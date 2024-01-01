بدائل - Aiven

WebCatalog

Canva

Canva

canva.com

Canva عبارة عن منصة للتصميم الجرافيكي تتيح للمستخدمين إنشاء رسومات الوسائط الاجتماعية والعروض التقديمية والملصقات والمستندات والمحتويات المرئية الأخرى. ويمكن للمستخدمين الاختيار من بين العديد من القوالب المصممة بشكل احترافي، وتحرير التصميمات وتحميل الصور الخاصة بهم من خلال واجهة السحب والإفلات. النظ...

Looker Studio

Looker Studio

cloud.google.com

يعد Looker Studio، المعروف سابقًا باسم Google Data Studio، أداة عبر الإنترنت لتحويل البيانات إلى تقارير ولوحات معلومات إعلامية قابلة للتخصيص قدمتها Google في 15 مارس 2016 كجزء من مجموعة Google Analytics 360 للمؤسسات. أطلق العنان لقوة بياناتك باستخدام لوحات المعلومات التفاعلية والتقارير الرائعة التي...

Kittl

Kittl

kittl.com

قم بتسريع سير عملك باستخدام أدوات التصميم المدعومة بالذكاء الاصطناعي من Kittl واحصل على إمكانية الوصول الفوري إلى عدد كبير من الرسوم التوضيحية والخطوط والصور والأيقونات والأنسجة المذهلة.

Genially

Genially

genial.ly

قم بإنشاء العروض التقديمية والرسوم البيانية والمحتويات المذهلة الأخرى بنفسك أو مع فريقك.

Litmaps

Litmaps

litmaps.com

اكتشف العلوم بشكل أسرع. التنقل في الأبحاث المرئية والبحث في شبكة الاستشهادات ومزامنة الفريق. منصة الاكتشاف العلمي النهائية.

Flourish

Flourish

flourish.studio

تصور جميل وسهل للبيانات وسرد القصص

Grow

Grow

grow.com

برنامج ذكاء الأعمال الذي يحرر الرؤى التي تحتاجها بشدة لدعم النمو وتحويل أعمالك.

Visme

Visme

visme.co

قم بإنشاء عروض تقديمية احترافية ورسوم بيانية تفاعلية وتصميم جميل ومقاطع فيديو جذابة، كل ذلك في مكان واحد. ابدأ باستخدام Visme اليوم.

Infogram

Infogram

infogram.com

إن Infogram هو أداة سهلة الاستخدام لإنشاء الرسوم البيانية والرسوم البيانية. قم بإنشاء ومشاركة الرسوم البيانية الجميلة والتقارير عبر الإنترنت والخرائط التفاعلية. اصنع بنفسك هنا

Rose AI

Rose AI

rose.ai

ابحث بشكل أسرع مع روز. تخلص من الساعات الضائعة في البحث عن البيانات وتنظيفها وتصورها وتحويلها باستخدام قوة الذكاء الاصطناعي.

Venngage

Venngage

venngage.com

انضم إلى أكثر من 5 ملايين محترف يعتبرون Venngage صانع الرسوم البيانية المفضل. اختر من بين أكثر من 10000 قالب احترافي مخصص للشركات.

Databox

Databox

databox.com

منصة تحليلات الأعمال مصممة لمساعدتك على فهم ما يحدث في عملك. مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية من الخدمات السحابية وجداول البيانات وقاعدة البيانات في مكان واحد.

Grist

Grist

getgrist.com

يستحق العالم أداة أفضل من جداول البيانات. يمكنك الجمع بين مرونة جدول البيانات وقوة قاعدة البيانات لتنظيم بياناتك على طريقتك.

Elastic Cloud

Elastic Cloud

elastic.co

البحث المؤسسي وإمكانية المراقبة والأمان للسحابة. يمكنك العثور على المعلومات بسرعة وسهولة واكتساب الرؤى وحماية استثمارك التكنولوجي سواء كنت تعمل على Amazon Web Services أو Microsoft Azure أو Google Cloud.

