بدائل - Bento

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce.com، Inc. هي شركة برمجيات أمريكية قائمة على السحابة ومقرها في سان فرانسيسكو، كاليفورنيا. توفر خدمة إدارة علاقات العملاء (CRM) وتبيع أيضًا مجموعة تكميلية من تطبيقات المؤسسات التي تركز على خدمة العملاء وأتمتة التسويق والتحليلات وتطوير التطبيقات. في عام 2020، صنفت مجلة Fortune شركة Salesfor...

Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM

zoho.com

يمكنك إدارة أعمالك بالكامل باستخدام مجموعة Zoho من أدوات الإنتاجية عبر الإنترنت وتطبيقات SaaS. أكثر من 50 مليون مستخدم يثقون بنا في جميع أنحاء العالم. جرّب خطتنا المجانية للأبد!

Miro

Miro

miro.com

Miro هي منصة السبورة البيضاء التعاونية عبر الإنترنت التي تمكن الفرق الموزعة من العمل معًا بشكل فعال، بدءًا من تبادل الأفكار باستخدام الملاحظات اللاصقة الرقمية وحتى تخطيط وإدارة سير العمل السريع.

Zoho CRM Plus

Zoho CRM Plus

zoho.com

Zoho CRM Plus عبارة عن منصة موحدة لتجربة العملاء تعمل على تمكين فرق المبيعات والتسويق والدعم لديك من العمل كفريق واحد على واجهة واحدة.

TheyDo

TheyDo

theydo.io

التفكير في التصميم الرقمي لحل المشكلات التي تتمحور حول العملاء. قم بتحويل أعمالك لإنتاج ابتكارات مذهلة، باستخدام طريقة مجربة على نطاق واسع.

Planhat

Planhat

planhat.com

Planhat عبارة عن منصة جميلة ومرنة وقوية لنجاح العملاء. العملاء 360، والنتائج الصحية، وكتب قواعد اللعبة، وبوابات العملاء، والمزيد.

CleverTap

CleverTap

clevertap.com

CleverTap هي شركة لإدارة دورة حياة العملاء والتسويق عبر الهاتف المحمول قائمة على SaaS ومقرها في ماونتن فيو، كاليفورنيا. تأسست في مايو 2013، وتوفر تحليلات تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول ومنتجات مشاركة المستخدم لأكثر من 8000 شركة بما في ذلك Sony وVodafone وCarousell وDC Comics وGo-Jek وBookMyShow وDealsPlus. ...

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

MoEngage هو حل متكامل يتكون من تحليلات قوية للعملاء والمشاركة الآلية عبر القنوات والتخصيص القائم على الذكاء الاصطناعي.

Contentsquare

Contentsquare

contentsquare.com

قم بتحسين الإيرادات والتحويل والمشاركة من خلال منصة تحليلات التجربة الرقمية الأكثر اكتمالاً في العالم.

ChurnZero

ChurnZero

churnzero.net

ChurnZero هو برنامج لنجاح العملاء يساعد الشركات على فهم استخدام منتجات العملاء، وتقييم صحتهم، ويمنح الأعمال الوسائل اللازمة لإدارة تجربة العملاء وأتمتتها.

Catalyst

Catalyst

catalyst.io

برنامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعدك على مركزية بيانات العملاء والحصول على رؤية واضحة لصحة العملاء وتوسيع نطاق التجارب التي تدفع الاحتفاظ والنمو.

Acquia

Acquia

acquia.com

Acquia هي شركة برمجيات كخدمة شارك في تأسيسها Dries Buytaert وJay Batson لتوفير منتجات وخدمات المؤسسات والدعم الفني لمنصة إدارة محتوى الويب مفتوحة المصدر Drupal.

Totango

Totango

totango.com

Totango هو أحد برامج نجاح العملاء الذي يساعد المؤسسات على تحقيق نمو في الإيرادات وتقليل التقلبات مع التركيز على رحلة عميل SaaS. تجربة توتانجو مجانا.

Upland Adestra

Upland Adestra

uplandsoftware.com

برنامج أتمتة البريد الإلكتروني الذي يلهم المشاركة. قم بإشراك جمهور بريدك الإلكتروني بمحتوى مخصص يجذب التحويلات. Upland Adestra هي شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال توفير البريد الإلكتروني للتسويق من منظور الشخص الأول وحلول التسويق لدورة الحياة للعلامات التجارية العالمية والمتنامية على حدٍ سواء.

Act-On

Act-On

act-on.com

منصة أتمتة التسويق متخصصة في التسويق بين الشركات (B2B) وB2C (B2C) والبريد الإلكتروني، وهي مصممة لتلبية الاحتياجات الفعلية للأعمال في العصر الحديث.

Xeno

Xeno

getxeno.com

Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...

SuprSend

SuprSend

suprsend.com

SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...

ShiftX

ShiftX

shiftx.com

Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.

Dynosend

Dynosend

dynosend.com

Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...

Retainly

Retainly

retainly.app

Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...

Growlytics

Growlytics

growlytics.in

Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...

CustomerGlu

CustomerGlu

customerglu.com

CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...

Apxor

Apxor

apxor.com

Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...

Cemantica

Cemantica

cemantica.com

CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations

Vizury

Vizury

vizury.com

Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...

Custellence

Custellence

custellence.com

We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...

JourneyTrack.io

JourneyTrack.io

journeytrack.io

JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...

Plotline

Plotline

plotline.so

Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.

Growth Channel

Growth Channel

growthchannel.com

Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.

FlowMapp

FlowMapp

flowmapp.com

Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...

Indeemo

Indeemo

indeemo.com

Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...

Magnews

Magnews

magnews.it

Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...

UXPressia

UXPressia

uxpressia.com

UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...

