بدائل - Endorsal
elink.io
elink.io
قم ببناء أي شيء باستخدام روابط الويب. يحتوي elink على كل ما تحتاجه لحفظ الإشارات المرجعية وإنشاء صفحات الويب والنشرات الإخبارية عبر البريد الإلكتروني وأدوات موقع ويب RSS والروابط الحيوية الاجتماعية والجدران الاجتماعية والمحتوى الآلي والمزيد. أنشئ محتوى في دقائق!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io عبارة عن أداة تقصير عناوين URL ذات علامة بيضاء تعمل على إنشاء روابط قصيرة على النطاقات ذات العلامات التجارية. قم بتقصير وتخصيص ومشاركة عناوين URL ذات العلامات التجارية مع جمهورك.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
أضف وحدات البكسل لإعادة الاستهداف، والعبارات المخصصة التي تحث المستخدم على اتخاذ إجراء، والمجالات المخصصة إلى أي رابط تشاركه، وخصص مظهر الصورة المصغرة للرابط، وأعد استهداف أي شخص قام بالنقر عليه.
Radio.co
radio.co
هل تريد إنشاء محطة إذاعية؟ قم بأتمتة جدولك الزمني والبث المباشر وتتبع المستمعين من منصة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. مرحبا بكم في راديو.كو.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops عبارة عن منصة تسويق فيروسية وإحالة لإطلاق مسابقات التصنيف واليانصيب وبرامج الإطلاق المسبق والإحالة.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
كن شريكًا مع ShareASale لتصبح جزءًا من شبكة التسويق بالعمولة الموثوقة لدينا. توفر شبكتنا حلولاً تسويقية لشركائنا.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer هي الطريقة الأرخص والأسرع والأسهل لاكتشاف ما يحدث بالفعل عبر الإنترنت.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
يقدم TinyLetter تجربة كتابة نظيفة ومباشرة للأشخاص الذين لا يبحثون عن تقارير أو ميزات متقدمة للشركات.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
سوق الأسماء التجارية الأصلي الذي يضم أكثر من 100000 اسم تجاري برعاية الخبراء للاختيار من بينها. احصل على .com المطابق والشعار، بالإضافة إلى نصائح مجانية بشأن العلامة التجارية من فريقنا.
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi is a Omnichannel Marketing Automation tool with more 700 000 users worldwide, which allows any company (from a Micro Blogger to a giant multinational) to manage its entire sales cycle, from capturing leads to customer conversion and loyalty. With E-goi schedule you can create landing pages, fo...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink is a URL shortener designed to protects users from traffic loss, damaged external links, and missed profits.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop will help you leverage Quora as a marketing channel. With your marketing tool, you can: - Discover the best questions on Quora - Let AI helps you to answer questions in minutes - Track non-answered questions with hundreds of views Quora is a great additional marketing channel whether you focus...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave helps businesses drive higher engagement & conversions by serving hyper-personalized images, GIFs, interactive videos web pages across the customer journey. Over 1500+ Sales and Marketing teams trust us with their e-Mail, WhatsApp & Landing Page personalization needs.
Websays
websays.com
Websays is a software services company focused on web search, natural language processing and machine learning. With a mixed team of developers and data analysts, we meet our clients’ needs for data intelligence to handle large volumes of unstructured data. We categorize this data by topics, analyze...
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso is a free website analyzer. It provides free reports for thousands of websites. For every website in our extensive database you can see detailed analysis, including traffic statistics, monthly earnings, facebook sharing information, web server location and website value estimates.
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
We, as humans, are wired to trust our feelings! No matter how much technology transforms, we still need validation to be assured. WiserNotify helps you get that validation. It helps you connect with your customer to increase trust and sales. Through interactive social proof notifications & urgency w...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView is a web analytics software that matches the IP addresses of companies that visit your website against our database in order to tell you the names of those businesses and more.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow is the AI-powered Omnichannel Conversation Suite for customer engagement. The all-in-one SleekFlow platform creates seamless and personalized customer journeys across everyone’s go-to messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Instagram, live chat, and more. SleekFlow is dedicated to shaping ...
Chatarmin
chatarmin.com
Chatarmin is your WhatsApp CRM, specialized on eCommerce use cases such as flows, automations, and abandoned user journey recoveries. We are the world's only WhatsApp Marketing Tool with a Klaviyo, Shopify & Recharge Integration. Store your contacts, create flows to automate interaction with your ta...
Prelaunch.com
prelaunch.com
Prelaunch.com is a product validation platform that tests the market demand before the launch of a product. It helps to define the price, identify the target audience, and gather early customer feedback that help creators to either launch with confidence or wisely abandon their product idea. To rese...
Retention.com
retention.com
يتكامل موقع Retention.com مع منصات أتمتة التسويق الرائدة في العالم لتحقيق أقصى قدر من نمو الجمهور، واستعادة إيرادات عربة التسوق، وإعادة جذب الجماهير المنقضية من خلال أنظمة تكامل البيانات الرائدة في الصناعة. قم بزيادة الإيرادات غير المستغلة لمتجر التجارة الإلكترونية الخاص بك إلى الحد الأقصى باستخدام ...
SuperBuzz
superbuzz.io
تعزيز حركة الاحتفاظ والأرباح باستخدام تقنية GPT-3