SafetyCulture

SafetyCulture

safetyculture.com

ثقافة السلامة (iAuditor) إجراء عمليات التفتيش. التقاط القضايا. إدارة المهام. التواصل بوضوح. تدريب فرق العمل. تقوم الشركات بجميع أحجامها بإنجاز المهمة باستخدام SafetyCulture.

Cluvio

Cluvio

cluvio.com

باستخدام Cluvio، يمكنك تشغيل استعلامات SQL على قاعدة البيانات الخاصة بك وتصور النتائج على شكل لوحات معلومات تفاعلية جميلة يمكن مشاركتها بسهولة مع فريقك. يدعم Cluvio جميع قواعد بيانات SQL الرئيسية مثل Postgres وMySQL وRedshift وAthena وBigQuery وSnowflake وPresto وMicrosoft SQL Server وOracle وGoogle...

NVivo

NVivo

qsrinternational.com

أطلق العنان للرؤى في بياناتك باستخدام أفضل برامج تحليل البيانات النوعية. يساعدك NVivo على اكتشاف المزيد من بيانات الأساليب النوعية والمختلطة. اكتشف رؤى أكثر ثراءً وقم بإنتاج نتائج واضحة المعالم ويمكن الدفاع عنها ومدعومة بأدلة صارمة.

Geckoboard

Geckoboard

geckoboard.com

يمكنك بسهولة إنشاء لوحات معلومات قابلة للمشاركة تجعل بيانات الأعمال الرئيسية والمقاييس ومؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية واضحة وسهلة الفهم.

AgencyAnalytics

AgencyAnalytics

agencyanalytics.com

لوحات تحكم تحسين محركات البحث (SEO)، وPPC، والتواصل الاجتماعي، والبريد الإلكتروني، والمراجعة، وتتبع المكالمات

Whatagraph

Whatagraph

whatagraph.com

Whatagraph هي أداة إعداد التقارير الأكثر وضوحًا لتحليلات التسويق وإعداد تقارير وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي. ابدأ النسخة التجريبية المجانية الآن! لا حاجة لنسخة CC.

Cyfe

Cyfe

cyfe.com

Cyfe, Inc. هي شركة برمجيات تطبيقات ذكاء الأعمال القائمة على السحابة ذاتية الخدمة ومقرها في لوس أنجلوس، كاليفورنيا. تشتهر الشركة بإنشائها تطبيق لوحة معلومات الأعمال، المصمم لتحليل البيانات وتحويلها والإبلاغ عنها من مصادر متكاملة مختلفة لذكاء الأعمال. إنه تطبيق مجاني لتتبع ومراقبة جميع مقاييس الأعمال ...

Jet Admin

Jet Admin

jetadmin.io

Jet Admin هو منشئ أدوات داخلي بدون تعليمات برمجية. تتيح واجهة السحب والإفلات البسيطة لأي شخص إنشاء الأدوات التي يحتاجها لإدارة العمليات اليومية، مثل تتبع الطلبات وحل المشكلات ومراقبة المدفوعات.

Reportei

Reportei

reportei.com

أنشئ تقارير ولوحات معلومات عن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والتسويق الرقمي في 3 ثوانٍ فقط. اطلع على جميع مؤشراتك الرئيسية من Instagram وFacebook وMeta Ads وYouTube وTikTok وLinkedIn وGoogle Analytics وGoogle Ads وMailchimp وHotmart وRD Station وActive Campaign وPhoneTrack وSearch Console وGoogle My Busi...

Reportz

Reportz

reportz.io

أداة إعداد التقارير مصممة لتوفير الوقت والمال في مهام إعداد التقارير الدورية الشاقة من خلال استخدام لوحات المعلومات التفاعلية.

Zing Data

Zing Data

getzingdata.com

تجعل Zing Data الأسئلة الصعبة سهلة من خلال وضع البيانات في متناول يدك. من خلال الوصول المرئي للبيانات عبر الهاتف المحمول أولاً، يمكن لأي شخص في مؤسستك الإجابة على الأسئلة باستخدام البيانات في ثوانٍ.

