WebCatalog

بدائل - dscout

UserTesting

UserTesting

usertesting.com

اختبار قابلية الاستخدام وأدوات البحث لتحسين تجربة العملاء عبر الإنترنت من UserTesting، منصة Human Insight. برنامج صناعة تجربة العملاء رقم 1 من G2.

Userfeel

Userfeel

userfeel.com

أداة اختبار المستخدم للدفع الفوري دون الحاجة إلى اشتراك أو رسوم شهرية. احصل على رؤى أفضل من فريقنا من المختبرين ذوي الجودة العالية مقابل 30 دولارًا فقط لكل مختبر.

VideoAsk

VideoAsk

videoask.com

الطريقة الأسهل لإجراء محادثات فيديو غير متزامنة. قم بإشراك مجتمعك، وتوظيف مواهب جديدة، وتوليد عملاء محتملين أفضل، وغير ذلك الكثير.

Userlytics

Userlytics

userlytics.com

استفد من منصة أبحاث المستخدم المتطورة لدينا وفريق عالمي يضم أكثر من 1.6 مليون شخص لتحسين تجربة العملاء والمستخدمين.

Respondent Participant

Respondent Participant

respondent.io

مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.

Respondent Researcher

Respondent Researcher

respondent.io

مطابقة الباحثين مع المشاركين. قم بتجنيد أي جمهور مشارك أو ابحث عن فرص بحث مدفوعة الأجر عبر أي طريقة بحث في جميع أنحاء العالم.

VideoPeel

VideoPeel

videopeel.com

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap

StoryTap

storytap.com

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta

Forsta

forsta.com

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.