بدائل - DagsHub
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Box.net)، هي شركة إنترنت أمريكية مقرها في ريدوود سيتي، كاليفورنيا. تركز الشركة على إدارة المحتوى السحابي وخدمة مشاركة الملفات للشركات. يتوفر العملاء والتطبيقات الرسمية لنظامي التشغيل Windows وmacOS والعديد من منصات الأجهزة المحمولة. تأسست شركة بوكس في عام 2005.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks هي شركة أسسها المبدعون الأصليون لـ Apache Spark. نشأت Databricks من مشروع AMPLab في جامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي والذي شارك في صنع Apache Spark، وهو إطار عمل حوسبة موزع مفتوح المصدر تم بناؤه فوق Scala. تقوم Databricks بتطوير منصة على شبكة الإنترنت للعمل مع Spark، والتي توفر إدارة جماعية آلية ...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
دفاتر الملاحظات المدارة لعلماء البيانات والباحثين.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
توفر Alibaba Cloud مجموعة متكاملة من أدوات ومنتجات الحوسبة السحابية الموثوقة والآمنة، مما يساعدك على بناء البنية التحتية السحابية ومراكز البيانات في مناطق متعددة لتمكين أعمالك الصناعية العالمية. قم بتجربته مجانا.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
العملية الكاملة لتشغيل علوم البيانات - بناء خوارزمية التعلم الآلي، وشرح النتائج والتنبؤ بها، معبأة بنقرة واحدة.
Observable
observablehq.com
استكشاف البيانات وتحليلها وشرحها. كفريق. اكتشف رؤى جديدة، وأجب عن المزيد من الأسئلة، واتخذ قرارات أفضل.
OpenText
opentext.com
شركة OpenText (تُكتب أيضًا نصًا مفتوحًا) هي شركة كندية تعمل على تطوير وبيع برامج إدارة معلومات المؤسسات (EIM). تعد شركة OpenText، التي يقع مقرها الرئيسي في واترلو، أونتاريو، كندا، أكبر شركة برمجيات في كندا اعتبارًا من عام 2014 ومعترف بها كواحدة من أفضل 100 صاحب عمل في كندا. 2016 بواسطة Mediacorp Can...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku هي شركة متخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي تأسست في عام 2013. في ديسمبر 2019، أعلنت Dataiku أن CapitalG - صندوق رأس المال الاستثماري للنمو في مرحلة متأخرة والممول من شركة Alphabet Inc. - انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر وأنه قد انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر. حققت مكانة يونيكورن بقيمة 1.4 مليار دولا...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.
Akkio
akkio.com
الذكاء الاصطناعي التنبؤي للمحللين. امنح عملياتك ميزة تنافسية من خلال الرؤى السريعة والتنبؤات السهلة. لا يوجد ترميز مطلوب.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.
V7
v7labs.com
البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.
Qlik
qlik.com
يساعدك Qlik® على استخدام بياناتك لحل المشكلات وتحقيق الأهداف الجديدة وتلبية احتياجات العمل المهمة. كل شيء يبدأ هنا. مع الشركة الرائدة في مجال تكامل البيانات وحلول التحليلات التي تدعم استراتيجية الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بك.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
محبوب من قبل علماء البيانات، وتحكمه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. الحل الشامل الخاص بك لعلوم البيانات وتطوير التعلم الآلي والنشر وخطوط أنابيب البيانات في السحابة.
Pecan
pecan.ai
تم تصميم برنامج التحليلات التنبؤية من Pecan لتحقيق التأثير. احصل على تنبؤات دقيقة وقابلة للتنفيذ في أيام واطلق العنان لقوة AutoML.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their effi...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processin...
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical - end to end ML platform - editable in code, built for data scientists to assist with preparing data, building ML models, deploying scalable models with a few clicks and managing them with ML Ops functionality. Kortical is different as it is built with transparency and control, where the c...
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying ...
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy a...
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
يعد Neural Designer أداة برمجية قوية لتطوير نماذج التعلم الآلي ونشرها. فهو يوفر واجهة سهلة الاستخدام تسمح للمستخدمين ببناء الشبكات العصبية وتدريبها وتقييمها دون الحاجة إلى معرفة برمجية واسعة. بفضل مجموعة واسعة من الميزات والخوارزميات، يعمل Neural Designer على تبسيط سير عمل التعلم الآلي بالكامل، بدءً...
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid هو نظام تشغيل تحليلي من المستوى الأول على مستوى المؤسسات يتوسع من تحليلات الخدمة الذاتية لمستخدم واحد إلى عمليات نشر مركزية لآلاف المستخدمين - ويغطي تصورات بيانات بسيطة ولكنها فعالة إلى إمكانات التعلم الآلي المتقدمة. يتميز نظام التشغيل Analytics غير التقليدي بعميل عالمي لأي جهاز ونظام تشغيل....
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL هو تطور لمحررات SQL القديمة مثل DataGrip وDBeaver وPostico. نحن نقدم محرر SQL جميلًا وحديثًا للفرق التي تركز على البيانات والتي تتطلع إلى توفير الوقت وتحسين دقة البيانات وتعيين موظفين جدد بشكل أسرع وتقديم رؤى للأعمال بسرعة. باستخدام PopSQL، يمكن للمستخدمين فهم نموذج البيانات الخاص بهم بسهولة،...
Incorta
incorta.com
تعمل منصة تسليم البيانات المفتوحة من Incorta على تبسيط الوصول إلى البيانات من أنظمة مؤسسية متعددة ومعقدة لفتح القيمة الكاملة للبيانات التنظيمية، مما يجعلها متاحة بسهولة للتحليل. بدعم من GV، وKleiner Perkins، وM12، وPrysm Capital، وTelstra Ventures، وSorenson Capital، تعمل Incorta على تمكين الشركات ا...
IBM
ibm.com
يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...
Encord
encord.com
جميع الأدوات التي تحتاجها لبناء نماذج أفضل وأسرع Encord هي منصة البيانات الرائدة لفرق الرؤية الحاسوبية المتقدمة: تبسيط عملية وضع العلامات وسير عمل RLHF، ومراقبة النماذج وتقييمها، وإدارة البيانات وتنظيمها للوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للإنتاج بشكل أسرع.
JADBio
jadbio.com
التعلم الآلي بدون تعليمات برمجية يعمل على أتمتة اكتشاف العلامات الحيوية، ويفسر دورها بناءً على احتياجاتك البحثية
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
وأخيرًا، حل مصمم للمؤسسات من خلال دليل العلامة التجارية الشامل الخاص بـ Mark AI وإمكانيات تخصيص الذكاء الاصطناعي، نقدم حلاً على مستوى المؤسسة يسمح لك بتشكيل هوية الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاص بك ورسائله لتلبية متطلبات عملك.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
يفتح. مرن. مصمم للتكيف مع احتياجات الذكاء الاصطناعي لفريقك. يجمع DataRobot كل مسارات العمل التوليدية والتنبؤية معًا في نظام أساسي واحد قوي. قم بتقديم الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي يحتاجه عملك بسرعة، وتحكم في جميع أصولك، واستفد من خبراء الذكاء الاصطناعي العالميين.
Altair One
altairone.com
يوفر Altair One™ وصولاً ديناميكيًا وتعاونيًا إلى تقنية المحاكاة وتحليل البيانات والحوسبة عالية الأداء (HPC) والموارد السحابية القابلة للتطوير، كل ذلك في مكان واحد.