CloudNine

CloudNine

cloudnine.com

CloudNine هي شركة أتمتة eDiscovery توفر برامج وخدمات قائمة على السحابة لتبسيط اكتشاف الدعاوى القضائية والتحقيقات وعمليات التدقيق.

Vaizle

Vaizle

vaizle.com

Vaizle عبارة عن مجموعة تحليلات تسويقية مصممة لتمكين مديري التسويق ووكالات التسويق. فهو يساعد الشركات على تصور بيانات التحليلات التسويقية المعقدة واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة تعتمد على البيانات. يقدم الجناح مجموعة من الميزات لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وتحليلات الإعلانات التي تجعل الحياة اليومية للمسوقين أسهل....

Trevor.io

Trevor.io

trevor.io

هناك طريقة أفضل للعمل مع البيانات. يعمل تريفور على تمكين فريقك بأكمله من الحصول على الإجابات من قاعدة البيانات الخاصة بك، حتى لو كانوا لا يعرفون لغة SQL.

DashThis

DashThis

dashthis.com

الطريقة البسيطة لأتمتة تقاريرك التسويقية! احصل على تسويق آلي جميل، وتحليلات، وتقارير SEM وSEO في ثوانٍ. ابدأ نسخة تجريبية مجانية وانظر!

Plecto

Plecto

plecto.com

تعزيز أداء فريقك يبدأ من هنا. Plecto هي منصة أداء الأعمال الكاملة الوحيدة التي تجمع بين تصور مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية في الوقت الفعلي وأدوات اللعب والتدريب في حل واحد قوي.

Vizzlo

Vizzlo

vizzlo.com

نظرة عامة على المخطط الزمني وأمثلة. تخطيط وجدولة فعالة للمشروعات بجداول زمنية مذهلة ببضع نقرات فقط. قم بإنشاء مخططات ورسوم بيانية ومرئيات أعمال عالية الجودة مجانًا في ثوانٍ. أنشئ جداول زمنية أو مخططات أو خرائط للعروض التقديمية أو المستندات أو الويب.

MSIGHTS

MSIGHTS

msights.com

تحويل البيانات وإعداد التقارير والتعاون الذي يدفع الكفاءة والعمل والمساءلة.

Yaware

Yaware

yaware.com

Increase your work productivity more than 20%. You can try it 14 day for free, no credit card required.

Viur

Viur

viurdata.com

Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...

Ottava

Ottava

ottava.io

Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditiona...

Lumalytics

Lumalytics

lumalytics.com

Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.

Grunt

Grunt

grunt.pro

Make slides like a PowerPoint Pro! Grunt is the essential PowerPoint add-in for  everyone serious about their slide production. Better slides. Less work!

Waytobi

Waytobi

waytobi.com

SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...

IntelliBoard

IntelliBoard

intelliboard.net

IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, As...

EazyBI Cloud

EazyBI Cloud

eazybi.com

eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.

Talligence

Talligence

talligence.in

Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.

Selfr

Selfr

selfr.ai

Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious...

DataReportive

DataReportive

datareportive.com

DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.

Reach Reporting

Reach Reporting

reachreporting.com

Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajecto...

Datawiz BI

Datawiz BI

datawiz.io

Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.

GRID

GRID

grid.is

GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...

Markaaz

Markaaz

markaaz.com

Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and eff...

Omni Intelligence

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more

Ardoq

Ardoq

ardoq.com

Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...

Datadeck

Datadeck

datadeck.com

Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...

Inforiver

Inforiver

inforiver.com

Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...

Slemma

Slemma

slemma.com

Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.

Easyflow

Easyflow

easyflow.io

You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...

MyDash

MyDash

mydash.ai

DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...

Displayr

Displayr

displayr.com

Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...

ChartBlocks

ChartBlocks

chartblocks.io

Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.

Rollstack

Rollstack

rollstack.com

Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.

Qalyptus

Qalyptus

qalyptus.com

Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...

Datapad

Datapad

datapad.io

Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...

Highcharts

Highcharts

highcharts.com

Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publish...

