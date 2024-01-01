بدائل - Botmake
ManyChat
manychat.com
إعادة اختراع كيفية التواصل مع عملائك. يتيح لك ManyChat التفاعل مع عملائك على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع - الاستفادة من قوة أتمتة التسويق اليوم!
ChatBot
chatbot.com
قم بأتمتة خدمة العملاء الخاصة بك باستخدام ChatBot ولا تفوت أبدًا فرصة البيع أو مساعدة عملائك. قم ببناء روبوتات الدردشة الخاصة بك من الصفر، دون الحاجة إلى مهارات تقنية!
Drift
drift.com
الانجراف هو الطريقة الجديدة التي تشتري بها الشركات من الشركات. جرب أدوات التسويق والمبيعات التحادثية لدينا المصممة لتسهيل عملية الشراء اليوم، مجانًا تمامًا.
Botpress
botpress.com
أنشئ روبوتات الدردشة ChatGPT، بسرعة مدهشة 🚀. أول منشئ روبوتات الدردشة من الجيل التالي مدعوم من OpenAI. أنشئ روبوتات تشبه ChatGPT لمشروعك أو عملك لإنجاز المهام. 🎯
Chatfuel
chatfuel.com
Chatfuel هي منصة الروبوت الرائدة لإنشاء روبوتات الدردشة المدعمة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لفيسبوك. تعرف على كيفية إنشاء روبوت Facebook Messenger بسرعة وسهولة - دون الحاجة إلى أي تعليمات برمجية.
Gallabox
gallabox.com
Gallabox عبارة عن مساحة عمل بدون تعليمات برمجية تطلق العنان لقوة WhatsApp لتوسيع نطاق أعمالك من خلال Shared Inbox وWhatsApp بدون تعليمات برمجية Chatbot وWhatsApp Broadcasts والمزيد
Qualified
qualified.com
يساعد المؤهل الشركات على إنشاء خطوط أنابيب بشكل أسرع. استخدم أهم أصولك - موقع الويب الخاص بك - لتحديد زوارك الأكثر قيمة، وابدأ محادثات المبيعات على الفور، وجدولة الاجتماعات، وتحويل حركة المرور الصادرة والمدفوعة، واكتشاف إشارات نية الشراء.
Signals
getsignals.ai
تحويل مشاهدات الصفحة إلى عملاء. تعرف على الشركات التي تتصفح موقعك الإلكتروني حاليًا وقم بتحويلها إلى عملاء!
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
المنصة التعاونية لبناء وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي. تستخدم الفرق Voiceflow لتصميم واختبار وتشغيل وكلاء الدردشة أو الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوتي - معًا وبشكل أسرع وعلى نطاق واسع.
yellow.ai
yellow.ai
قم بأتمتة التفاعلات مع عملائك وموظفيك بأكثر من 135 لغة وعبر أكثر من 35 قناة لتحقيق نتائج قابلة للتنفيذ بتكاليف أقل.
LivePerson
liveperson.com
الذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة ليس مصطنعًا. أنشئ اتصالات هادفة وشخصية مع عملائك مع تقديم نتائج حقيقية لشركتك.
MindBehind
mindbehind.com
MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...
Laiye
laiye.com
Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...
Ideta
ideta.io
Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...
Kommunicate
kommunicate.io
Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...
Verloop.io
verloop.io
Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...
Tars
hellotars.com
Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...
Rep AI
hellorep.ai
Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...
Gupshup
gupshup.io
Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...
UChat
uchat.au
UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...
Kore.AI
kore.ai
Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...
IBM
ibm.com
يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...
Twixor
twixor.com
تعيد Twixor تعريف تجربة العملاء من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي ومعالجة اللغات الطبيعية، مما يؤدي إلى إنشاء رحلات عملاء ديناميكية على قنوات المراسلة. تدمج منصة CX منخفضة التعليمات البرمجية/بدون تعليمات برمجية بين المساعد الرقمي والأتمتة الذكية للعمليات، مما يوفر تفاعلات مخصصة وموجهة نحو الهدف. فهو...