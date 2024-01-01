بدائل - Booksy
FitOn
fitonapp.com
اخسر الوزن، واحصل على اللياقة البدنية، واشعر بالارتياح في أي وقت وفي أي مكان مع دروس اللياقة البدنية المجانية حسب الطلب، وخطط التمرين الشخصية والتأملات الموجهة.
Vagaro
vagaro.com
ابحث عن الصالون أو المنتجع الصحي أو محترف اللياقة البدنية التالي. قراءة ونشر التعليقات. حدد موعدًا عبر الإنترنت على مدار الساعة طوال أيام الأسبوع لقصات الشعر والتلوين والعناية بالأظافر والعناية بالبشرة والتدليك والمكياج والمدربين الشخصيين واليوجا والبيلاتس والمزيد!
Glamsquad
glamsquad.com
Combines seamless technology, the most talented beauty professionals and your beauty goals, to empower you to look amazing, feel amazing and be amazing – on your own terms.
Zeel
zeel.com
Zeel offers the most reliable on-demand massage service in as little as an hour, or up to a month in advance, seven days a week, 365 days a year, with start times as early as 8am and as late as 10:30pm.
Manicare
manicare.com.au
Australia’s trusted essential skin tech & beauty tools for over 40 years.