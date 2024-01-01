بدائل - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks هي شركة أسسها المبدعون الأصليون لـ Apache Spark. نشأت Databricks من مشروع AMPLab في جامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي والذي شارك في صنع Apache Spark، وهو إطار عمل حوسبة موزع مفتوح المصدر تم بناؤه فوق Scala. تقوم Databricks بتطوير منصة على شبكة الإنترنت للعمل مع Spark، والتي توفر إدارة جماعية آلية ...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
دفاتر الملاحظات المدارة لعلماء البيانات والباحثين.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku هي شركة متخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي والتعلم الآلي تأسست في عام 2013. في ديسمبر 2019، أعلنت Dataiku أن CapitalG - صندوق رأس المال الاستثماري للنمو في مرحلة متأخرة والممول من شركة Alphabet Inc. - انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر وأنه قد انضم إلى Dataiku كمستثمر. حققت مكانة يونيكورن بقيمة 1.4 مليار دولا...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex عبارة عن منصة بيانات حديثة لعلوم البيانات والتحليلات. دفاتر ملاحظات تعاونية وتطبيقات بيانات رائعة وأمان على مستوى المؤسسات.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai هي منصة إنتاج Full Stack AI وLLM ورؤية الكمبيوتر الرائدة لنمذجة بيانات الصور والفيديو والنصوص والصوت غير المنظمة.
V7
v7labs.com
البنية التحتية الكاملة لبيانات تدريب المؤسسات التي تغطي وضع العلامات وسير العمل ومجموعات البيانات والبشر في الحلقة.
Qlik
qlik.com
يساعدك Qlik® على استخدام بياناتك لحل المشكلات وتحقيق الأهداف الجديدة وتلبية احتياجات العمل المهمة. كل شيء يبدأ هنا. مع الشركة الرائدة في مجال تكامل البيانات وحلول التحليلات التي تدعم استراتيجية الذكاء الاصطناعي الخاصة بك.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
محبوب من قبل علماء البيانات، وتحكمه تكنولوجيا المعلومات. الحل الشامل الخاص بك لعلوم البيانات وتطوير التعلم الآلي والنشر وخطوط أنابيب البيانات في السحابة.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
تعمل منصة تسليم البيانات المفتوحة من Incorta على تبسيط الوصول إلى البيانات من أنظمة مؤسسية متعددة ومعقدة لفتح القيمة الكاملة للبيانات التنظيمية، مما يجعلها متاحة بسهولة للتحليل. بدعم من GV، وKleiner Perkins، وM12، وPrysm Capital، وTelstra Ventures، وSorenson Capital، تعمل Incorta على تمكين الشركات ا...
IBM
ibm.com
يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...
Encord
encord.com
جميع الأدوات التي تحتاجها لبناء نماذج أفضل وأسرع Encord هي منصة البيانات الرائدة لفرق الرؤية الحاسوبية المتقدمة: تبسيط عملية وضع العلامات وسير عمل RLHF، ومراقبة النماذج وتقييمها، وإدارة البيانات وتنظيمها للوصول إلى الذكاء الاصطناعي للإنتاج بشكل أسرع.
Altair One
altairone.com
يوفر Altair One™ وصولاً ديناميكيًا وتعاونيًا إلى تقنية المحاكاة وتحليل البيانات والحوسبة عالية الأداء (HPC) والموارد السحابية القابلة للتطوير، كل ذلك في مكان واحد.