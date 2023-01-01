بدائل - Brushfire
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo هو برنامج لإدارة الأعمال يشمل إدارة علاقات العملاء والتجارة الإلكترونية والفواتير والمحاسبة والتصنيع والمستودعات وإدارة المشاريع وإدارة المخزون. إصدار المجتمع هو برنامج حر، مرخص بموجب GNU LGPLv3. هناك أيضًا إصدار "Enterprise" خاص به، والذي يحتوي على ميزات وخدمات إضافية. يتم تنسيق الكود المصدري ...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral، Inc. هي شركة أمريكية تقدم خدمات الاتصالات السحابية وحلول التعاون للشركات. أسس الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة RingCentral Vlad Shmunis و CTO Vlad Vendrow الشركة في عام 1999. وكان من بين المستثمرين في RingCentral دوغ ليون، وسيكويا كابيتال، وديفيد وايدن، وKhosla Ventures، روب ثيس، Scale Venture Par...
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite هو موقع إلكتروني لإدارة الأحداث وحجز التذاكر مقره في الولايات المتحدة. تتيح الخدمة للمستخدمين تصفح الأحداث المحلية وإنشائها والترويج لها. تفرض الخدمة رسومًا على منظمي الأحداث مقابل خدمات التذاكر عبر الإنترنت، ما لم يكن الحدث مجانيًا. تم إطلاق Eventbrite في عام 2006 ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو...
Airmeet
airmeet.com
اكتشف منصتك المفضلة لمؤتمرات القمة الافتراضية والمؤتمرات عبر الإنترنت والأحداث المختلطة. مصممة للمشاركة من خلال تجربة مخصصة. حاول مجانا!
Whova
whova.com
برنامج إدارة الأحداث الشامل للأحداث الشخصية والمختلطة والافتراضية
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
قم بتشغيل الأحداث الخاصة بك بشكل أكثر ذكاءً وأفضل. Zoho Backstage هو برنامج لإدارة الأحداث يمكّن منظمي الأحداث من تخطيط وإدارة المؤتمرات والاجتماعات وإطلاق المنتجات بكفاءة وتأثير أكبر.
Bizzabo
bizzabo.com
Bizzabo هو برنامج الأحداث الأكثر شعبية في العالم. تعمل منصتنا على تمكين كل منظم ومسوق وعارض وحاضر من إطلاق العنان لقوة الأحداث.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
قم باستضافة ندوات عبر الإنترنت سيحبها جمهورك. إذا كنت مستعدًا لبرنامج ندوة عبر الإنترنت سهل وقابل للتخصيص بدون تنزيلات أو متاعب، فمرحبًا بك في بيتك.
Ticket Tailor
tickettailor.com
يعد Ticket Tailor حلاً بسيطًا ومجانيًا لإصدار تذاكر الأحداث للأحداث بجميع الأشكال والأحجام. قم بالتسجيل مجانًا، واحصل على الحدث الأول مباشرة، وقم ببيع التذاكر عبر الإنترنت.
HeySummit
heysummit.com
أنشئ أحداثًا ومؤتمرات ودورات افتراضية رائعة وغير ذلك الكثير للتفاعل مع جمهورك وتنمية مجتمعك من خلال التسويق القائم على الأحداث.
Goldcast
goldcast.io
Goldcast عبارة عن منصة مخصصة لأحداث B2B تعمل على تحويل التسويق من خلال الاستضافة السهلة للأحداث الرقمية والشخصية الجذابة. يستفيد الآلاف من المسوقين في مجال B2B من الشركات، من شركات مثل Adobe وMicrosoft وZuora وMailchimp، من Goldcast لتعزيز الحضور وإنشاء تجارب آسرة وإعادة استخدام محتوى الأحداث والاست...
Swapcard
swapcard.com
قم بإدارة معارض ومؤتمرات أكثر ذكاءً، بدون أي صداع Swapcard عبارة عن نظام أساسي سهل الاستخدام للتسجيل والمشاركة تم تصميمه لتحقيق إيرادات أعلى في الأحداث الخاصة بك.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
يتيح لك WebinarNinja إنشاء ندوات عبر الإنترنت واستضافتها ومشاركتها دون أي قلق. ابدأ اليوم وأنشئ أول ندوة عبر الإنترنت لك في 10 ثوانٍ.
AnyRoad
anyroad.com
منصة التسويق التجريبية الرائدة لتشغيل الأحداث والتجارب وتحسينها، وتنمية الولاء للعلامة التجارية وتحقيق عائد أكبر على الاستثمار.
Hubilo
hubilo.com
أنشئ أحداثًا أفضل تحقق إيرادات حقيقية. يمثل كل حدث فرصة لزيادة الإيرادات، بغض النظر عن مكان حدوثه. قم بإعطاء الأولوية لخط الأنابيب من منصة واحدة مع ندوات عبر الإنترنت وحفلات مشاهدة وعروض توضيحية ومؤتمرات وأحداث شخصية تؤدي إلى التحويل.
Eventzilla
eventzilla.net
يتيح لك Eventzilla إعداد نماذج التسجيل المخصصة وإرسال دعوات عبر البريد الإلكتروني وإدارة عمليات الإلغاء في مكان واحد. يمكن للحاضرين في الحدث التسجيل عبر الإنترنت وإجراء عمليات دفع آمنة عبر الإنترنت.
Momice
momice.com
Momice offers event software and knowledge to event professionals. Momice software enables event professionals to optimize their event website, registration, event mailings, ticketing, audience interaction, on-site registration and event evaluation (survey), of all their live, online and hybrid even...
