك البيانات والرؤى التي تحتاجها لتعظيم القيمة الخاصة بك. سواء كان ذلك شخصيًا أو افتراضيًا أو مختلطًا، سيكون لديك نظام أساسي واحد يحتوي على كل ما تحتاجه للعثور على الموردين وإشراك الحضور...