WebCatalog

بدائل - Domo

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (تعني كلمة فرنسية "طاولة صغيرة" حرفيًا، وتستخدم أيضًا لتعني "صورة"؛ pl. tableaux أو نادرًا، tableaus) قد تشير إلى:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker هو برنامج لذكاء الأعمال ومنصة لتحليل البيانات الضخمة تساعدك على استكشاف تحليلات الأعمال في الوقت الفعلي وتحليلها ومشاركتها بسهولة.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

برامج ذكاء الأعمال والتحليلات. Zoho Analytics هو برنامج ذاتي الخدمة لتحليل المعلومات وذكاء الأعمال يتيح لك تحليل بياناتك بصريًا وإنشاء تصورات مذهلة للبيانات واكتشاف الرؤى المخفية في دقائق.

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

برنامج ذكاء الأعمال من Sisense، الشركة الرائدة في مجال ذكاء الأعمال للبيانات المعقدة - يمكنك إعداد البيانات المتنامية من مصادر متعددة وتحليلها واستكشافها بسهولة.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode عبارة عن منصة بيانات تعاونية تجمع بين SQL وR وPython والتحليلات المرئية في مكان واحد. الاتصال والتحليل والمشاركة بشكل أسرع.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

توفر Alteryx منصة التحليلات السحابية الرائدة. نحن نمكن الجميع من اكتشاف رؤى عالية التأثير من خلال أتمتة التحليلات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي.

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

تم إجراء تحليلات موقع الويب والمنتجات بشكل صحيح - أخيرًا! يلتقط تتبع Spotless™ من Usermaven جميع الأحداث تلقائيًا، مما يزيل الاعتماد على المطورين ويجعله أداة التحليل الأسهل للمسوقين وأفراد المنتج.

استكشاف

WebCatalog Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.