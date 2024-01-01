WebCatalog

بدائل - Botmake

ManyChat

ManyChat

manychat.com

إعادة اختراع كيفية التواصل مع عملائك. يتيح لك ManyChat التفاعل مع عملائك على مدار 24 ساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع - الاستفادة من قوة أتمتة التسويق اليوم!

ChatBot

ChatBot

chatbot.com

قم بأتمتة خدمة العملاء الخاصة بك باستخدام ChatBot ولا تفوت أبدًا فرصة البيع أو مساعدة عملائك. قم ببناء روبوتات الدردشة الخاصة بك من الصفر، دون الحاجة إلى مهارات تقنية!

Drift

Drift

drift.com

الانجراف هو الطريقة الجديدة التي تشتري بها الشركات من الشركات. جرب أدوات التسويق والمبيعات التحادثية لدينا المصممة لتسهيل عملية الشراء اليوم، مجانًا تمامًا.

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

أنشئ روبوتات الدردشة ChatGPT، بسرعة مدهشة 🚀. أول منشئ روبوتات الدردشة من الجيل التالي مدعوم من OpenAI. أنشئ روبوتات تشبه ChatGPT لمشروعك أو عملك لإنجاز المهام. 🎯

Chatfuel

Chatfuel

chatfuel.com

Chatfuel هي منصة الروبوت الرائدة لإنشاء روبوتات الدردشة المدعمة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لفيسبوك. تعرف على كيفية إنشاء روبوت Facebook Messenger بسرعة وسهولة - دون الحاجة إلى أي تعليمات برمجية.

Gallabox

Gallabox

gallabox.com

Gallabox عبارة عن مساحة عمل بدون تعليمات برمجية تطلق العنان لقوة WhatsApp لتوسيع نطاق أعمالك من خلال Shared Inbox وWhatsApp بدون تعليمات برمجية Chatbot وWhatsApp Broadcasts والمزيد

Qualified

Qualified

qualified.com

يساعد المؤهل الشركات على إنشاء خطوط أنابيب بشكل أسرع. استخدم أهم أصولك - موقع الويب الخاص بك - لتحديد زوارك الأكثر قيمة، وابدأ محادثات المبيعات على الفور، وجدولة الاجتماعات، وتحويل حركة المرور الصادرة والمدفوعة، واكتشاف إشارات نية الشراء.

Signals

Signals

getsignals.ai

تحويل مشاهدات الصفحة إلى عملاء. تعرف على الشركات التي تتصفح موقعك الإلكتروني حاليًا وقم بتحويلها إلى عملاء!

Voiceflow

Voiceflow

voiceflow.com

المنصة التعاونية لبناء وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي. تستخدم الفرق Voiceflow لتصميم واختبار وتشغيل وكلاء الدردشة أو الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوتي - معًا وبشكل أسرع وعلى نطاق واسع.

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

قم بأتمتة التفاعلات مع عملائك وموظفيك بأكثر من 135 لغة وعبر أكثر من 35 قناة لتحقيق نتائج قابلة للتنفيذ بتكاليف أقل.

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

الذكاء الاصطناعي للمحادثة ليس مصطنعًا. أنشئ اتصالات هادفة وشخصية مع عملائك مع تقديم نتائج حقيقية لشركتك.

MindBehind

MindBehind

mindbehind.com

MindBehind is a conversational A.I management platform, helps non-technical teams to build, launch and growth their chatbots and virtual assistants in a single platform. MindBehind supplies brands of all sizes and different industries, such as Avis, Budget, Phillip Morris International, Renault, wit...

Laiye

Laiye

laiye.com

Laiye is the pioneer of the Work Execution System, a business and technology framework built around synergy between human and digital workers. Laiye’s software brings together in one platform the disparate tools businesses use to carry out digital tasks, such as Intelligent Document Processing(IDP),...

Ideta

Ideta

ideta.io

Ideta offers a no-code platform that allows companies to easily create conversational assistants on numerous communication channels such as web pages, social media, instant messaging apps and more via API. The solution makes the creation of chatbots and the use of AI accessible to all. IDEATA's SER...

Kommunicate

Kommunicate

kommunicate.io

Kommunicate is a generative AI-powered automation platform for customer support. Having understood the constant shift in consumer behavior, we at Kommunicate are building an all-in-one customer support automation platform that can help businesses stay in touch with their customers 24x7 across vario...

Verloop.io

Verloop.io

verloop.io

Verloop.io is the world's leading customer support automation platform. It helps businesses deliver delightful support experiences to their customers, across channels. Verloop.io's platform seamlessly delivers support across various channels, ranging from websites and WhatsApp to in-app and voice i...

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

Tars helps marketing and customer service teams optimize their conversion funnels, automate their customer service interactions, and redefine their customer experience using chatbots. On a Chatbot or Conversational Landing Page, visitors are greeted with an automated chatbot that starts a more huma...

Rep AI

Rep AI

hellorep.ai

Rep developed the first-ever AI Concierge for eCommerce stores that converts more traffic, reduces customer support tickets, and gets more sales — all powered by our own Rescue AI (behavioral AI) and ChatGPT (conversational AI). Rep proactively approaches disengaged site visitors and provides a guid...

Gupshup

Gupshup

gupshup.io

Gupshup.io is the leading Conversation Cloud for marketing, commerce, and support automation. Gupshup’s automation solutions enable 45,000+ brands across India, Latin America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States to deliver better customer experience, and increased revenue ...

UChat

UChat

uchat.au

UChat is a platform that design and build a chatbot to automate tasks and turn conversion. Build stronger relationships with customers by delivering targeted content and anticipating their reactions. * Provide 24/7 support, Engage customers * Omni-Channel Platform with visual flow builder, built wi...

Kore.AI

Kore.AI

kore.ai

Kore.ai is a leading provider of advanced AI with a decade of experience in helping enterprises realize business value through the safe and responsible use of AI. The company’s innovative platform, no-code tools and solutions are used to deliver end-to-end customer and employee experiences from auto...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

يعمل IBM Cognos Analytics بمثابة الطيار المساعد الموثوق به للأعمال بهدف جعلك أكثر ذكاءً وسرعة وأكثر ثقة في قراراتك المستندة إلى البيانات. يمنح IBM Cognos Analytics كل مستخدم - سواء كان عالم بيانات أو محلل أعمال أو متخصصًا غير متخصص في تكنولوجيا المعلومات - مزيدًا من القوة لإجراء التحليلات ذات الصلة ...

Twixor

Twixor

twixor.com

تعيد Twixor تعريف تجربة العملاء من خلال الذكاء الاصطناعي التوليدي ومعالجة اللغات الطبيعية، مما يؤدي إلى إنشاء رحلات عملاء ديناميكية على قنوات المراسلة. تدمج منصة CX منخفضة التعليمات البرمجية/بدون تعليمات برمجية بين المساعد الرقمي والأتمتة الذكية للعمليات، مما يوفر تفاعلات مخصصة وموجهة نحو الهدف. فهو...

استكشاف

Desktop

الدعم

الشركة

الأمور القانونية

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.