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...
inwink
inwink.com
inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...
Cadmium
gocadmium.com
Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas, and knowledge. The company’s software products are trusted by more than 900 content-driven organization...
Attendease
attendease.com
Cutting-edge Software for Corporate Events and Meeting Planning Management. Attendease is the ultimate event management solution for planners and meeting organizers. From in-person to hybrid and virtual, our platform covers every aspect of your event's lifestyle. Promote seamlessly with our website ...
Eventene
eventene.com
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
Eventtia
eventtia.com
Eventtia is an all-in-one event management platform helping large corporations to create uniquely engaging in person, hybrid and virtual events. Eventtia's customizable features and API integrations enable world-leading companies to efficiently manage attendees, create engaging email and SMS campaig...
Edenkit
edenkit.com
Edenkit helps you: - instantly create a digital presence, launching an event webpage, mobile app, registration and community marketing campaign in minutes - all based on your content - build loyal relationships, empower speakers, sponsors and exhibitors to tell their own story with self-managed prof...
Eventcube
eventcube.io
Eventcube empowers event organisers to create meaningful virtual, in-person, and hybrid events through beautiful event management technology which can be fully customised and white labeled at every t... Show More uchpoint. With Eventcube, you can build a branded broadcast stage while simultaneously ...
Canapii
canapii.com
Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...
EventMobi
eventmobi.com
EventMobi's end-to-end event management platform makes it easy for event organizers to plan, promote, monetize and deliver engaging virtual, hybrid and in-person event experiences. From website, registration and an award-winning event app, to the Virtual Space and fully managed online event producti...
PheedLoop
pheedloop.com
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans,...
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activatio...
EventX
eventx.io
“Events Anywhere, Anytime, for Anyone.” Events are where meaningful connections and knowledge sharing happen. We are here to make events simple and impactful. EventX is an award-winning virtual event SaaS platform, and an all-in-one smart event management solution provider. We offer both virtual and...
AllEvents
allevents.in
AllEvents is a rapidly expanding event management platform that offers comprehensive 360° features to assist event organizers. The platform helps event creators to create event pages, streamline ticket sales, and receive instant payment. Trusted by over 300K event professionals, AllEvents is adaptab...
Swoogo
swoogo.events
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling,...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up عبارة عن نظام أساسي لإدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) شامل يساعدك على بناء مجتمعك وتنميته من خلال الأحداث والعضويات والأدوات الرقمية الأخرى من مكان واحد. تدمج منصة Glue Up الكل في واحد أفضل إدارة علاقات العملاء وإدارة الأحداث وإدارة العضوية والتسويق عبر البريد الإلكتروني وإدارة المشاريع وإدارة الت...
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
قم بإنشاء موقع ويب جميل للحدث في دقائق. أنشئ موقعًا إلكترونيًا للحدث، واجمع التسجيلات، وبيع التذاكر، وقم بالترويج للحدث الخاص بك عبر الإنترنت. موثوقة وآمنة. موثوق به من قبل أكثر من مليون شخص حول العالم، بما في ذلك المخططون من Nike وMIT وRefinery29.
EventBookings
eventbookings.com
يعد EventBookings حلاً بسيطًا وسهل الاستخدام لإصدار تذاكر الأحداث للأحداث بجميع أنواعها وأحجامها. قم بالتسجيل واحصل على الحدث الأول مباشرة وقم ببيع التذاكر عبر الإنترنت.
Worksup
worksup.com
لقد قمنا بتنظيم المؤتمرات والفعاليات التجارية لأكثر من 20 عامًا. في مرحلة ما، وفي مواجهة تحديات صناعة الأحداث المختلفة، قررنا إنشاء منصة للأحداث، سهلة الاستخدام للحاضرين وسريعة الإعداد للمنظمين. الآن، تمتد خبرتنا إلى مجموعة كاملة من إدارة الأحداث، وتوفير البث المباشر للأحداث البسيطة، والأسئلة والأجو...
InEvent
inevent.com
يتكون InEvent من محترفي الأحداث ومتخصصي الصوت والصورة الملهمين لدفع حدود الندوات عبر الإنترنت وتكنولوجيا الأحداث. يقدم منتجنا تجارب متميزة لشركات المؤسسات، مما يمكّنها من خلال حل العلامة البيضاء لإنشاء أحداث شخصية وافتراضية ومختلطة من خلال حلول البرامج والأجهزة. كل ذلك مدعومًا بخدمة عملاء مخصصة على ...
Accelevents
accelevents.com
اكتشف النظام الأساسي الوحيد لإدارة الأحداث على مستوى المؤسسات وسهل الاستخدام. تعرف على كيف يمكننا مساعدتك في حدثك الافتراضي أو المختلط أو الشخصي التالي. Accelevents، الحل الشامل لإدارة الأحداث الافتراضية والمختلطة والشخصية، يجمع بشكل فريد بين الإمكانات على مستوى المؤسسة وسهولة الاستخدام لتبسيط عملي...
Zuddle
zuddl.com
المنصة الموحدة للفعاليات والندوات عبر الإنترنت. قم بتبسيط سير عمل الحدث الخاص بك عن طريق توحيد أدوات متعددة للحصول على تجارب ورؤى استثنائية للحضور.
Explara
explara.com
تساعد Explara رواد الأعمال المبدعين والشركات الصغيرة على تحقيق الدخل من الأحداث والبيع عبر الإنترنت والمجتمع والتمويل الجماعي.