Treasure Data

Treasure Data

treasuredata.com

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...

Ruler Analytics

Ruler Analytics

ruleranalytics.com

إن Ruler Analytics عبارة عن نظام أساسي لقياس التسويق وإسناده يربط بيانات التسويق والمبيعات والإيرادات والعملاء المنعزلة بما يلي: - توفير عرض مسار كامل لرحلة العميل الخاصة بك - إسناد الإيرادات بدقة على مستوى القناة والحملة والمحتوى والكلمات الرئيسية - إنشاء اللمس المتعدد تقارير الإحالة باستخدام 6 نما...

WebEngage

WebEngage

webengage.com

WebEngage هو نظام تشغيل متكامل للاحتفاظ بالعملاء، يعمل على تبسيط مشاركة العملاء لأكثر من 800 علامة تجارية حول العالم. تتيح المنصة للشركات بناء علاقات شخصية وذات مغزى مع مستخدميها عبر القنوات الرقمية المختلفة. بفضل مجموعتها الشاملة من الأدوات والحلول، تعمل WebEngage على تمكين الشركات من فهم العملاء و...

Knotch

Knotch

knotch.com

تكشف منصة ذكاء المحتوى في Knotch عن المحتوى الذي يعمل وسبب نجاحه، حتى تتمكن من قضاء وقت أقل في التخمين ووقت أطول في التصرف. موثوق به من قبل فرق التسويق المعتمدة على البيانات

Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud

netcorecloud.com

تعد منصة مشاركة وتجربة العملاء من Netcore Cloud (المعروفة سابقًا باسم Netcore Smartech) بمثابة منصة نمو شاملة تمكن المسوقين والنمو ومديري المنتجات من إجراء محادثات قوية مع العملاء عبر نقاط اتصال متعددة. بدعم من قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي/التعلم الآلي، تمكن Netcore Cloud العلامات التجارية لمواقع الويب وتطب...

cux.io

cux.io

cux.io

نحن نترجم تجارب زوار موقعك إلى أرقام، ونتعرف على أنماط سلوكهم طوال رحلة العميل ونقدم رؤى فورية قابلة للتنفيذ. لا مزيد من البيانات غير المرغوب فيها

ChannelMix

ChannelMix

channelmix.com

من خلال منصة شاملة ومجموعة شاملة من منتجات التحليلات، توفر ChannelMix للعلامات التجارية والوكالات الرائدة مسارًا واضحًا لقياس عائد الاستثمار التسويقي وتنميته. تعد ChannelMix رائدة في قياس التسويق الجاهز للمستقبل من خلال تتبع تحليلات الطرف الأول ونماذج البيانات التي تقدم رؤى أكثر دقة واستدامة وتأثيرً...

Solitics

Solitics

solitics.com

Solitics عبارة عن منصة مبتكرة لمشاركة العملاء متخصصة في تنشيط الزوار وإشراك العملاء ومجموعة التحليلات الحديثة. تتيح المنصة للعلامات التجارية B2C أتمتة دورة حياة عملائها وتخصيصها وإدارتها بالكامل، وتنفيذ الرؤية الأكثر طموحًا ودفع النمو. مع الالتزام بالتنفيذ السريع (يعيش خلال 45 يومًا!) والابتكار المس...

TrenDemon

TrenDemon

trendemon.com

Trendemon هو حل لتخصيص الويب والتنسيق على أساس الحساب - منصة تنسيق الرحلة القائمة على الهدف هي المحور الرئيسي المستخدم لفهم رحلة العميل وتقديم تجارب مخصصة على نطاق واسع، مما يشجع الزائرين على مواصلة التفاعل مع موقع الويب الخاص بك - مما يؤدي إلى زيادة أداء الأعمال . قم بتسريع مسار التدفق والإيرادات ا...

Prelay

Prelay

prelay.com

تساعد منصة بيع فريق Prelay الشركات على تبسيط صفقاتها المعقدة وتعظيم مواردها الداخلية الأكثر قيمة لزيادة الإيرادات بشكل أسرع كفريق واحد. تسمح العديد من فرق الإيرادات لملفات CRM الثابتة والأدوات القديمة بقمع إمكانات البيع الخاصة بهم. بدون حل مصمم خصيصًا لإدارة الصفقات المعقدة، يلجأ أصحاب المصلحة الداخ...

Lifesight

Lifesight

lifesight.io

اجعل كل دولار تسويقي مهمًا - استفد من بياناتك الخاصة باستخدام القياسات المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي لاتخاذ قرارات تسويقية مثالية. لا حاجة لمحللي البيانات أو العلماء. تتيح منصة Lifesight للمسوقين المعاصرين تحقيق نتائج أكبر من خلال الحصول على ملكية بيانات العملاء، والتخفيف من فقدان المعرفات، وتعزيز تجا...

Quadient

Quadient

quadient.com

Quadient هي القوة الدافعة وراء تجارب العملاء الأكثر أهمية في العالم. نحن نساعد المؤسسات على بناء علاقات قوية مع عملائها.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

تم إجراء تحليلات موقع الويب والمنتجات بشكل صحيح - أخيرًا! يلتقط تتبع Spotless™ من Usermaven جميع الأحداث تلقائيًا، مما يزيل الاعتماد على المطورين ويجعله أداة التحليل الأسهل للمسوقين وأفراد المنتج.

Squeezely

Squeezely

squeezely.tech

قم ببناء مسار تحويل أفضل مع تجارب مخصصة لكل زائر

Ortto

Ortto

ortto.com

افهم عملائك وأطلق إستراتيجية كاملة النطاق تعتمد على البيانات من خلال منصة Ortto المتكاملة لإدارة علاقات العملاء والبريد الإلكتروني والتسويق.

