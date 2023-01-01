بدائل - Captain Data
Dripify
dripify.io
قم بتعزيز توليد العملاء المحتملين على LinkedIn باستخدام Dripify. أداة التشغيل الآلي لـ LinkedIn متعددة الوظائف والمصممة لمساعدة فريق المبيعات لديك على تحسين التنقيب عن LinkedIn وإبرام المزيد من الصفقات — كل ذلك بشكل آلي كامل
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
أتمتة حملات التوعية الباردة على البريد الإلكتروني ووسائل التواصل الاجتماعي جرب برنامج أتمتة المبيعات الذي أثبت كفاءته وعزز جهود التواصل البارد كل يوم كما يفعل أكثر من 2000 مستخدم لدينا
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ عبارة عن منصة للمشاركة في المبيعات تعمل على أتمتة البحث والتواصل عبر البريد الإلكتروني والمكالمات والمهام والبيع الاجتماعي. يستخدم الآلاف من فرق المبيعات PersistIQ للعثور على رسائل البريد الإلكتروني الخاصة بالعملاء المحتملين، وإرسال رسائل بريد إلكتروني مخصصة للتواصل، وأتمتة المتابعات، وحجز...